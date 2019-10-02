Breaststroker Christiana Williams Verbally Commits to Tulane

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their

Christiana Williams, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Tucson, Arizona, has announced her intention to swim at Tulane University in the class of 2024. She will join Riley Hendrix who committed to the Green Wave in June.

“I am so excited to study and swim at Tulane University next year! I chose Tulane because I know that Tulane can challenge me in both the classroom and the pool. Thank you to my parents and my coach Paul Stafford for helping through the recruiting process. The Tulane swimmers, Coach Stancil, and Coach Kojima were all very welcoming and made me feel like a part of the Tulane family. Roll Wave!”

Williams is senior at Tucson’s Catalina Foothills High School. She came in 5th in the 200 IM (2:11.46) and 7th in the 100 breast (1:07.23) individually and contributed to the 3rd-place 200 medley relay (30.87 breaststroke split) at last fall’s Arizona High School Division 2 State Swimming & Diving Championships. That marks a huge improvement from her results as a sophomore. In 2017 she had gone 1:09.65 in the breast and 2:13.96 in the IM, finishing 7th in both events. Williams swims year-round with Tucson Ford Aquatics and is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 200 breast. She competed at 2019 Speedo Junior Nationals in the 100/200m breast and, a week earlier, at Arizona LSC Long Course Senior Open where she went best times in both events (1:13.93/2:37.38). She closed out 2018-19 short-course season with best times in the 50/100/200 breast at NCSA Spring Championship.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:17.34

100 breast – 1:04.55

50 breast – 29.81

200 IM – 2:11.46

The Tulane women’s team finished fourth of six at 2019 AAC Championships. Williams would have added points for the Green Wave in the B finals of the 100/200 breast (the AAC only scores an A final and a B final at the championship meet). She will have a year of overlap with top breaststroker Katherine McDonald (1:01.08/2:12.09).

