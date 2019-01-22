Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Hear From Ryan, Hosszu, Timmers & Schooling From Flanders Cup (Videos)

2019 FLANDERS CUP

The 2019 Flanders Cup wrapped up in Antwerp over the weekend, but not before several meet records were broken and top European and Asian athletes got some racing in to kick-off their 2019 calendar year.

Below, courtesy of Bram Cops and Flemish Swimming, hear what Irish World Championships medalist Shane Ryan, Hungarian Olympic gold medalist Katinka Hosszu, Belgian Olympic medalist Pieter Timmers and Singaporean Olympic medalist Joseph Schooling have to say heading into the stretch towards Gwangju.

