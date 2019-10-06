Start Lists Available for Day 2 of ISL Match 1 in Indianapolis

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 1

Day 2 start lists for the first ever quad match of the International Swim League are available here. Keep in mind that these start lists are tentative, as coaches can make changes to the lineup on the fly.

The lane assignment have been scrambled for Day 2, with Energy Standard and Cali Condors taking the middle of the pool and Aqua Centurions and DC Trident occupying the outside lanes. The assignments are based on the team standings as of Day 1:

Energy Standard 250.0

Cali Condors 229.5

DC Trident 165.0

Aqua Centurions 163.5

Therefore, the lane line assignments are:

Lane 1 – Aqua Centurions

Lane 2 – Aqua Centurions

Lane 3 – Energy Standard

Lane 4 – Energy Standard

Lane 5 – Cali Condors

Lane 6 – Cali Condors

Lane 7 – DC Trident

Lane 8 – DC Trident

The men’s 50 free skins event, which counts for triple points, will feature the same eight swimmers as competed in yesterday’s 50 free final: Florent Manaudou (ENS), Ben Proud (ENS), Justin Ress (CAC), Santo Condorelli (AQC), Bowe Becker (CAC), Robert Howard (DCT), Zach Apple (DCT), and Luca Dotto (AQC). If Manaudou and Proud, who finished 1-2 in the 50 free on Saturday, manage to make it through to the final, those triple points will make Energy Standard very hard to beat.

In the women’s skins event, however, there was one notable change from the lineup we saw on Saturday in the women’s 50 free final: DC Trident has gone with Siobhan Haughey rather than Anika Apostalon. The skins format features 8 swimmers in first race. The 4 fastest from that race move on to the semi-final. And the two fastest from that race compete alone in the final. There are only 3 minutes between rounds, so the athletes with the greatest endurance will have the upper hand in this format. DC Trident has made a bet that Haughey, who won the 200 free in 1:52.88, beating Katie Ledecky by 6/10, will be able to handle 3 50 freestyles in 12-ish minutes. Haughey will be racing against 7/8 of the 50 free final: Sarah Sjostrom (ENS), Kasia Wasick (CAC), Olivia Smoliga (CAC), Femke Heemskerk (ENS), Madison Kennedy (DCT), Larissa Oliveira (AQC), and Silvia di Pietro (AQC).

Katie Ledecky (DCT), whose best events (1500/800 free) do not figure in the ISL format, will swim the 400 free from lane 7, two lanes away from Ariarne Titmus (CAC), the Australian teenage who upset the world record-holder in the 400 at 2019 World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea this summer. Ledecky is also slated to participate in the mixed 4×100 free relay this afternoon. Yesterday, Ledecky swam the two longest events available on Day 1, the 200 free and 400 IM.

The event line-up for Day 2 in Indianapolis: