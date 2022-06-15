Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Hungarian National Coach: Milak Will Eventually Catch Dressel In The 100 Fly

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships psych sheets have been posted, which means that we can get a more thorough glimpse into the men’s and women’s fields most likely to take to the Budapest starting blocks in each event.

Set to defend his 200m butterfly gold from the last edition of this competition in Gwangju, Korea, as well as land on the podium in the 100m fly, Kristof Milak has the confidence of Hungarian national team coach Csabo Sos behind him with the swim competition beginning just three days from now.

“Milak is a world-class swimmer; he is such a shining star that you don’t even have to be a professional to see it,” says Sos.

Milak will be battling American multi-Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel in at least the 100m fly, although Dressel’s owning the world record doesn’t deter Milak’s gold medal-winning chances in Sos’ eyes.

“I like Dressel very much,” says Sos. “He’s a very nice, likable guy. But Milák is the younger one. And I mention this only because just as a young boxer is not allowed to go against an adult of the same weight because they would beat him down, in swimming, a part of physical strength comes with age, that is, in addition to training, there is definitely a natural development in terms of strength. (Hungary Today)

“And this is very evident in the 100m butterfly, and this tells me that Kristóf will eventually catch Dressel sooner or later.” (Hungary Today)

In terms of best times in the men’s 100m fly, Dressel’s World Record stands at the 49.45 World Record he established en route to grabbing gold in Tokyo at the 2020 Olympic Games. However, snagging silver there in Tokyo was Milak, with the 22-year-old posting a mark of 49.68 to produce a new lifetime best and European Record. As such, just .23 separated the pair of dynamos in the race.

Sos, however, says that things are a little different this time around for Milak with a home-based World Championships.

“So far, we have not allowed Kristóf to take risks, but after winning all the titles, we expect him to enter the fight even if the relay collides a little with his individual events.

“Nándor Németh has only gotten better since then, Balázs Holló has improved a lot, and Richárd Márton is a very reliable swimmer. Our 400m freestyle relay won the bronze medal at the World Championships five years ago, and since then, the team has stepped onto the starting block at every world competition, so we pretty much know where we are.

“But the same thing cannot be said about the 4x200m team. I am very much looking forward to what the boys will be able to do. “

8
Horninco
12 minutes ago

I like the swagger. Go back it up and get the respect

Pvdh
43 minutes ago

Milak is not 17 or 19 anymore. He’s at the age where drops often stagnate and times may even start getting worse.

Noah
Reply to  Pvdh
11 minutes ago

He’s 22…the age of a college senior, who drop all the time at their major meets.

Last edited 11 minutes ago by Noah
SAMUEL HUNTINGTON
Reply to  Pvdh
23 seconds ago

He’s 22 and dropped a lot of time last year. Teens aren’t the only swimmers that can drop time.

NB1
47 minutes ago

first big meet since the coach change. May be rough for now, given his “randomness”

monsterbasher
56 minutes ago

After a 49.7 he’s allowed to say that

Mike
59 minutes ago

I think Dressel still wins this year, but next year I could see Milak beating him at next year WC

PFA
1 hour ago

I’d love to see Dressel vs Milak in the 4 free relay lead off. Would make for a fun pre fly race

