Emily Weiss Posts 2:10.20 200 BR At IN Senior State Meet

2019 IN Senior SCY Champs

March 14th-17th

Pike Aquatic Center

Short Course Yards

Results pdf

TEAM SCORES (TOP 5)

COMBINED

Fort Wayne Swim Team – 2416 Fishers Area Swimming Tigers – 2243 Southeastern Swim Club of Fishers – 1490 Duneland Swim Club – 1429.5 Irish Aquatics – 1345

WOMEN

Fishers Area Swimming Tigers – 1449 Fort Wayne Swim Team – 1255 Irish Aquatics – 974 Southeastern Swim Club of Fishers – 794 Swac Swim Team – 778.5

MEN

Fort Wayne Swim Team – 1161 Duneland Swim Club – 802.5 Fishers Area Swimming Tigers – 794 Avon Community Swim Team – 726.5 Pro Swimming – 705.5

The Indiana Swimming Senior Champs meet was held recently, with Fort Wayne Swim Team winning the combined meet, Fishers Area Swimming Tigers winning the women’s meet, and Fort Wayne winning the men’s meet. Fort Wayne and Fishers were the only two teams to crack the top 5 in all 3 meets (men’s, women’s, and combined).

US National Team member Emily Weiss was one of the headliners at this meet. Weiss, a 17-year-old out of Cardinal Community Swim Club, swept the women’s breaststroke events, winning both the 100 and 200 by massive margins. In the 100 breast, Weiss swam to victory in 59.79, well off her personal best of 58.40, which she swam in February of 2018. It was, however, still good enough to get the Indiana University recruit to the wall 4 seconds ahead of the field. Weiss then swam a 2:10.20 to win the 200 breast by a whopping 8 seconds. That was a lifetime best for Weiss, shedding 0.48 seconds off her previous best, which was set at this meet last year.

IU freshman Paul Gabhart swam unattached at this meet and notched himself 4 event wins and 4 best times. Gabhart first won the men’s 400 IM, where he swam a 3:49.89, taking 1.8 seconds off his previous best time. He was out with a strong front half, hitting the 200 mark in 1:50.54. He then went on to win the 200 fly, posting a 1:45.62. That came in well under his best time of 1:47.25. Gabhart was quick in the middle 100, swimming splits of 26.9 and 26.8 on his 2nd and 3rd 50s respectively. He then swam a huge best time in the 500 free, touching the wall in 4:22.87. His best time going in was 4:27.17, marking a drop of over 4 seconds. Gabhart’s final event was the 200 free, where he swam to victory in 1:38.14. He took 1.5 seconds off his previous best with that swim.

Elsa Fretz, a 16-year-old from Northridge Area Swim Association, also took home 4 event titles. Fretz started her meet by winning the 100 free in 49.80. She was off her own best of 49.48, but was the only swimmer in the field to break 50 seconds. She then won the 50 free, touching in 23.10. That was well off her best time of 22.74. She went on to post a best time 1:47.47 in the 200 free, also winning the event by just .30 seconds over Munster Swim Vlub’s Kay Foley. The 100 fly was Fretz’s final individual event, which she won with a 54.32, shredding her previous best of 56.10.

17-year-old Tristan Dewitt of Fort Wayne Swim Team won 3 events. Dewitt won the men’s 100 breast in 54.97, dropping .30 seconds from his previous best. He then went on to win the 200 IM with a 1:48.74, which was exactly half a second off his best time of 1:48.24. Dewitt also won the 100 fly, speeding to a 48.66, which was also just off his best of 48.00. Dewitt also came in 2nd in the 400 IM (3:53.69), where he dropped over 9 seconds, and the 200 breast (2:00.41). Coleman Modglin of Zionsville Swim Club won the 200 breast with a best time 1:59.46. That was Modglin’s first time under 2 minutes in the event.

Holden Raffin, another 17-year-old (Munster Swim Club), swept the men’s backstroke events. Raffin dropped a hugely impressive 1:43.37 to win the 200 backstroke. Moreover, his best time before the meet was 1:48.15, marking a nearly 5 second drop. He also took the 100 back in 48.00, sheedding roughly half a second off his personal best. Jackson Carlile (15) of Fishers Area Swimming Tigers roared to victory in the men’s 1000, hitting the wall in 9:14.72, and taking 12.5 seconds off his best time.