Liberty University Responds to Eastern Zone’s Anti-Discrimination Resolution

3 weeks after the Eastern Zone of USA Swimming passed an anti-discrimination resolution, written generally but precipitated by hosting rights for an upcoming meet being awarded to Liberty University, the school has responded. In a statement, the school says that they are within compliance of the USA Swimming Code of Conduct, and therefore the Eastern Zone’s anti-discrimination resolution.

Liberty University is in full compliance with the 2019 USA Swimming Rules and Regulations, including Section 304.3 of its Code of Conduct. Liberty University looks forward to continuing to not only host USA Swimming events but also allowing its facilities to be utilized by other organizations hosting USA Swimming events. When Liberty University permits other organizations to use its athletics facilities for events, those outside entities are free to make decisions about use and designation of restrooms and locker rooms (including changing areas, toilets and showers). When Liberty University itself hosts competitions, consistent with a spirit of Christian hospitality, it welcomes all participants on an equal basis and readily accommodates requests for participants to have access to changing, showering and bathroom facilities in accordance with their preference to ensure all participants have access to facilities that are both comfortable and safe. Members and participants of USA Swimming events will not encounter harassment or discrimination by Liberty University that is prohibited by Section 304.3.2, nor have any claims of such discrimination been received. Liberty University’s modern and impressive athletics facilities have played host to a variety of major athletics events including, most recently, the 2019 State Games of America, which consisted of more than 15,000 participants from across the nation. In accordance with its Christian character, objectives and beliefs, Liberty University will seek to provide an environment that is safe, healthy and free of prohibited discrimination and harassment, plus one that safeguards the dignity of everyone involved in events hosted on its campus.

Liberty University is a faith-based university located in Lynchburg, Virginia. The school’s official policies are of anti-discrimination, though the university’s president (and son of its founder) Jerry Fallwell, Jr. has made public statements that are specifically anti-gay marriage. The school also, however, has a number of students who identify as LGBTQ+, and an office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion that says its mission is to make the campus a welcoming place even for those who don’t agree with the university’s mission or doctrinal statement. The University’s doctrinal statement and mission do not explicitly mention homosexuality or gender identity.

In their statement, Liberty University says that it aims to welcome all people to its campus “with a spirit of Christian hospitality.” Specifically, they say that when an organization hosts an event at their facilities (as would be the case for a 2020 Zone Championship meet scheduled to be hosted there), that they are “free to make decisions about use and designation of restrooms and locker rooms (including changing areas, toilets and showers).” When Liberty is acting as host, they say they will make accommodations for any requests for similar facilities in preference with individuals’ preferences.

The school also says that ” Members and participants of USA Swimming events will not encounter harassment or discrimination by Liberty University that is prohibited by Section 304.3.2, nor have any claims of such discrimination been received.”

“In accordance with its Christian character, objectives and beliefs, Liberty University will seek to provide an environment that is safe, healthy and free of prohibited discrimination and harassment, plus one that safeguards the dignity of everyone involved in events hosted on its campus.”

Nick Poulous, the athlete who read the resolution out loud at the Eastern Zone Swimming meeting, said afterward that: “While the policies may not directly affect the way the meet is run, we feel that some of them may not be conducive to a completely positive environment for all of our athletes to compete fairly. There were also some concerns from athletes and from coaches that they would not be properly welcomed at the facility.”

Poulos couldn’t recall a specific discriminatory policy, but said that “they [Liberty] have views about sexual orientation that are not necessarily welcoming to all our athletes.”