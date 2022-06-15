Cal World Championship Qualifier Lea Polonsky Enters Transfer Portal

Lea Polonsky, a second-team individual all-American and Israeli World Championship qualifier, has entered the transfer portal after her freshman season at Cal. She is the seventh Cal underclass swimmer to go into the transfer portal this year, and the sixth women’s swimmer to do so.

NOTE: A swimmer being in the transfer portal does not mean that they HAVE to transfer to another school, it only means that they have opened up communication with different schools and coaches.

In her first season with Cal, Polonsky set most of her best times at the 2022 Pac-12 Championships. There, she finished seventh in the 200 breast (2:09.93), fourth in the 200 IM (1:55.10), and second in the 400 IM (4:03.90). At NCAAs, she added in two of her individual events, finishing 49th in the 200 breast prelims (2:13.45), and 13th in the B-finals of the 400 IM (4:06.82). She set a best time of 1:54.77 in the prelims of the 200 IM, before finishing 12th in the B-finals with a 1:55.13. In addition, she also helped Cal finish seventh in the 200 medley relay with a 26.36 breaststroke split and third in the 800 free relay with a 1:43.21 anchor at NCAAs.

Polonsky is set to compete for Israel at the upcoming 2022 FINA World Championships in the 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM. Her brother, Ron Polonsky, will also be at Worlds with her. Ron just finished up his own freshman season at the nearby Stanford University, which could be a potential landing spot for Lea if she decides to transfer.

The recent transfer portal entries of Polonsky, Ayla Spitz, and Isabelle Stadden come after Cal women’s head coach Teri McKeever was put 0n administrative leave following allegations of verbal abuse. Assistant coach Jesse Moore was recently named as the acting head coach in place of McKeever.