OHSAA D2 Record-holder Jamyson Robb Sends Verbal to Liberty for 2020-21

Jamyson Robb, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Alliance, Ohio, has verbally committed to Liberty University for the 2020-21 school year and beyond.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at Liberty University! So thankful for my family, friends, coaches, and teammates who have helped me get to where I am today. I truly feel this is where God wants me to be, and I can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing team!! #GoFlames #RiseWithUs”

As a junior at West Branch High School this past season, Robb broke the Ohio State High School Division 2 record in the 100 breast, twice. In prelims, she swam a 1:02.21 to eclipse the 2013 mark by .36. In finals of the 2019 OHSAA Division 2 Championships, she blazed a 1:01.38 to lower the record by another .83. Last year she finished in third place with 1:03.83 at States. Robb also competed in the 200 IM in February, posting a PB of 2:06.32 to win the consolation final.

Robb does her year-round swimming with Canton City Schools. She is a U.S. Open qualifier in the 100 breast and a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 200 breast. She swam the 100 back, 100/200 breast and 200 IM at 2018 Winter Juniors East, earning a PB in the 200 breast. This spring she went best times in the SCY 100 free, 200 back, and 400 IM and LCM 50 back and 50 breast at Lake Erie Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships. She won the 50/200 breast, was runner-up in the 50 back, and took 5th in the 100 and 200 backstrokes and 7th in the 400 IM.

The Liberty women won the 2019 CCSA Championship title by a margin of 191.5 points. Robb would have added depth in the breaststroke with A-final appearances in both the 100/200 races, joining freshman Gianni Pitto. Robb also would have made the A final of the 100 back, which was won by sophomore Payton Keiner and also featured junior Brittany Weiss and freshman Emma Hazel. Liberty placed three sophomores in the A-final of the 200 IM: conference champion Mikayla Herich, Lindsey Cohee, and Kiah Francis.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:01.38

200 breast – 2:17.91

100 back – 56.71

200 back – 2:07.04

200 IM – 2:06.32

