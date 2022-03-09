Gretchen Walsh Posts 21.06 50 Free, 23.04 50 Back at UVA Sprint Olympics

On Tuesday, the University of Virginia swim team hosted a “Sprint Olympics”, in which swimmers swam 50s of all four strokes in individual races, and had their total times added up and ranked.

Kate Douglass, the top women’s finisher, went 22.37 on butterfly, 23.47 on backstroke, 27.33 on breaststroke, and 21.32 on freestyle for a total time of 1:34.49. The most interesting thing is that if Douglass was her own 200 medley relay without the benefit of relay exchanges, her time still would have finished third at both this year’s ACC championships and last year’s NCAA championships, showing just how good of an all-around swimmer she is.

Gretchen Walsh followed in second with a 1:35.38 total time. Most notably, Walsh went 23.04 on backstroke and 21.06 on freestyle. Her backstroke time is identical to the time she swam leading off a 200 medley relay at a dual meet in early January, which was a 50 back American record up until when she broke it with a 22.82 leadoff at ACCs. Her freestyle time is just two-hundredths off her personal best of 21.04 from ACCs, and is unofficially the seventh-fastest 50 free performance in history. Keep in mind, this is an intrasquad meet.

Just like Douglass’s total time, the combined times for the fastest woman in each stroke with and without duplicate swimmers, all done off of flat starts, both would have been fast enough to place top 3 at this year’s ACCsand last year’s NCAA championships in the 200 medley relay. Additionally, the combined times with duplicates would have beaten UVA’s 2021 NCAAs time of 1:34.10 for second place.

Matt Brownstead was the top finisher on the men’s side, swimming 21.20 on fly, 21.89 on back, 24.83 on breast, and 19.49 on free for a combined time of 1:27.41. His 50 back swim was faster than his 22.20 backstroke leadoff in the 200 medley relay at ACCs, although it seemed like he slipped on his start at conferences. However, it was Justin Grender who had the fastest backstroke time of the field with a 21.88.

The fastest freestyle time belonged to Matt King, who swam a 19.34 that was a few tenths slower than his 19.17 individual 50 free at ACCs. Noah Nichols was the fastest on breaststroke with a 24.50.