Winter Juniors Finalist Chloe Harris Sends Verbal to Liberty for 2020-21

Two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Chloe Harris from Denver, North Carolina has announced her verbal commitment to Liberty University’s class of 2024. Harris is a senior at Lincoln Charter High School and swims year-round for SwimMAC Carolina.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the swimming program at Liberty University. I feel so blessed with the opportunities that Liberty offers in academics, athletics and community to pursue all of my goals for the future. Thank you to my family, friends, coaches and so many more people who continue to support and encourage me. I can’t wait to be a Liberty Flame for the next 4 years!”

Harris excels in fly and IM and came away with three silver medals and a bronze at last year’s North Carolina High School 1A/2A Championships. She was runner-up in the 200 IM (2:03.27) and 100 fly (56.03) and swam breast (29.05) on the second-place medley relay, and she anchored the third-place 400 free relay (51.10). As a sophomore she had competed in the 200 free (3rd, 1:52.44) and 100 fly (5th, 56.89) at the state meet.

Harris competed at 2018 Winter Juniors East in the 100/200 fly and 200/400 IM. She finaled in the 200 IM (20th) and improved her lifetime bests in the 200 fly and 200 IM. She also had a strong showing at Southern Premier Invitational, finaling in the 100/200 breast, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM and earning best times in the 100/200 breast and 400 IM. She notched a trio of PBs at Indy Sectionals at the beginning of long-course season: 100 breast (1:19.33), 200 breast (2:42.82), and 400 IM (5:00.36).

Harris will suit up for Liberty with fellow commits Heather Gardner and Jamyson Robb. Her best times would have put her in the A finals of the 200 free, 100/200 breast, 200 fly and 200/400 IM and the B finals of the 500 free and 100 fly. With the loss of Gianni Pitto to Nevada, the Flame have deep holes in breaststroke that Harris could fill. She will overlap one year with Lindsey Cohee, Mikayla Herich, and Kiah Francis and two years with Emma Hazel.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 55.69

200 fly – 2:03.83

100 breast – 1:04.87

200 breast – 2:22.94

200 IM – 2:01.46

400 IM – 4:22.75

200 free – 1:51.61

500 free – 5:03.50

