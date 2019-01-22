Record-Setting 713 Teams Earn Fall, 2018 Scholar All-America Honors

A record 713 collegiate swimming & diving teams have been recognized as Scholar All-American programs for the fall of 2018 semester. That’s an increase of 25 teams from the fall of 2017, and continues an upward trajectory of GPAs for collegiate swimming & diving programs. While it’s not the most teams in any semester, it is the most teams to have earned the honor in a fall semester.
Fall Scholar All-America Team Counts
Year
2014
481
2015
547
2016
638
2017
688
2018
713
Editor’s Note: The Spring Semester tends to have fewer Scholar All-America teams historically; likely in part a function of a more demanding athletic schedule during championship season. This isn’t always the case, however: in the spring of 2017, 720 teams achieved recognition.
To qualify, a team has to earn a minimum GPA of 3.0 in any given semester and maintain a roster of 12 or more student-athletes.
In Division I, the Grand Canyon men (3.68 GPA) repeated as the top GPA in the division – a small improvement on the 3.66 that they recorded last year. In 2 years as full Division I members, Grand Canyon has made a splash both out of the pool and in it: they qualified swimmers for last March’s NCAA Championship meet in their first year of eligibility.
Overall, Division III MIT (3.78 GPA) and Division II Bridgeport (3.72 GPA) led the way for men’s teams.l
Matching Grand Canyon, another private, Christian-affiliated university, Liberty, had the highest GPA of all women’s teams: Division I or not. Liberty posted a 3.79 GPA this fall, just-barely beating out Division II Biola (3.72).
All Fall 2018 Divisional Leaders:
D1 Men – Grand Canyon – 3.68
D1 Women – Liberty – 3.78
D2 Men – Bridgeport – 3.72
D2 Women – Biola – 3.72
D3 Men – MIT – 3.78
D3 Women – Saint Catherine’s – 3.75
NAIA Men – SCAD – 3.48
NAIA Women – SCAD – 3.61
NJCAA Men – Iowa Central – 3.10
NJCAA Women – Indian River – 3.45
Every women’s Division I team that scored at last year’s NCAA Championship meet recorded at least a 3.0 GPA in the fall semester. In total, 175 out of 195 Women’s Division I swimming & diving teams achieved the mark
2018 Women’s NCAA Division I Top 10 Teams, 2018 Fall GPAs
NCAA Place
Team
Fall 2018 GPA
1
Stanford
3.65
2
Cal
3.43
3
Texas A&M
3.07
4
Michigan
3.3
5
Louisville
3.71
6
Texas
3.55
7
Tennessee
3.47
8
Indiana
3.29
9
Virginia
3.27
10
Minnesota
3.5
The men saw 8 out of the top 10 Division I teams from last year earn at least a 3.0 GPA, led by NC State at a 3.38 and Stanford at a 3.31 (the Stanford women also had the top GPA among women’s top-10 teams).
2018 Men’s NCAA Division I Top 10 Teams, 2018 Fall GPAs
NCAA Place
Team
Fall 2018 GPA
1
Texas
3.10
2
Cal
3.05
3
Indiana
3.18
4
NC State
3.38
7
Stanford
3.31
8
Michigan
3.08
9
Louisville
3.12
10
Georgia
3.05
All 6 NCAA Championship winning teams from last year, including the Queens men & women (D2), the Emory women (D3), and the Denison men (D3) also achieved the honor.
Men
Women
3.08
Air Force
Rob Clayton
3.55
Alabama
Dennis Pursely
3.26
American
Mark Davin
3.30
Arizona
Augie Busch
3.27
Arizona State
Bob Bowman
3.07
Ball State
Jeremy Agnew
3.48
Binghamton
Brad Smith
3.10
Boston College
Michael Stephens
3.23
Bryant
Katie Cameron
3.03
Bucknell
Dan Schinnerer
3.29
Cal Baptist
Rick Rowland
3.05
California
David Durden
3.17
Canisius
Scott Vanderzell
3.09
Cincinnati
Mandy DiSalle
3.32
Cleveland State
Paul Graham
3.29
Colgate
Andy Waeger
3.53
Columbia
Jim Bolster
3.03
Connecticut
Chris Maiello
3.26
Cornell
Wes Newman
3.42
Dartmouth
Jamie Holder
3.44
Davidson
John Young
3.06
Delaware
Pablo Marmolejo
3.15
Denver
Brian Schrader
3.24
Drexel
Adam Braun
3.43
Duke
Dan Colella
3.09
East Carolina
Matthew Jabs
3.17
Eastern Illinois
Jacqueline Michalski
3.23
Fairfield
Anthony Bruno
3.43
Fordham
Steve Potsklan
3.42
Gardner-Webb
Scott Teeters
3.20
George Washington
Brian Thomas
3.57
Georgetown
Jack Leavitt
3.05
Georgia
Jack Bauerle
3.05
Georgia Tech
Courtney Hart
3.68
Grand Canyon
Steve Schaffer
3.63
Harvard
Kevin Tyrrell
3.34
Hawaii
Dan Schemmel
3.10
Illinois-Chicago
timothy Loeffler
3.33
Incarnate Word
Phillip Davis
3.18
Indiana
Ray Looze
3.43
Kentucky
Lars Jorgensen
3.12
Lafayette
Jim Dailey
3.01
Louisiana State
David Geyer
3.12
Louisville
Arthur Albiero
3.48
Loyola (MD)
Brian Loeffler
3.06
Maine
Susan Lizzotte
3.27
Marist
Larry VanWagner
3.04
Massachusetts
Russell Yarworth
3.21
Miami (OH)
Hollie Bonewit-Cron
3.08
Michigan
Michael Bottom
3.16
Minnesota
Kelly Kremer
3.14
Missouri
Andrew Grevers
3.33
Missouri State
Dave Collins
3.22
Mount St. Mary’s
Neil Yost
3.38
NC State
Braden Holloway
3.25
Northwestern
Jeremy Kipp
3.16
Notre Dame
Michael Litzinger
3.08
Oakland
Pete Hovland
3.09
Pacific
Peter Richardson
3.27
Penn
Mike Schnur
3.06
Penn State
Tim Murphy
3.30
Princeton
C. Rob Orr
3.19
Providence
John O’Neill
3.01
Purdue
Dan Ross
3.35
Saint Louis
Jim Halliburton
3.20
Seattle
Craig Nisgor
3.31
Seton Hall
Derek Sapp
3.42
South Carolina
McGee Moody
3.11
South Dakota
Jason Mahowald
3.40
Southern Illinois
Rick Walker
3.11
Southern Methodist
Eddie Sinnott
3.31
Stanford
Ted Knapp
3.12
Tennessee
Matt Kredich
3.10
Texas
Eddie Reese
3.12
Texas Christian
James Winchester
3.01
Towson
Jake Shrum
3.26
UMBC
Chad Cradock
3.19
UNC-Wilmington
Jason Memont
3.23
Utah
Joe Dykstra
3.46
Villanova
Rick Simpson
3.14
Virginia
Todd DeSorbo
3.04
Virginia Military Institute
Andrew Bretscher
3.17
West Virginia
Victor Riggs
3.40
William & Mary
Matt Crispino
3.19
Wisconsin
Yuri Suguiyama
3.16
Wyoming
David Denniston
3.28
Xavier
Brent MacDonald
3.33
Yale
Jim Henry
3.01
Air Force
Colleen Murphy
3.36
Akron
Brian Peresie
3.67
Alabama
Dennis Pursely
3.65
American
Mark Davin
3.56
Arizona
Augie Busch
3.45
Arizona State
Bob Bowman
3.51
Arkansas
Neil Harper
3.20
Army / West Point
Mickey Wender
3.10
Auburn
Gary Taylor
3.62
Ball State
Jeremy Agnew
3.38
Binghamton University
Brad Smith
3.66
Boise State
Christine Mabile
3.38
Boston College
Michael Stephens
3.64
Bowling Green
Rickey Perkins
3.19
Brigham Young
John Brooks
3.63
Brown
Kate Kovenock
3.41
Bryant
Katie Cameron
3.27
Bucknell
Dan Schinnerer
3.37
Buffalo
Andy Bashor
3.52
Butler
Maurice Stewart
3.48
Cal Baptist
Rick Rowland
3.43
California
Teri McKeever
3.41
Campbell
Pascal Molinard
3.31
Canisius
Scott Vanderzell
3.21
Central Connecticut
Bill Ball
3.50
Cincinnati
Mandy DiSalle
3.55
Cleveland State
Paul Graham
3.42
Colgate
Andy Waeger
3.32
Colorado State
Christopher Woodard
3.55
Columbia
Diana Caskey
3.26
Connecticut
Chris Maiello
3.45
Cornell
Patrick Gallagher
3.05
CSU Bakersfield
Chris Hansen
3.34
Dartmouth
Jamie Holder
3.35
Davidson
John Young
3.27
Delaware
Pablo Marmolejo
3.61
Denver
Brian Schrader
3.59
Drexel
Adam Braun
3.52
Duke
Dan Colella
3.54
Duquesne
David Sheets
3.43
East Carolina
Matthew Jabs
3.44
Eastern Illinois
Jacqueline Michalski
3.46
Eastern Michigan
Peter Linn
3.39
Evansville
Brent Noble
3.32
Fairfield
Anthony Bruno
3.41
Florida
Jeff Poppell
3.33
Florida Atlantic
Lara Preacco
3.37
Florida Gulf Coast
Dave Rollins
3.49
Florida International
Randy Horner
3.49
Florida State
Neal Studd
3.44
Fordham
Steve Potsklan
3.39
Fresno State
Jeanne Fleck
3.63
Gardner-Webb
Scott Teeters
3.31
George Mason
Peter Ward
3.25
George Washington
Brian Thomas
3.43
Georgetown
Jack Leavitt
3.35
Georgia
Jack Bauerle
3.57
Georgia Southern
Amanda Caldwell
3.36
Georgia Tech
Courtney Hart
3.68
Grand Canyon
Steve Schaffer
3.55
Harvard
Stephanie Wriede Morawski
3.26
Hawaii
Dan Schemmel
3.38
Houston
Ryan Wochomurka
3.62
Idaho
Mark Sowa
3.42
Illinois
Susan Novitsky
3.49
Illinois State
Scott Cameron
3.40
Illinois-Chicago
timothy Loeffler
3.46
Incarnate Word
Phillip Davis
3.29
Indiana
Ray Looze
3.56
Indiana State
Josh Christensen
3.57
Iona
Nick Cavataro
3.23
Iowa
Marc Long
3.65
Iowa State
Duane Sorenson
3.32
James Madison
Dane Pedersen
3.69
Kansas
Clark Campbell
3.65
Kentucky
Lars Jorgensen
3.23
La Salle
Jamie Platt
3.57
Lafayette
Jim Dailey
3.79
Liberty
Jake Shellenberger
3.58
Little Rock
Amy Burgess
3.63
LIU-Brooklyn
Matt Donovan
3.02
Louisiana State
David Geyer
3.71
Louisville
Arthur Albiero
3.50
Loyola (MD)
Brian Loeffler
3.52
Loyola Marymount
Bonnie Adair
3.45
Maine
Susan Lizzotte
3.30
Marist
Larry VanWagner
3.53
Marshall
Ian Walsh
3.36
Massachusetts
Bob Newcomb
3.51
Miami (FL)
Andy Kershaw
3.50
Miami (OH)
Hollie Bonewit-Cron
3.30
Michigan
Michael Bottom
3.50
Minnesota
Kelly Kremer
3.48
Missouri
Andrew Grevers
3.48
Missouri State
Dave Collins
3.42
Monmouth (NJ)
Matthew Nunnally
3.40
Mount St. Mary’s
Neil Yost
3.28
Navy
John Morrison
3.55
NC State
Braden Holloway
3.32
Nebraska
Pablo Morales
3.61
Nevada
Brendon Bray
3.28
New Hampshire
Joshua Willman
3.45
New Mexico State
Rick Pratt
3.15
North Carolina
Rich DeSelm
3.29
North Florida
Ian Coffey
3.08
North Texas
Brittany Roth
3.57
Northeastern
Roy Coates
3.49
Northern Arizona
Andy Johns
3.40
Northern Colorado
Lisa Ebeling
3.51
Northern Iowa
Nick Lakin
3.47
Northwestern
Jeremy Kipp
3.42
Notre Dame
Michael Litzinger
3.29
Oakland
Pete Hovland
3.40
Ohio
Mason Norman
3.33
Ohio State
Bill Dorenkott
3.49
Oregon State
Jennifer Buffin
3.30
Pacific
Peter Richardson
3.35
Penn
Mike Schnur
3.36
Penn State
Tim Murphy
3.39
Pepperdine
Joseph Spahn
3.41
Pittsburgh
John Hargis
3.29
Providence
John O’Neill
3.41
Purdue
John Klinge
3.42
Rhode Island
Mick Westkott
3.47
Rice
Seth Huston
3.20
Richmond
Matthew Barany
3.35
Rutgers
Jon Maccoll
3.58
Sacred Heart
John Spadafina
3.58
Saint Francis (PA)
Kyle Almoney
3.39
Saint Francis Brooklyn
Brian Guidera
3.40
Saint Louis
Jim Halliburton
3.40
San Diego
Michael Keeler
3.37
San Diego State
Mike Shrader
3.38
San Jose State
Sage Hopkins
3.57
Seattle
Craig Nisgor
3.49
Seton Hall
Derek Sapp
3.54
Siena
Paul Kueterman
3.55
South Carolina
McGee Moody
3.37
South Dakota
Jason Mahowald
3.34
South Dakota State
Doug Humphrey
3.27
Southern California
Dave Salo
3.47
Southern Illinois
Rick Walker
3.39
Southern Methodist
Steve Collins
3.65
Stanford
Greg Meehan
3.04
Stony Brook
Kerry Smith
3.47
Tennessee
Matt Kredich
3.55
Texas
Carol Capitani
3.07
Texas A&M
Steve Bultman
3.31
Texas Christian
James Winchester
3.65
Toledo
Jonas Persson
3.33
Towson
Jake Shrum
3.37
Tulane
Leah Stancil
3.25
UC Santa Barbara
Matt Macedo
3.23
UC-Davis
Barbara Jahn
3.19
UCLA
Cyndi Gallagher
3.28
UMBC
Chad Cradock
3.51
UNC Asheville
Elizabeth Lykins
3.39
UNC-Wilmington
Jason Memont
3.30
UNLV
Ben Loorz
3.19
Utah
Joe Dykstra
3.19
Valparaiso
Miriam McGeath
3.49
Vanderbilt
Jeremy Organ
3.66
Villanova
Rick Simpson
3.27
Virginia
Todd DeSorbo
3.16
Virginia Military Institute
Andrew Bretscher
3.26
Virginia Tech
Sergio Lopez
3.45
Wagner
Colin Shannahan
3.48
Washington State
Matthew Leach
3.42
West Virginia
Victor Riggs
3.27
William & Mary
Matt Crispino
3.39
Wisconsin
Yuri Suguiyama
3.41
Wyoming
David Denniston
3.54
Xavier
Brent MacDonald
3.58
Yale
Jim Henry
3.26
Youngstown State
Ryan Purdy
Men
Women
3.21
Ashland
Ron Allen
3.42
Bentley
Mary Kay Samko
3.26
Biola
Ryan Kauth
3.72
Bridgeport
Richard Ludemann
3.65
Carson-Newman
Jordan Taylor
3.19
Chowan University
Matt Hood
3.13
Colorado Mesa
Geoff Hanson
3.37
Colorado Mines
Nate Rothman
3.18
Concordia-Irvine
Kayle Morris
3.01
Davis & Elkins
Nikki Rose
3.23
Delta State
Dan’l Murray
3.06
Drury
Brian Reynolds
3.06
Emmanuel
Allen Gilchrest
3.28
Fairmont State
Patrick Snively
3.05
Findlay
Andrew Makepeace
3.36
Florida Southern
Andy Robins
3.49
Florida Tech
David Dent
3.39
Gannon
Darren Suroviec
3.04
Indiana (PA)
Chris Villa
3.34
Indianapolis
Jason Hite
3.16
Lenoir-Rhyne
Paul Schiffel
3.24
Lewis
Roger Karns
3.42
Lindenwood
Jason Owen
3.39
Maryville
Erica Rose
3.30
McKendree
Jimmy Tierney
3.28
Missouri S&T
Doug Grooms
3.25
Northern Michigan
Heidi Voigt
3.25
Nova Southeastern
Ben Hewitt
3.11
Ouachita Baptist
Steven Bostick
3.26
Queens (NC)
Jeff Dugdale
3.32
Roberts Wesleyan
Sara Smith
3.26
Rollins
Kyle Berg
3.24
Saginaw Valley State
Bruce Zimmerman
3.13
Saint Cloud
Jeff Hegle
3.28
Saint Leo
Paul Mangen
3.32
Tampa
Jimi Kiner
3.71
Urbana
Cassandra Wendall
3.18
UT-Permian Basin
Cameron Kainer
3.32
Wayne State
Sean Peters
3.35
West Chester
Steve Mazurek
3.03
West Virginia Wesleyan
April Gitzen
3.13
William Jewell
Dan Szuba
3.35
Wingate
Kirk Sanocki
3.24
Adelphi
Robert Smith
3.30
Alaska-Fairbanks
Scott Lemley
3.13
Ashland
Ron Allen
3.22
Assumption
Stuart Cromarty
3.21
Augustana (SD)
Lindsie Micko
3.38
Azusa Pacific
Tim Kyle
3.38
Bentley
Mary Kay Samko
3.72
Biola
Ryan Kauth
3.21
Cal State East Bay
Shane Pelton
3.52
Cal U – PA
Ed Denny
3.53
Carson-Newman
Jordan Taylor
3.25
Chowan University
Matt Hood
3.57
Clarion
Brehan Kelley
3.43
Colorado Mesa
Geoff Hanson
3.23
Colorado Mines
Nate Rothman
3.43
Concordia-Irvine
Kayle Morris
3.12
Converse
Kristina Henkel
3.58
Davenport
Justin Vasquez
3.42
Delta State
Dan’l Murray
3.48
Dixie State
Tamber McAllister
3.49
Drury
Brian Reynolds
3.37
East Stroudsburg
Brianne Globig
3.17
Edinboro
Chris Rhodes
3.71
Emmanuel
Allen Gilchrest
3.58
Fairmont State
Patrick Snively
3.52
Findlay
Andrew Makepeace
3.57
Florida Southern
Andy Robins
3.46
Florida Tech
David Dent
3.09
Fresno Pacific
Katelyne Herrington
3.62
Gannon
Darren Suroviec
3.47
Grand Valley
Andrew Boyce
3.22
Henderson State
William Matthews
3.51
Hillsdale
Kurt Kirner
3.43
Indiana (PA)
Chris Villa
3.55
Indianapolis
Jason Hite
3.16
King (TN)
James Graves
3.32
Kutztown
Tim Flannery
3.57
Lenoir-Rhyne
Paul Schiffel
3.17
Lewis
Roger Karns
3.42
Lindenwood
Jason Owen
3.69
LIU Post
Kristen Foley
3.54
Lynn
Niki Alvarez
3.37
Mars Hill
Teddy Guyer
3.44
Mary
Allan McCallum
3.55
Maryville
Erica Rose
3.50
McKendree
Jimmy Tierney
3.17
Millersville
Larry Earnesty
3.41
Minnesota State
Nathan Owens
3.54
Minnesota-Moorhead
Charlie King
3.67
Missouri-Saint Louis
Michael Hernandez
3.59
Nebraska at Kearney
Becky O’Connell
3.48
Northern Michigan
Heidi Voigt
3.42
Northern State
Nicole Monanian
3.50
Nova Southeastern
Ben Hewitt
3.18
Oklahoma Christian
Josh Davis
3.40
Ouachita Baptist
Steven Bostick
3.63
Queens (NC)
Jeff Dugdale
3.45
Roberts Wesleyan
Sara Smith
3.56
Rollins
Kyle Berg
3.18
Saginaw Valley State
Bruce Zimmerman
3.27
Saint Cloud
Jeff Hegle
3.42
Saint Leo
Paul Mangen
3.45
Saint Rose
Keith Murray
3.19
Shippensburg
Tim Verge
3.13
Simon Fraser
Liam Donnelly
3.47
Sioux Falls
Chris Hamstra
3.41
Tampa
Jimi Kiner
3.02
Tiffin
Lukas Jachno
3.44
Truman State
Jerod Simek
3.20
UC San Diego
Dave Marsh
3.56
Urbana
Cassandra Wendall
3.14
UT-Permian Basin
Cameron Kainer
3.56
Wayne State
Sean Peters
3.64
West Chester
Steve Mazurek
3.40
West Florida
Phil Kraus
3.29
West Virginia Wesleyan
April Gitzen
3.18
Western State
Erik Matheson
3.61
William Jewell
Dan Szuba
3.28
Wingate
Kirk Sanocki
Men
Women
3.22
Albion
Nick Stone
3.08
Alfred State
R.C. Weston
3.08
Arcadia
Nate Parsley
3.24
Augustana
Dan Lloyd
3.03
Austin College
Robert Filander
3.20
Babson
Kristy Martin
3.29
Bard
John Weitz
3.30
Bates
Peter Casares
3.26
Beloit
Kevin Schober
3.18
Berry
Paul Flinchbaugh
3.15
Birmingham Southern
toby wilcox
3.13
California Lutheran
Barry Schreifels
3.63
Caltech
Andrew Brabson
3.19
Calvin
Dan Gelderloos
3.42
Carleton
Andy Clark
3.49
Carnegie Mellon
Matthew Kinney
3.15
Carthage
Seth Weidmann
3.52
Case Western Reserve
Doug Milliken
3.28
Catholic
Paul Waas
3.12
Centre
Dean Brownley
3.14
Chapman
Dennis Ploessel
3.43
Chicago
Jason Weber
3.45
C-M-S
Charles Griffiths
3.01
Clarkson
Zack Wahl
3.23
Coast Guard
John Westkott
3.12
Coe
Brian Ruffles
3.48
Colby
Tom Burton
3.51
Colorado College
Anne Goodman James
3.26
Denison
Gregg Parini
3.11
Drew
Rich Munson
3.04
Elizabethtown
Melissa Gates
3.46
Elms
Bill Tyler
3.39
Emory
Jon Howell
3.09
Franklin
Andrew Hendricks
3.14
Franklin & Marshall
Ben Delia
3.10
Gettysburg
Mike Rawleigh
3.16
Grinnell
Erin Hurley
3.23
Hamilton
John Geissinger
3.15
Hanover
Blake Braden
3.08
Hendrix
Tony Marleneanu
3.30
Hiram
Matt Sorrick
3.06
Hood
Don Feinberg
3.31
Hope
John Patnott
3.17
Illinois Tech
Andy Parro
3.18
Illinois Wesleyan
Teresa Fish
3.30
Ithaca
Kevin Markwardt
3.01
John Carroll
Mark Fino
3.35
Johns Hopkins
Scott Armstrong
3.23
Kalamazoo
Jay Daniels
3.37
Kenyon
Jessen Book
3.36
Knox
Jonathan Powers
3.42
La Verne
Patricia Skehan
3.21
Lake Forest
Vadim Tashlitsky
3.18
Lawrence
Andrew Fleek
3.19
Lewis & Clark
Chris Fantz
3.06
Loras
Ben Gill
3.24
Luther
Nicole Kaupp
3.71
Macalester
Kyllian Griffin
3.04
Mary Washington
Justin Anderson
3.11
Marymount
Mike Clark
3.52
Messiah
Katie McComb
3.00
Millikin
Molly Duesterhaus
3.78
MIT
Dani Korman
3.03
Nazareth
Scott Whitbeck
3.30
Nebraska Wesleyan
Greg Fleming
3.42
NYU
Trevor Miele
3.37
Oberlin
Alex De La Pena
3.22
Occidental
Steve Webb
3.43
Olivet
Rob Brownell
3.47
Pacific Lutheran
Matt Sellman
3.21
Pacific U
Beth Whittle
3.58
Pomona-Pitzer
Jean-Paul Gowdy
3.13
Principia
Carl Erikson
3.16
Redlands
Leslie Whittemore
3.15
Regis
James Sweeney
3.49
Rochester
Emily Wylam
3.36
RIT
Phil Baretela
3.00
Roger Williams
Matt Emmert
3.25
Rose-Hulman
Keith Crawford
3.13
Rowan University
Brad Bowser
3.32
RPI
Shannon O`Brien
3.09
Saint Joseph’s (ME)
Jared Felker
3.12
Saint Vincent
Josh Gurekovich
3.24
Scranton
Mark Yankovich
3.22
Sewanee
Max Obermiller
3.13
Skidmore
Jill Greenleaf
3.34
Southwestern
Jon Duncan
3.35
St. Mary’s (MD)
Casey Brandt
3.36
St. Olaf
Robert Hauck
3.27
St. Thomas
Scott Blanchard
3.07
Staten Island
Michael Ackalitis
3.54
Stevens
Paul Hughes
3.04
SUNY Geneseo
Paul Dotterweich
3.04
Susquehanna
Jerry Foley
3.61
Swarthmore
Karin Colby
3.08
TCNJ
David Dow
3.02
Trinity U
Scott Trompeter
3.32
Tufts
Adam Hoyt
3.23
Ursinus
Mark Feinberg
3.51
Vassar
Lisl Prater-Lee
3.13
Wabash
Will Bernhardt II
3.32
Washington & Jefferson
Matt Rochna
3.42
Washington & Lee
Kami Gardner
3.44
Washington College (MD)
Matthew Harris
3.56
WashU
Brad Shively
3.39
Wesleyan
Peter Solomon
3.05
Western Connecticut
Jill Cook
3.25
Wheaton (IL)
Meghan Ayers
3.42
Whitman
Jenn Blomme
3.05
Whittier
Tim Hamlet
3.32
Whitworth
Steve Schadt
3.32
Widener
Katy Steimer
3.39
Willamette
Brent Summers
3.05
William Paterson
Ed Gurka
3.46
Williams
Steven Kuster
3.06
Wittenberg
Noah Moran
3.14
Wooster
Rob Harrington
3.34
WPI
Paul Bennett
3.46
Albion
Nick Stone
3.06
Albright
Michael Hay
3.39
Alfred
Brian Striker
3.24
Anderson University
Megan Wills
3.35
Arcadia
Nate Parsley
3.57
Augustana
Dan Lloyd
3.26
Austin College
Robert Filander
3.17
Babson
Kristy Martin
3.52
Bard
John Weitz
3.26
Baruch
Charles Lampasso
3.39
Bates
Peter Casares
3.24
Beloit
Kevin Schober
3.50
Berry
Paul Flinchbaugh
3.38
Birmingham Southern
toby wilcox
3.27
Bridgewater
Gwynn Harrison
3.54
Bryn Mawr
Pat McDevitt
3.22
Cabrini
Cindy Ikeler
3.62
California Lutheran
Barry Schreifels
3.44
Caltech
Andrew Brabson
3.44
Calvin
Dan Gelderloos
3.55
Carleton
Andy Clark
3.33
Carnegie Mellon
Matthew Kinney
3.49
Carroll
Kelsie Miller
3.31
Carthage
Beth DeLaRosby
3.64
Case Western Reserve
Doug Milliken
3.36
Catholic
Paul Waas
3.03
Centre
Dean Brownley
3.52
Chapman
Dennis Ploessel
3.48
Chatham
Rebecca Yost
3.63
Chicago
Jason Weber
3.49
C-M-S
Charles Griffiths
3.31
Clarkson
Zack Wahl
3.40
Coast Guard
John Westkott
3.49
Coe
Brian Ruffles
3.54
Colby
Tom Burton
3.01
Colby-Sawyer
Conrad Kohrs
3.50
Colorado College
Anne Goodman James
3.62
Conn College
Marc Benvenuti
3.31
Denison
Gregg Parini
3.32
DePauw
Shea Davisson
3.53
Dickinson
Paul Richards
3.48
Drew
Rich Munson
3.46
Eastern Connecticut State
Maureen Fahey
3.28
Elizabethtown
Melissa Gates
3.61
Elms
Bill Tyler
3.62
Emory
Jon Howell
3.13
Emory & Henry
Cody Skinner
3.39
Franklin
Andrew Hendricks
3.08
Franklin & Marshall
Ben Delia
3.06
Frostburg State
Bryan Christiansen
3.31
Gettysburg
Mike Rawleigh
3.32
Goucher
Tom Till
3.49
Grinnell
Erin Hurley
3.40
Grove City
David Fritz
3.34
Hamilton
John Geissinger
3.14
Hanover
Blake Braden
3.11
Hendrix
Tony Marleneanu
3.49
Hiram
Matt Sorrick
3.63
Hollins
Patrick Richardson
3.46
Hope
John Patnott
3.54
Hunter
Michael Kokoszka
3.34
Illinois Tech
Andy Parro
3.51
Illinois Wesleyan
Teresa Fish
3.54
Ithaca
Paula Miller
3.53
John Carroll
Mark Fino
3.55
Johns Hopkins
Scott Armstrong
3.49
Kalamazoo
Jay Daniels
3.03
Keene State
Christopher Woolridge
3.44
Kenyon
Jessen Book
3.25
King’s (PA)
Matt Easterday
3.55
Knox
Jonathan Powers
3.44
La Verne
Patricia Skehan
3.26
Lake Forest
Vadim Tashlitsky
3.62
Lawrence
Andrew Fleek
3.28
Lehman
Peter Kiernan
3.20
Lewis & Clark
Chris Fantz
3.37
Linfield
Kyle Kimball
3.17
Loras
Ben Gill
3.14
Luther
Nicole Kaupp
3.34
Lycoming
Matt McGuriman
3.72
Macalester
Kyllian Griffin
3.50
Manchester
Mike Kocsis
3.27
Mary Washington
Justin Anderson
3.46
Messiah
Katie McComb
3.26
Millikin
Molly Duesterhaus
3.44
Mills
Neil Virtue
3.10
Minnesota-Morris
David Molesworth
3.62
MIT
Dani Korman
3.58
Mount Holyoke
Dave Allen
3.43
Nazareth
Scott Whitbeck
3.48
Nebraska Wesleyan
Greg Fleming
3.33
New England
Rick Hayes
3.01
Norwich
JP Myers
3.47
NYU
Trevor Miele
3.39
Oberlin
Alex De La Pena
3.37
Occidental
Steve Webb
3.68
Olivet
Rob Brownell
3.41
Ozarks
David DeGeus
3.40
Pacific Lutheran
Matt Sellman
3.53
Pacific U
Beth Whittle
3.35
Penn State-Altoona
Brad Brooks
3.11
Penn State-Behrend
Jennifer Wallace
3.72
Pomona-Pitzer
Jean-Paul Gowdy
3.10
Principia
Carl Erikson
3.17
Randolph-Macon
Brent Kintzer
3.67
Redlands
Leslie Whittemore
3.29
Regis
James Sweeney
3.12
Ripon
Ryan Goggans
3.31
Rochester
Emily Wylam
3.43
RIT
Phil Baretela
3.13
Roger Williams
Matt Emmert
3.24
Rose-Hulman
Keith Crawford
3.24
Rowan University
Brad Bowser
3.12
RPI
Shannon O`Brien
3.45
Saint Benedict
Dan Eckberg
3.75
Saint Catherine’s
Justin Zook
3.53
Saint Joseph [CT]
Brenda Straker
3.09
Saint Joseph’s (ME)
Jared Felker
3.11
Saint Norbert College
Franco Pacheco
3.33
Saint Vincent
Josh Gurekovich
3.38
Salisbury
Jill Stephenson
3.51
Scranton
Mark Yankovich
3.21
Sewanee
Max Obermiller
3.66
Simmons
Mindy Williams
3.42
Simpson
Tom Caccia
3.40
Skidmore
Jill Greenleaf
3.57
Smith
Zack Kundel
3.53
Southwestern
Jon Duncan
3.63
Springfield
John Taffe
3.36
St. Joseph’s Long Island
Chris Brandenberger
3.24
St. Mary’s (MD)
Casey Brandt
3.38
St. Olaf
Robert Hauck
3.44
St. Thomas
Scott Blanchard
3.50
Stevens
Paul Hughes
3.36
SUNY Fredonia
Arthur Wang
3.23
SUNY Geneseo
Paul Dotterweich
3.25
SUNY Oswego
Mike Holman
3.45
Susquehanna
Jerry Foley
3.50
Swarthmore
Karin Colby
3.43
TCNJ
Jennifer Harnett
3.59
Transylvania
Dave Doolin
3.19
Trinity (CT)
Carlos Vega
3.31
Trinity U
Scott Trompeter
3.51
Tufts
Adam Hoyt
3.36
UMass Dartmouth
Cathy Motta
3.35
Ursinus
Mark Feinberg
3.13
UW-Eau Claire
Annie Ryder
3.28
UW-Whitewater
Elise Knoche
3.47
Vassar
Lisl Prater-Lee
3.44
Washington & Lee
Kami Gardner
3.49
Washington College (MD)
Matthew Harris
3.69
WashU
Brad Shively
3.60
Wellesley
Bonnie Dix
3.50
Wesleyan
Peter Solomon
3.20
Western Connecticut
Jill Cook
3.35
Western New England
Andrea Daley-Arvanites
3.54
Westfield State
Dave Laing
3.24
Westminster
Pat Smith
3.37
Wheaton (IL)
Meghan Ayers
3.57
Whitman
Jenn Blomme
3.33
Whittier
Tim Hamlet
3.37
Whitworth
Steve Schadt
3.46
Widener
Katy Steimer
3.34
Wilkes
Thomas Limouze
3.42
Willamette
Brent Summers
3.14
William Paterson
Ed Gurka
3.75
Williams
Steven Kuster
3.02
Wittenberg
Noah Moran
3.30
Wooster
Rob Harrington
3.53
WPI
Paul Bennett
3.46
York College
eric rasmussen
Men
Women
3.27
Asbury
Alex Keyser
3.20
Cumberlands
Eric Skelly
3.19
Keiser
Adam Epstein
3.30
Lindenwood-Belleville
Ksenia Gromova
3.20
Lindsey Wilson
Alicia Kemnitz
3.36
Morningside
Bryan Farris
3.16
Saint Ambrose
Rob Miecznikowski
3.48
SCAD-Savannah
Bill Pilczuk
3.30
Soka
Adam Crossen
3.08
Tabor
Nathan Duell
3.08
Union (KY)
Rafael Forti
3.27
University of Saint Mary
David Bresser
3.13
Asbury
Alex Keyser
3.61
Brenau
Nate Rhoads
3.34
Campbellsville
Casey Smith
3.37
Cumberlands
Eric Skelly
3.51
Keiser
Adam Epstein
3.90
Lindenwood-Belleville
Ksenia Gromova
3.47
Lindsey Wilson
Alicia Kemnitz
3.56
Morningside
Bryan Farris
3.46
Olivet Nazarene
Diana Caise
3.43
Saint Ambrose
Rob Miecznikowski
3.46
Saint Mary (NE)
Cole Malin
3.61
SCAD-Savannah
Bill Pilczuk
3.64
Soka
Adam Crossen
3.30
St. Andrews
Taylor Cooper
3.18
Tabor
Nathan Duell
3.03
Union (KY)
Rafael Forti
3.42
University of Saint Mary
David Bresser
Men
Women
3.10
Iowa Central
Joseph Plane
3.58
Iowa Lakes
Todd Peters
3.07
Lincoln
Johnathan Jordan
3.17
Monroe CC
Daniel Dubois
3.40
Erie CC
Phil Schneider
3.45
Indian River
Sion Brinn
3.30
Iowa Lakes
Todd Peters
3.18
Monroe CC
Daniel Dubois
3.13
Queensborough CC
Logan Cramer
3.22
Southwestern Oregon
Sandra Bullock
Why isn’t Amherst on the D3 list? Three of the four best, elite liberal colleges, Pomona-Pitzer, Swarthmore, and Williams, all reported GPAs for their swim teams…