RedHawks Pick Up Another Verbal: Mid-Distance Freestyler Brandon Crist

Brandon Crist from Rochester, New York has verbally committed to swim in the class of 2022 at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Nick Wamsley and Ryan Sego have also given verbal nods to the RedHawks.

“I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to Miami University. I chose Miami because of the phenomenal coaching staff and the prestigious business program that is offered by the Farmer School of Business. I know that Miami will provide me with the opportunity to be successful in both the pool and the business world. Go RedHawks!”

Crist swims for his high school, the Churchville-Chili Saints, and for Victor Swim Club. He specializes in the entire range of freestyle distances, with particular emphasis on mid-distance. At the 2017 NYSPHSAA Federation Championships, he placed 8th overall in the state of New York in the final of the boys’ 500 free (4:41.92) and 20th in the 200 free (1:46.27). He anchored the Saints’ 18th-place 200 free relay and swam on the 26th-place 400 free relay. In club swimming Crist had a very successful junior year that saw him improve his personal bests across the board: 100/200/500/1000/1650 free, 200 back, and 200/400 IM in short-course season, and 50/100/200/400/800/1500 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM in long-course season.

His best 1650 time would have scored 8th at 2017 MAC Championships and been the RedHawks’ top performance (senior Bryan McNamara was 10th). He would have joined McNamara and current junior Jake Precious in the B final of the 500 free (current sophomore Iago Moussalem do Amaral finished 5th in the A final with 4:27.27).

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:43.35

500 free – 4:33.76

1000 free – 9:31.01

1650 – 15:54.79

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].