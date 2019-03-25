Greg Meehan on Ella Eastin as a Team Leader vs Point Scorer (Video)

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

200 BUTTERFLY

CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL RESULTS:

USC’s Louise Hansson, the 100 fly champion, stuck to her typical race plan as she was way under record pace up front in 24.42. Hansson turned in 51.81 at the 100, nearly 2 seconds under record pace. The field started to close in on the 3rd 50, but Hansson still led with a 1:20.33 and a second under record pace. Cal’s Katie McLaughlin was also under record pace at the 150, with Stanford’s defending champElla Eastin charging.

Hansson and McLaughlin were fading on the final 50 as Eastin made her move, but Hansson did enough to hold on and win it in 1:50.26 to Eastin’s 1:50.46. ACC Champion Grace Oglesby ran down McLaughlin for 3rd in 1:50.80, while McLaughlin dropped over a second to take 4th in 1:51.09. Oglesby’s time was a best by nearly 1.5 seconds. After tonight’s race, Hansson moves ahead of Kelsi Dahlia as the 3rd fastest ever. Oglesby is now the 5th fastest ever, and McLaughlin is the 7th fastest ever.

Stanford’s Katie Drabot, the 2018 runner-up, was 5th in 1:51.94, just a couple of tenths off her best. USC’s Maddie Wright clipped her best to take 6th in 1:52.26. Georgia freshman Dakota Lutherdominated the B final, breaking 1:53 for the first time to win the heat in 1:52.99 with the 7th fastest time of the night. Stanford’s Brooke Forde, the 500 free champion, was 2nd in that heat just a few tenths short of her best in 1:53.93.