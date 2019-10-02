Zac Reid Among Double Winners On Night 1 Of New Zealand SC C’ships

2019 NEW ZEALAND SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, October 1st – Saturday, October 5th

Sir Owen G. Glenn National Aquatic Centre

SCM

The 2019 New Zealand Short Course Championships kicked off today in Auckland, with 19-year-old Aquabladz swimmer Zac Reid wasting no time making his mark on the meet.

Taking on both the men’s 800m free and 200m free on night 1 of the 5-day affair, Reid powered his way to the top of the podium in both events. First, in the 800m free, Reid hit the wall in a time of 7:55.42 to represent just 1 of 2 swimmers dipping under the 8:00 mark in the event.

Although his time tonight fell well short of his 7:40.62 PB, Reid’s outing was enough to hold off 20-year-old Cormac Guthrie of Australia, who settled for silver in 7:59.21.

Doubling up, Reid’s next victim was the 200m free, where the Kiwi notched a winning effort of 1:46.18. That edged out Andrew Jeffcoat and his effort of 1:46.33, with both men registering new personal bests in their two-man race. Reid’s previous PB rested at 1:48.45, while Jeffcoat’s career-fastest was represented by 1:48.63.

Mt. Albert Grammar’s Brearna Crawford also wrangled up 2 golds to open her NZ Short Course Championships campaign. The 16-year-old took the women’s 100m breast in a mark of 1:07.30, posting a new PB in the process. She followed up with a gold in the women’s 50m fly in a time of 26.43, knocking almost .3 off of her previous career-fastest time of 26.72.

Finally, 25-year-old North Canterbury swimmer Jeremy Tasker was another two-time winner on the night, reaping gold in the 50m fly in 24.26 while also beating the men’s 400m IM field in 4:19.99.

Additional ‘open’ winners included Gina McCarthy taking the women’s 200m free in 1:58.45, Mario Koenigsperger topping the men’s 100m breast in 1:00.08.