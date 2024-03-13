Gretchen Walsh Swims 21.02 50 Free At Virginia Sprint Olympics

2024 Virginia Sprint Olympics

March 12, 2024

SCY

Full Results PDF

Six Virginia Sprint Olympics records went down on Tuesday with two on the women’s side and four on the men’s side.

The meet is a quadrathalon-style setup, with each swimmer racing 50 yards of each stroke and the lowest aggregate time winning.

Jasmine Nocentini broke Kate Douglass‘s record in the 50 breast. Nocentini went a 26.77 faster than the old record of a 26.90 that Douglass set a year ago. Nocentini had the 3rd fastest 50 breaststroke split all-time just last month as she swam a 25.49 on Virginia’s 200 medley relay at ACCs.

Also breaking a record on the women’s side was Gretchen Walsh. Walsh broke her own 50 free record of a 21.03 as she was 0.01 seconds faster in a 21.02. Walsh notably swam an NCAA record in prelims of the 50 free with a 20.77 before swimming a 20.57 at finals of ACCs. Walsh was also faster this year in her total time as she swam an aggregate time of a 1:34.57 compared to a 1:34.76 last year with her improvement coming from the breaststroke.

On the men’s side, Matt Brownstead broke three records. Brownstead broke his own overall record swimming a 1:26.56, faster than his old record of a 1:26.73. Brownstead was slightly slower in butterfly this year but faster in back, breast, and free to set a new record. Brownstead also broke his own 50 back record that stood at a 21.45 as he swam a 21.19. His final swim of a 19.32 in the 50 free broke Matt King‘s record from 2022 of a 19.34.

Noah Nichols broke his own 50 breast record swimming a 23.61, faster than his 26.94 from a year ago.

Other highlights:

Aimee Canny was over a second faster this year (1:38.50) than last year (1:39.64)

Claire Curzan swam a 22.67 in the 50 butterfly, the 2nd fastest behind Gretchen Walsh‘s 22.60

MEET RECORDS

WOMEN’S RECORDS: OVERALL 2023 DOUGLASS 1:33.86 50 FLY 2023 DOUGLASS 22.27 50 BACK 2022 G. WALSH 23.04 50 BREAST 2023 DOUGLASS 26.90 50 FREE 2023 G. WALSH 21.03 FRESHMAN 2022 G. WALSH 1:35.38 50 FLY 2022 G. WALSH 22.86 50 BACK 2022 G. WALSH 23.04 50 BREAST 2023 WEBER 27.09 50 FREE 2022 G. WALSH 21.06