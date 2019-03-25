Irish Speedsters Ready To Rumble In Dublin At Nationals

2019 IRISH OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27th – Sunday, March 31st

National Aquatic Centre, Dublin, Ireland

LCM

Qualification for World Championships, World Jr Championships, World University Games, European Jr Championships, European Youth Olympic Games, Para World Championships

Swim Ireland Consideration Times for Competitions

Ireland’s biggest event is set to kick-off on Wednesday, as over 400 swimmers from 68 clubs will be descending upon the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin to vie for qualification times for this year’s most elite competitions. The 5-day championships will serve as the only opportunity for Irish swimmers to post consideration times for World Championships, World Junior Championships, World University Games, European Junior Championships, as well as the European Youth Olympic Games.

These Irish Open Swimming Championships also represent just one of two opportunities for Para swimmers to log qualification marks for the Para World Championships.

Here are just a few of the swimmers we’ll be watching this week:

Shane Ryan , 50 fly/100 free/100 back – Ryan made history last year by becoming Ireland’s first-ever World Championships medalist. Ryan earned bronze in the men’s 50m backstroke in Hangzhou while setting a new National Record in the process. At those same Short Course World Championships, Ryan clocked a new Irish NR in the 100 freestyle, registering 46.93 for 13th place overall. At the 2018 Irish Open Championships, Ryan became the first Irishman ever to clock a long course 100 freestyle time under the 49-second threshold with his NR mark of 48.68.

Niamh Coyne, 50/100/200 breast & Eoin Corby, 50/100/200 breast, 200/400 IM – For her part, Coyne blasted onto the intentional swimming scene with a silver medal in the women's 100m breast at last year's Youth Olympic Games. Most recently, Corby has done damage across the Irish Junior Record board, smashing all 3 breaststroke events while competing at February's McCullagh International Meet.

Speaking ahead of the event Swim Ireland National Performance Director Jon Rudd commented “This will be a very exciting five days for all of us, with so many international places up for grabs across five different National Teams. The Irish swimming community readily embraced our first ever sole Trials in 2018 and for those who qualify for the World Championships in Korea, they will find that they have their first opportunity at that time to put a firm foot in the door for one of the coveted 2020 Olympic Games slots”

Nation Head Coach Ben Higson added “The momentum generated within Irish swimming over the past 12 months has given Irish athletes the ideal opportunity to showcase themselves in front of a home crowd this week. The Irish Open acts as a sole opportunity to qualify for this summer’s International teams and with Tokyo only 18-months away it is the ideal opportunity to fine tune and rehearse race process”.

Swim Ireland has confirmed that Mona McSharry will not be competing this week due to illness.

Quotes courtesy of Swim Ireland.