Gretchen Walsh Swims 21.02 50 Free At Virginia Sprint Olympics

2024 Virginia Sprint Olympics
- March 12, 2024
- SCY
- Full Results PDF
Six Virginia Sprint Olympics records went down on Tuesday with two on the women’s side and four on the men’s side.
The meet is a quadrathalon-style setup, with each swimmer racing 50 yards of each stroke and the lowest aggregate time winning.
Jasmine Nocentini broke Kate Douglass‘s record in the 50 breast. Nocentini went a 26.77 faster than the old record of a 26.90 that Douglass set a year ago. Nocentini had the 3rd fastest 50 breaststroke split all-time just last month as she swam a 25.49 on Virginia’s 200 medley relay at ACCs.
Also breaking a record on the women’s side was Gretchen Walsh. Walsh broke her own 50 free record of a 21.03 as she was 0.01 seconds faster in a 21.02. Walsh notably swam an NCAA record in prelims of the 50 free with a 20.77 before swimming a 20.57 at finals of ACCs. Walsh was also faster this year in her total time as she swam an aggregate time of a 1:34.57 compared to a 1:34.76 last year with her improvement coming from the breaststroke.
On the men’s side, Matt Brownstead broke three records. Brownstead broke his own overall record swimming a 1:26.56, faster than his old record of a 1:26.73. Brownstead was slightly slower in butterfly this year but faster in back, breast, and free to set a new record. Brownstead also broke his own 50 back record that stood at a 21.45 as he swam a 21.19. His final swim of a 19.32 in the 50 free broke Matt King‘s record from 2022 of a 19.34.
Noah Nichols broke his own 50 breast record swimming a 23.61, faster than his 26.94 from a year ago.
Other highlights:
- Aimee Canny was over a second faster this year (1:38.50) than last year (1:39.64)
- Claire Curzan swam a 22.67 in the 50 butterfly, the 2nd fastest behind Gretchen Walsh‘s 22.60
MEET RECORDS
|WOMEN’S RECORDS:
|OVERALL
|2023 DOUGLASS 1:33.86
|50 FLY
|2023 DOUGLASS 22.27
|50 BACK
|2022 G. WALSH 23.04
|50 BREAST
|50 FREE
|FRESHMAN
|2022 G. WALSH 1:35.38
|50 FLY
|2022 G. WALSH 22.86
|50 BACK
|2022 G. WALSH 23.04
|50 BREAST
|2023 WEBER 27.09
|50 FREE
|2022 G. WALSH 21.06
|MEN’S RECORDS:
|OVERALL
|50 FLY
|2023 BROWNSTEAD 21.03
|50 BACK
|50 BREAST
|50 FREE
|FRESHMAN
|2022 AIKINS 1:29.29
|50 FLY
|2022 AIKINS 22.03
|50 BACK
|2022 AIKINS 22.32
|50 BREAST
|2021 NICHOLS 24.79
|50 FREE
|2022 AIKINS 19.70
