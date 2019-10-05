Helena Gasson Becomes First Kiwi Under 58 Seconds In Women’s SCM 100 Fly

2019 NEW ZEALAND SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

24-year-old Helena Gasson not only kept her winning streak going at the 2019 New Zealand Short Course Championships, but the Coast swimmers also kept her National Record-breaking streak alive through day 4 in Auckland.

After already knocking down new SCM national standards in the 200m IM, 400m IM and 200m fly competing at this week-long competition, Gasson tore down the NZL mark in the 100m fly.

Gasson fired off a winning 100m fly time of 57.88 to crush the previous Kiwi national standard of 58.24 set by Sophie Batchelor back at the 2012 NZL State Championships. Splitting 27.01/30.87, however, Gasson became the first-ever New Zealand female swimmer to dip under the 58-second threshold in the event.

Accompanying her in the under-minute territory in the race was 16-year-old Brearna Crawford, the Mt. Albert swimmer who has already been making waves at this meet with a trio of breaststroke wins, as well as a 50m fly National Record. Crawford touched in 59.46 in this 100m fly event for runner-up.

Additional winners on night 4 included Jeremy Tasker taking the men’s edition of the 100m fly in 53.33, while Andrew Jeffcoat snagged gold in the 200m back in a time of 1:54.32. Gina McCarthy busted out a winning 400m IM time of 4:40.76 to clear the field by 5 seconds, while Emma Godwin also won by a large margin of 6 seconds in the women’s 200m back, stopping the clock at 2:06.77.