Record-Setting 713 Teams Earn Fall, 2018 Scholar All-America Honors

A record 713 collegiate swimming & diving teams have been recognized as Scholar All-American programs for the fall of 2018 semester. That’s an increase of 25 teams from the fall of 2017, and continues an upward trajectory of GPAs for collegiate swimming & diving programs. While it’s not the most teams in any semester, it is the most teams to have earned the honor in a fall semester.

Fall Scholar All-America Team Counts

Year # of recognized teams 2014 481 2015 547 2016 638 2017 688 2018 713

Editor’s Note: The Spring Semester tends to have fewer Scholar All-America teams historically; likely in part a function of a more demanding athletic schedule during championship season. This isn’t always the case, however: in the spring of 2017, 720 teams achieved recognition.

To qualify, a team has to earn a minimum GPA of 3.0 in any given semester and maintain a roster of 12 or more student-athletes.

In Division I, the Grand Canyon men (3.68 GPA) repeated as the top GPA in the division – a small improvement on the 3.66 that they recorded last year. In 2 years as full Division I members, Grand Canyon has made a splash both out of the pool and in it: they qualified swimmers for last March’s NCAA Championship meet in their first year of eligibility.

Overall, Division III MIT (3.78 GPA) and Division II Bridgeport (3.72 GPA) led the way for men’s teams.l

Matching Grand Canyon, another private, Christian-affiliated university, Liberty, had the highest GPA of all women’s teams: Division I or not. Liberty posted a 3.79 GPA this fall, just-barely beating out Division II Biola (3.72).

All Fall 2018 Divisional Leaders:

D1 Men – Grand Canyon – 3.68

D1 Women – Liberty – 3.78

D2 Men – Bridgeport – 3.72

D2 Women – Biola – 3.72

D3 Men – MIT – 3.78

D3 Women – Saint Catherine’s – 3.75

NAIA Men – SCAD – 3.48

NAIA Women – SCAD – 3.61

NJCAA Men – Iowa Central – 3.10

NJCAA Women – Indian River – 3.45

Every women’s Division I team that scored at last year’s NCAA Championship meet recorded at least a 3.0 GPA in the fall semester. In total, 175 out of 195 Women’s Division I swimming & diving teams achieved the mark

2018 Women’s NCAA Division I Top 10 Teams, 2018 Fall GPAs

NCAA Place Team Fall 2018 GPA 1 Stanford 3.65 2 Cal 3.43 3 Texas A&M 3.07 4 Michigan 3.3 5 Louisville 3.71 6 Texas 3.55 7 Tennessee 3.47 8 Indiana 3.29 9 Virginia 3.27 10 Minnesota 3.5

The men saw 8 out of the top 10 Division I teams from last year earn at least a 3.0 GPA, led by NC State at a 3.38 and Stanford at a 3.31 (the Stanford women also had the top GPA among women’s top-10 teams).

2018 Men’s NCAA Division I Top 10 Teams, 2018 Fall GPAs

NCAA Place Team Fall 2018 GPA 1 Texas 3.10 2 Cal 3.05 3 Indiana 3.18 4 NC State 3.38 7 Stanford 3.31 8 Michigan 3.08 9 Louisville 3.12 10 Georgia 3.05

All 6 NCAA Championship winning teams from last year, including the Queens men & women (D2), the Emory women (D3), and the Denison men (D3) also achieved the honor.

Division I

Men Women 3.08 Air Force Rob Clayton 3.55 Alabama Dennis Pursely 3.26 American Mark Davin 3.30 Arizona Augie Busch 3.27 Arizona State Bob Bowman 3.07 Ball State Jeremy Agnew 3.48 Binghamton Brad Smith 3.10 Boston College Michael Stephens 3.23 Bryant Katie Cameron 3.03 Bucknell Dan Schinnerer 3.29 Cal Baptist Rick Rowland 3.05 California David Durden 3.17 Canisius Scott Vanderzell 3.09 Cincinnati Mandy DiSalle 3.32 Cleveland State Paul Graham 3.29 Colgate Andy Waeger 3.53 Columbia Jim Bolster 3.03 Connecticut Chris Maiello 3.26 Cornell Wes Newman 3.42 Dartmouth Jamie Holder 3.44 Davidson John Young 3.06 Delaware Pablo Marmolejo 3.15 Denver Brian Schrader 3.24 Drexel Adam Braun 3.43 Duke Dan Colella 3.09 East Carolina Matthew Jabs 3.17 Eastern Illinois Jacqueline Michalski 3.23 Fairfield Anthony Bruno 3.43 Fordham Steve Potsklan 3.42 Gardner-Webb Scott Teeters 3.20 George Washington Brian Thomas 3.57 Georgetown Jack Leavitt 3.05 Georgia Jack Bauerle 3.05 Georgia Tech Courtney Hart 3.68 Grand Canyon Steve Schaffer 3.63 Harvard Kevin Tyrrell 3.34 Hawaii Dan Schemmel 3.10 Illinois-Chicago timothy Loeffler 3.33 Incarnate Word Phillip Davis 3.18 Indiana Ray Looze 3.43 Kentucky Lars Jorgensen 3.12 Lafayette Jim Dailey 3.01 Louisiana State David Geyer 3.12 Louisville Arthur Albiero 3.48 Loyola (MD) Brian Loeffler 3.06 Maine Susan Lizzotte 3.27 Marist Larry VanWagner 3.04 Massachusetts Russell Yarworth 3.21 Miami (OH) Hollie Bonewit-Cron 3.08 Michigan Michael Bottom 3.16 Minnesota Kelly Kremer 3.14 Missouri Andrew Grevers 3.33 Missouri State Dave Collins 3.22 Mount St. Mary’s Neil Yost 3.38 NC State Braden Holloway 3.25 Northwestern Jeremy Kipp 3.16 Notre Dame Michael Litzinger 3.08 Oakland Pete Hovland 3.09 Pacific Peter Richardson 3.27 Penn Mike Schnur 3.06 Penn State Tim Murphy 3.30 Princeton C. Rob Orr 3.19 Providence John O’Neill 3.01 Purdue Dan Ross 3.35 Saint Louis Jim Halliburton 3.20 Seattle Craig Nisgor 3.31 Seton Hall Derek Sapp 3.42 South Carolina McGee Moody 3.11 South Dakota Jason Mahowald 3.40 Southern Illinois Rick Walker 3.11 Southern Methodist Eddie Sinnott 3.31 Stanford Ted Knapp 3.12 Tennessee Matt Kredich 3.10 Texas Eddie Reese 3.12 Texas Christian James Winchester 3.01 Towson Jake Shrum 3.26 UMBC Chad Cradock 3.19 UNC-Wilmington Jason Memont 3.23 Utah Joe Dykstra 3.46 Villanova Rick Simpson 3.14 Virginia Todd DeSorbo 3.04 Virginia Military Institute Andrew Bretscher 3.17 West Virginia Victor Riggs 3.40 William & Mary Matt Crispino 3.19 Wisconsin Yuri Suguiyama 3.16 Wyoming David Denniston 3.28 Xavier Brent MacDonald 3.33 Yale Jim Henry 3.01 Air Force Colleen Murphy 3.36 Akron Brian Peresie 3.67 Alabama Dennis Pursely 3.65 American Mark Davin 3.56 Arizona Augie Busch 3.45 Arizona State Bob Bowman 3.51 Arkansas Neil Harper 3.20 Army / West Point Mickey Wender 3.10 Auburn Gary Taylor 3.62 Ball State Jeremy Agnew 3.38 Binghamton University Brad Smith 3.66 Boise State Christine Mabile 3.38 Boston College Michael Stephens 3.64 Bowling Green Rickey Perkins 3.19 Brigham Young John Brooks 3.63 Brown Kate Kovenock 3.41 Bryant Katie Cameron 3.27 Bucknell Dan Schinnerer 3.37 Buffalo Andy Bashor 3.52 Butler Maurice Stewart 3.48 Cal Baptist Rick Rowland 3.43 California Teri McKeever 3.41 Campbell Pascal Molinard 3.31 Canisius Scott Vanderzell 3.21 Central Connecticut Bill Ball 3.50 Cincinnati Mandy DiSalle 3.55 Cleveland State Paul Graham 3.42 Colgate Andy Waeger 3.32 Colorado State Christopher Woodard 3.55 Columbia Diana Caskey 3.26 Connecticut Chris Maiello 3.45 Cornell Patrick Gallagher 3.05 CSU Bakersfield Chris Hansen 3.34 Dartmouth Jamie Holder 3.35 Davidson John Young 3.27 Delaware Pablo Marmolejo 3.61 Denver Brian Schrader 3.59 Drexel Adam Braun 3.52 Duke Dan Colella 3.54 Duquesne David Sheets 3.43 East Carolina Matthew Jabs 3.44 Eastern Illinois Jacqueline Michalski 3.46 Eastern Michigan Peter Linn 3.39 Evansville Brent Noble 3.32 Fairfield Anthony Bruno 3.41 Florida Jeff Poppell 3.33 Florida Atlantic Lara Preacco 3.37 Florida Gulf Coast Dave Rollins 3.49 Florida International Randy Horner 3.49 Florida State Neal Studd 3.44 Fordham Steve Potsklan 3.39 Fresno State Jeanne Fleck 3.63 Gardner-Webb Scott Teeters 3.31 George Mason Peter Ward 3.25 George Washington Brian Thomas 3.43 Georgetown Jack Leavitt 3.35 Georgia Jack Bauerle 3.57 Georgia Southern Amanda Caldwell 3.36 Georgia Tech Courtney Hart 3.68 Grand Canyon Steve Schaffer 3.55 Harvard Stephanie Wriede Morawski 3.26 Hawaii Dan Schemmel 3.38 Houston Ryan Wochomurka 3.62 Idaho Mark Sowa 3.42 Illinois Susan Novitsky 3.49 Illinois State Scott Cameron 3.40 Illinois-Chicago timothy Loeffler 3.46 Incarnate Word Phillip Davis 3.29 Indiana Ray Looze 3.56 Indiana State Josh Christensen 3.57 Iona Nick Cavataro 3.23 Iowa Marc Long 3.65 Iowa State Duane Sorenson 3.32 James Madison Dane Pedersen 3.69 Kansas Clark Campbell 3.65 Kentucky Lars Jorgensen 3.23 La Salle Jamie Platt 3.57 Lafayette Jim Dailey 3.79 Liberty Jake Shellenberger 3.58 Little Rock Amy Burgess 3.63 LIU-Brooklyn Matt Donovan 3.02 Louisiana State David Geyer 3.71 Louisville Arthur Albiero 3.50 Loyola (MD) Brian Loeffler 3.52 Loyola Marymount Bonnie Adair 3.45 Maine Susan Lizzotte 3.30 Marist Larry VanWagner 3.53 Marshall Ian Walsh 3.36 Massachusetts Bob Newcomb 3.51 Miami (FL) Andy Kershaw 3.50 Miami (OH) Hollie Bonewit-Cron 3.30 Michigan Michael Bottom 3.50 Minnesota Kelly Kremer 3.48 Missouri Andrew Grevers 3.48 Missouri State Dave Collins 3.42 Monmouth (NJ) Matthew Nunnally 3.40 Mount St. Mary’s Neil Yost 3.28 Navy John Morrison 3.55 NC State Braden Holloway 3.32 Nebraska Pablo Morales 3.61 Nevada Brendon Bray 3.28 New Hampshire Joshua Willman 3.45 New Mexico State Rick Pratt 3.15 North Carolina Rich DeSelm 3.29 North Florida Ian Coffey 3.08 North Texas Brittany Roth 3.57 Northeastern Roy Coates 3.49 Northern Arizona Andy Johns 3.40 Northern Colorado Lisa Ebeling 3.51 Northern Iowa Nick Lakin 3.47 Northwestern Jeremy Kipp 3.42 Notre Dame Michael Litzinger 3.29 Oakland Pete Hovland 3.40 Ohio Mason Norman 3.33 Ohio State Bill Dorenkott 3.49 Oregon State Jennifer Buffin 3.30 Pacific Peter Richardson 3.35 Penn Mike Schnur 3.36 Penn State Tim Murphy 3.39 Pepperdine Joseph Spahn 3.41 Pittsburgh John Hargis 3.29 Providence John O’Neill 3.41 Purdue John Klinge 3.42 Rhode Island Mick Westkott 3.47 Rice Seth Huston 3.20 Richmond Matthew Barany 3.35 Rutgers Jon Maccoll 3.58 Sacred Heart John Spadafina 3.58 Saint Francis (PA) Kyle Almoney 3.39 Saint Francis Brooklyn Brian Guidera 3.40 Saint Louis Jim Halliburton 3.40 San Diego Michael Keeler 3.37 San Diego State Mike Shrader 3.38 San Jose State Sage Hopkins 3.57 Seattle Craig Nisgor 3.49 Seton Hall Derek Sapp 3.54 Siena Paul Kueterman 3.55 South Carolina McGee Moody 3.37 South Dakota Jason Mahowald 3.34 South Dakota State Doug Humphrey 3.27 Southern California Dave Salo 3.47 Southern Illinois Rick Walker 3.39 Southern Methodist Steve Collins 3.65 Stanford Greg Meehan 3.04 Stony Brook Kerry Smith 3.47 Tennessee Matt Kredich 3.55 Texas Carol Capitani 3.07 Texas A&M Steve Bultman 3.31 Texas Christian James Winchester 3.65 Toledo Jonas Persson 3.33 Towson Jake Shrum 3.37 Tulane Leah Stancil 3.25 UC Santa Barbara Matt Macedo 3.23 UC-Davis Barbara Jahn 3.19 UCLA Cyndi Gallagher 3.28 UMBC Chad Cradock 3.51 UNC Asheville Elizabeth Lykins 3.39 UNC-Wilmington Jason Memont 3.30 UNLV Ben Loorz 3.19 Utah Joe Dykstra 3.19 Valparaiso Miriam McGeath 3.49 Vanderbilt Jeremy Organ 3.66 Villanova Rick Simpson 3.27 Virginia Todd DeSorbo 3.16 Virginia Military Institute Andrew Bretscher 3.26 Virginia Tech Sergio Lopez 3.45 Wagner Colin Shannahan 3.48 Washington State Matthew Leach 3.42 West Virginia Victor Riggs 3.27 William & Mary Matt Crispino 3.39 Wisconsin Yuri Suguiyama 3.41 Wyoming David Denniston 3.54 Xavier Brent MacDonald 3.58 Yale Jim Henry 3.26 Youngstown State Ryan Purdy

Division II

Men Women 3.21 Ashland Ron Allen 3.42 Bentley Mary Kay Samko 3.26 Biola Ryan Kauth 3.72 Bridgeport Richard Ludemann 3.65 Carson-Newman Jordan Taylor 3.19 Chowan University Matt Hood 3.13 Colorado Mesa Geoff Hanson 3.37 Colorado Mines Nate Rothman 3.18 Concordia-Irvine Kayle Morris 3.01 Davis & Elkins Nikki Rose 3.23 Delta State Dan’l Murray 3.06 Drury Brian Reynolds 3.06 Emmanuel Allen Gilchrest 3.28 Fairmont State Patrick Snively 3.05 Findlay Andrew Makepeace 3.36 Florida Southern Andy Robins 3.49 Florida Tech David Dent 3.39 Gannon Darren Suroviec 3.04 Indiana (PA) Chris Villa 3.34 Indianapolis Jason Hite 3.16 Lenoir-Rhyne Paul Schiffel 3.24 Lewis Roger Karns 3.42 Lindenwood Jason Owen 3.39 Maryville Erica Rose 3.30 McKendree Jimmy Tierney 3.28 Missouri S&T Doug Grooms 3.25 Northern Michigan Heidi Voigt 3.25 Nova Southeastern Ben Hewitt 3.11 Ouachita Baptist Steven Bostick 3.26 Queens (NC) Jeff Dugdale 3.32 Roberts Wesleyan Sara Smith 3.26 Rollins Kyle Berg 3.24 Saginaw Valley State Bruce Zimmerman 3.13 Saint Cloud Jeff Hegle 3.28 Saint Leo Paul Mangen 3.32 Tampa Jimi Kiner 3.71 Urbana Cassandra Wendall 3.18 UT-Permian Basin Cameron Kainer 3.32 Wayne State Sean Peters 3.35 West Chester Steve Mazurek 3.03 West Virginia Wesleyan April Gitzen 3.13 William Jewell Dan Szuba 3.35 Wingate Kirk Sanocki 3.24 Adelphi Robert Smith 3.30 Alaska-Fairbanks Scott Lemley 3.13 Ashland Ron Allen 3.22 Assumption Stuart Cromarty 3.21 Augustana (SD) Lindsie Micko 3.38 Azusa Pacific Tim Kyle 3.38 Bentley Mary Kay Samko 3.72 Biola Ryan Kauth 3.21 Cal State East Bay Shane Pelton 3.52 Cal U – PA Ed Denny 3.53 Carson-Newman Jordan Taylor 3.25 Chowan University Matt Hood 3.57 Clarion Brehan Kelley 3.43 Colorado Mesa Geoff Hanson 3.23 Colorado Mines Nate Rothman 3.43 Concordia-Irvine Kayle Morris 3.12 Converse Kristina Henkel 3.58 Davenport Justin Vasquez 3.42 Delta State Dan’l Murray 3.48 Dixie State Tamber McAllister 3.49 Drury Brian Reynolds 3.37 East Stroudsburg Brianne Globig 3.17 Edinboro Chris Rhodes 3.71 Emmanuel Allen Gilchrest 3.58 Fairmont State Patrick Snively 3.52 Findlay Andrew Makepeace 3.57 Florida Southern Andy Robins 3.46 Florida Tech David Dent 3.09 Fresno Pacific Katelyne Herrington 3.62 Gannon Darren Suroviec 3.47 Grand Valley Andrew Boyce 3.22 Henderson State William Matthews 3.51 Hillsdale Kurt Kirner 3.43 Indiana (PA) Chris Villa 3.55 Indianapolis Jason Hite 3.16 King (TN) James Graves 3.32 Kutztown Tim Flannery 3.57 Lenoir-Rhyne Paul Schiffel 3.17 Lewis Roger Karns 3.42 Lindenwood Jason Owen 3.69 LIU Post Kristen Foley 3.54 Lynn Niki Alvarez 3.37 Mars Hill Teddy Guyer 3.44 Mary Allan McCallum 3.55 Maryville Erica Rose 3.50 McKendree Jimmy Tierney 3.17 Millersville Larry Earnesty 3.41 Minnesota State Nathan Owens 3.54 Minnesota-Moorhead Charlie King 3.67 Missouri-Saint Louis Michael Hernandez 3.59 Nebraska at Kearney Becky O’Connell 3.48 Northern Michigan Heidi Voigt 3.42 Northern State Nicole Monanian 3.50 Nova Southeastern Ben Hewitt 3.18 Oklahoma Christian Josh Davis 3.40 Ouachita Baptist Steven Bostick 3.63 Queens (NC) Jeff Dugdale 3.45 Roberts Wesleyan Sara Smith 3.56 Rollins Kyle Berg 3.18 Saginaw Valley State Bruce Zimmerman 3.27 Saint Cloud Jeff Hegle 3.42 Saint Leo Paul Mangen 3.45 Saint Rose Keith Murray 3.19 Shippensburg Tim Verge 3.13 Simon Fraser Liam Donnelly 3.47 Sioux Falls Chris Hamstra 3.41 Tampa Jimi Kiner 3.02 Tiffin Lukas Jachno 3.44 Truman State Jerod Simek 3.20 UC San Diego Dave Marsh 3.56 Urbana Cassandra Wendall 3.14 UT-Permian Basin Cameron Kainer 3.56 Wayne State Sean Peters 3.64 West Chester Steve Mazurek 3.40 West Florida Phil Kraus 3.29 West Virginia Wesleyan April Gitzen 3.18 Western State Erik Matheson 3.61 William Jewell Dan Szuba 3.28 Wingate Kirk Sanocki

Division III

Men Women 3.22 Albion Nick Stone 3.08 Alfred State R.C. Weston 3.08 Arcadia Nate Parsley 3.24 Augustana Dan Lloyd 3.03 Austin College Robert Filander 3.20 Babson Kristy Martin 3.29 Bard John Weitz 3.30 Bates Peter Casares 3.26 Beloit Kevin Schober 3.18 Berry Paul Flinchbaugh 3.15 Birmingham Southern toby wilcox 3.13 California Lutheran Barry Schreifels 3.63 Caltech Andrew Brabson 3.19 Calvin Dan Gelderloos 3.42 Carleton Andy Clark 3.49 Carnegie Mellon Matthew Kinney 3.15 Carthage Seth Weidmann 3.52 Case Western Reserve Doug Milliken 3.28 Catholic Paul Waas 3.12 Centre Dean Brownley 3.14 Chapman Dennis Ploessel 3.43 Chicago Jason Weber 3.45 C-M-S Charles Griffiths 3.01 Clarkson Zack Wahl 3.23 Coast Guard John Westkott 3.12 Coe Brian Ruffles 3.48 Colby Tom Burton 3.51 Colorado College Anne Goodman James 3.26 Denison Gregg Parini 3.11 Drew Rich Munson 3.04 Elizabethtown Melissa Gates 3.46 Elms Bill Tyler 3.39 Emory Jon Howell 3.09 Franklin Andrew Hendricks 3.14 Franklin & Marshall Ben Delia 3.10 Gettysburg Mike Rawleigh 3.16 Grinnell Erin Hurley 3.23 Hamilton John Geissinger 3.15 Hanover Blake Braden 3.08 Hendrix Tony Marleneanu 3.30 Hiram Matt Sorrick 3.06 Hood Don Feinberg 3.31 Hope John Patnott 3.17 Illinois Tech Andy Parro 3.18 Illinois Wesleyan Teresa Fish 3.30 Ithaca Kevin Markwardt 3.01 John Carroll Mark Fino 3.35 Johns Hopkins Scott Armstrong 3.23 Kalamazoo Jay Daniels 3.37 Kenyon Jessen Book 3.36 Knox Jonathan Powers 3.42 La Verne Patricia Skehan 3.21 Lake Forest Vadim Tashlitsky 3.18 Lawrence Andrew Fleek 3.19 Lewis & Clark Chris Fantz 3.06 Loras Ben Gill 3.24 Luther Nicole Kaupp 3.71 Macalester Kyllian Griffin 3.04 Mary Washington Justin Anderson 3.11 Marymount Mike Clark 3.52 Messiah Katie McComb 3.00 Millikin Molly Duesterhaus 3.78 MIT Dani Korman 3.03 Nazareth Scott Whitbeck 3.30 Nebraska Wesleyan Greg Fleming 3.42 NYU Trevor Miele 3.37 Oberlin Alex De La Pena 3.22 Occidental Steve Webb 3.43 Olivet Rob Brownell 3.47 Pacific Lutheran Matt Sellman 3.21 Pacific U Beth Whittle 3.58 Pomona-Pitzer Jean-Paul Gowdy 3.13 Principia Carl Erikson 3.16 Redlands Leslie Whittemore 3.15 Regis James Sweeney 3.49 Rochester Emily Wylam 3.36 RIT Phil Baretela 3.00 Roger Williams Matt Emmert 3.25 Rose-Hulman Keith Crawford 3.13 Rowan University Brad Bowser 3.32 RPI Shannon O`Brien 3.09 Saint Joseph’s (ME) Jared Felker 3.12 Saint Vincent Josh Gurekovich 3.24 Scranton Mark Yankovich 3.22 Sewanee Max Obermiller 3.13 Skidmore Jill Greenleaf 3.34 Southwestern Jon Duncan 3.35 St. Mary’s (MD) Casey Brandt 3.36 St. Olaf Robert Hauck 3.27 St. Thomas Scott Blanchard 3.07 Staten Island Michael Ackalitis 3.54 Stevens Paul Hughes 3.04 SUNY Geneseo Paul Dotterweich 3.04 Susquehanna Jerry Foley 3.61 Swarthmore Karin Colby 3.08 TCNJ David Dow 3.02 Trinity U Scott Trompeter 3.32 Tufts Adam Hoyt 3.23 Ursinus Mark Feinberg 3.51 Vassar Lisl Prater-Lee 3.13 Wabash Will Bernhardt II 3.32 Washington & Jefferson Matt Rochna 3.42 Washington & Lee Kami Gardner 3.44 Washington College (MD) Matthew Harris 3.56 WashU Brad Shively 3.39 Wesleyan Peter Solomon 3.05 Western Connecticut Jill Cook 3.25 Wheaton (IL) Meghan Ayers 3.42 Whitman Jenn Blomme 3.05 Whittier Tim Hamlet 3.32 Whitworth Steve Schadt 3.32 Widener Katy Steimer 3.39 Willamette Brent Summers 3.05 William Paterson Ed Gurka 3.46 Williams Steven Kuster 3.06 Wittenberg Noah Moran 3.14 Wooster Rob Harrington 3.34 WPI Paul Bennett 3.46 Albion Nick Stone 3.06 Albright Michael Hay 3.39 Alfred Brian Striker 3.24 Anderson University Megan Wills 3.35 Arcadia Nate Parsley 3.57 Augustana Dan Lloyd 3.26 Austin College Robert Filander 3.17 Babson Kristy Martin 3.52 Bard John Weitz 3.26 Baruch Charles Lampasso 3.39 Bates Peter Casares 3.24 Beloit Kevin Schober 3.50 Berry Paul Flinchbaugh 3.38 Birmingham Southern toby wilcox 3.27 Bridgewater Gwynn Harrison 3.54 Bryn Mawr Pat McDevitt 3.22 Cabrini Cindy Ikeler 3.62 California Lutheran Barry Schreifels 3.44 Caltech Andrew Brabson 3.44 Calvin Dan Gelderloos 3.55 Carleton Andy Clark 3.33 Carnegie Mellon Matthew Kinney 3.49 Carroll Kelsie Miller 3.31 Carthage Beth DeLaRosby 3.64 Case Western Reserve Doug Milliken 3.36 Catholic Paul Waas 3.03 Centre Dean Brownley 3.52 Chapman Dennis Ploessel 3.48 Chatham Rebecca Yost 3.63 Chicago Jason Weber 3.49 C-M-S Charles Griffiths 3.31 Clarkson Zack Wahl 3.40 Coast Guard John Westkott 3.49 Coe Brian Ruffles 3.54 Colby Tom Burton 3.01 Colby-Sawyer Conrad Kohrs 3.50 Colorado College Anne Goodman James 3.62 Conn College Marc Benvenuti 3.31 Denison Gregg Parini 3.32 DePauw Shea Davisson 3.53 Dickinson Paul Richards 3.48 Drew Rich Munson 3.46 Eastern Connecticut State Maureen Fahey 3.28 Elizabethtown Melissa Gates 3.61 Elms Bill Tyler 3.62 Emory Jon Howell 3.13 Emory & Henry Cody Skinner 3.39 Franklin Andrew Hendricks 3.08 Franklin & Marshall Ben Delia 3.06 Frostburg State Bryan Christiansen 3.31 Gettysburg Mike Rawleigh 3.32 Goucher Tom Till 3.49 Grinnell Erin Hurley 3.40 Grove City David Fritz 3.34 Hamilton John Geissinger 3.14 Hanover Blake Braden 3.11 Hendrix Tony Marleneanu 3.49 Hiram Matt Sorrick 3.63 Hollins Patrick Richardson 3.46 Hope John Patnott 3.54 Hunter Michael Kokoszka 3.34 Illinois Tech Andy Parro 3.51 Illinois Wesleyan Teresa Fish 3.54 Ithaca Paula Miller 3.53 John Carroll Mark Fino 3.55 Johns Hopkins Scott Armstrong 3.49 Kalamazoo Jay Daniels 3.03 Keene State Christopher Woolridge 3.44 Kenyon Jessen Book 3.25 King’s (PA) Matt Easterday 3.55 Knox Jonathan Powers 3.44 La Verne Patricia Skehan 3.26 Lake Forest Vadim Tashlitsky 3.62 Lawrence Andrew Fleek 3.28 Lehman Peter Kiernan 3.20 Lewis & Clark Chris Fantz 3.37 Linfield Kyle Kimball 3.17 Loras Ben Gill 3.14 Luther Nicole Kaupp 3.34 Lycoming Matt McGuriman 3.72 Macalester Kyllian Griffin 3.50 Manchester Mike Kocsis 3.27 Mary Washington Justin Anderson 3.46 Messiah Katie McComb 3.26 Millikin Molly Duesterhaus 3.44 Mills Neil Virtue 3.10 Minnesota-Morris David Molesworth 3.62 MIT Dani Korman 3.58 Mount Holyoke Dave Allen 3.43 Nazareth Scott Whitbeck 3.48 Nebraska Wesleyan Greg Fleming 3.33 New England Rick Hayes 3.01 Norwich JP Myers 3.47 NYU Trevor Miele 3.39 Oberlin Alex De La Pena 3.37 Occidental Steve Webb 3.68 Olivet Rob Brownell 3.41 Ozarks David DeGeus 3.40 Pacific Lutheran Matt Sellman 3.53 Pacific U Beth Whittle 3.35 Penn State-Altoona Brad Brooks 3.11 Penn State-Behrend Jennifer Wallace 3.72 Pomona-Pitzer Jean-Paul Gowdy 3.10 Principia Carl Erikson 3.17 Randolph-Macon Brent Kintzer 3.67 Redlands Leslie Whittemore 3.29 Regis James Sweeney 3.12 Ripon Ryan Goggans 3.31 Rochester Emily Wylam 3.43 RIT Phil Baretela 3.13 Roger Williams Matt Emmert 3.24 Rose-Hulman Keith Crawford 3.24 Rowan University Brad Bowser 3.12 RPI Shannon O`Brien 3.45 Saint Benedict Dan Eckberg 3.75 Saint Catherine’s Justin Zook 3.53 Saint Joseph [CT] Brenda Straker 3.09 Saint Joseph’s (ME) Jared Felker 3.11 Saint Norbert College Franco Pacheco 3.33 Saint Vincent Josh Gurekovich 3.38 Salisbury Jill Stephenson 3.51 Scranton Mark Yankovich 3.21 Sewanee Max Obermiller 3.66 Simmons Mindy Williams 3.42 Simpson Tom Caccia 3.40 Skidmore Jill Greenleaf 3.57 Smith Zack Kundel 3.53 Southwestern Jon Duncan 3.63 Springfield John Taffe 3.36 St. Joseph’s Long Island Chris Brandenberger 3.24 St. Mary’s (MD) Casey Brandt 3.38 St. Olaf Robert Hauck 3.44 St. Thomas Scott Blanchard 3.50 Stevens Paul Hughes 3.36 SUNY Fredonia Arthur Wang 3.23 SUNY Geneseo Paul Dotterweich 3.25 SUNY Oswego Mike Holman 3.45 Susquehanna Jerry Foley 3.50 Swarthmore Karin Colby 3.43 TCNJ Jennifer Harnett 3.59 Transylvania Dave Doolin 3.19 Trinity (CT) Carlos Vega 3.31 Trinity U Scott Trompeter 3.51 Tufts Adam Hoyt 3.36 UMass Dartmouth Cathy Motta 3.35 Ursinus Mark Feinberg 3.13 UW-Eau Claire Annie Ryder 3.28 UW-Whitewater Elise Knoche 3.47 Vassar Lisl Prater-Lee 3.44 Washington & Lee Kami Gardner 3.49 Washington College (MD) Matthew Harris 3.69 WashU Brad Shively 3.60 Wellesley Bonnie Dix 3.50 Wesleyan Peter Solomon 3.20 Western Connecticut Jill Cook 3.35 Western New England Andrea Daley-Arvanites 3.54 Westfield State Dave Laing 3.24 Westminster Pat Smith 3.37 Wheaton (IL) Meghan Ayers 3.57 Whitman Jenn Blomme 3.33 Whittier Tim Hamlet 3.37 Whitworth Steve Schadt 3.46 Widener Katy Steimer 3.34 Wilkes Thomas Limouze 3.42 Willamette Brent Summers 3.14 William Paterson Ed Gurka 3.75 Williams Steven Kuster 3.02 Wittenberg Noah Moran 3.30 Wooster Rob Harrington 3.53 WPI Paul Bennett 3.46 York College eric rasmussen

NAIA

Men Women 3.27 Asbury Alex Keyser 3.20 Cumberlands Eric Skelly 3.19 Keiser Adam Epstein 3.30 Lindenwood-Belleville Ksenia Gromova 3.20 Lindsey Wilson Alicia Kemnitz 3.36 Morningside Bryan Farris 3.16 Saint Ambrose Rob Miecznikowski 3.48 SCAD-Savannah Bill Pilczuk 3.30 Soka Adam Crossen 3.08 Tabor Nathan Duell 3.08 Union (KY) Rafael Forti 3.27 University of Saint Mary David Bresser 3.13 Asbury Alex Keyser 3.61 Brenau Nate Rhoads 3.34 Campbellsville Casey Smith 3.37 Cumberlands Eric Skelly 3.51 Keiser Adam Epstein 3.90 Lindenwood-Belleville Ksenia Gromova 3.47 Lindsey Wilson Alicia Kemnitz 3.56 Morningside Bryan Farris 3.46 Olivet Nazarene Diana Caise 3.43 Saint Ambrose Rob Miecznikowski 3.46 Saint Mary (NE) Cole Malin 3.61 SCAD-Savannah Bill Pilczuk 3.64 Soka Adam Crossen 3.30 St. Andrews Taylor Cooper 3.18 Tabor Nathan Duell 3.03 Union (KY) Rafael Forti 3.42 University of Saint Mary David Bresser

NJCAA