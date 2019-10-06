Helena Gasson Wraps Up NZL Short Course C’ships With 200 Fly Record

2019 NEW ZEALAND SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Another day, another Kiwi national record for 24-year-old Helena Gasson. The Coast swimmer wrapped up her 2019 New Zealand Short Course Championships campaign with another gold in yet anther NR-setting time, touching in 2:08.65 to take the women’s’ 200m fly in Auckland.

Gasson beat the field by 7 seconds, with her time obliterating the previous New Zealand national record of 2:09.97 that’s been on the books for 9 years. Charlotte Webby hit that mark way back at the Tokyo stop of the 2010 FINA World Cup Series becoming the first woman from her nation to dip under the 2:10 threshold in the SCM edition of the 200m fly.

Flash forward to this weekend, however, and Gasson now hacked a second off of that historic mark to now become the first-ever woman from New Zealand to hit a SCM 2fly time under the 2:09 barrier. Splitting 1:01.26/1:07.39, Gasson’s 200m fly record is now grouped with her previous record-setting efforts at this meet of 57.88 in the 100m fly, 59.76 in the 100m IM and 2:09.20 in the 200m fly.

Additional winners on the final day of competition at the 2019 New Zealand Short Course Championships included Emma Godwin taking both the women’s 100m free in 54.56 and the 60m back in 27.66. Andrew Jeffcoat accomplished the same feat, beating the men’s 100m free field in a time of 49.33 while also snagging 50m back gold in 24.14.