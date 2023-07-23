Fukuoka 2023, Day 1 Euro Recap: Germany Carries Open Water Success Into The Pool

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Germany started the 2023 World Championships off with a bang in open water swimming. Thanks to the efforts of Leonie Beck and Florian Wellbrock, they won all four individual golds on offer. Through one day of pool swimming, it’s clear that momentum has carried over. Over the course of the day, Germany won a medal and broke three national records.

Lucas Matzerath kicked things off for them. The 23-year-old set a new national record of 58.74 in prelims of the men’s 100 breaststroke. Coming into Worlds, Matzerath had a personal best of 59.09. But, now he’s become the second German to go sub-59, and moved into #10 on the all-time European performers list.

He bettered Fabian Schwingenschogl’s record time of 58.95 from 2021. Then, he backed up the swim in the semifinals, clocking 58.75 and qualifying second. His semifinal swim makes him the first German man to final in the event at back-to-back Worlds.

As he’s qualified second, he’s also in prime position to earn Germany’s first Worlds medal in the event.

Then, it was Isabel Gose‘s turn. In the 400 freestyle prelims, she swam 4:03.02, qualifying for the final. Gose owned the previous record of 4:03.21, which she swam in prelims of the Tokyo Olympics. It’s a bit of a pattern for Gose to do her best swim in prelims; in finals, she added time and finished seventh. But, the record shows that she’s on form for her other events this week, the 200/800/1500 freestyle.

The final national record of the day went to Angelina Köhler. Like Gose, Köhler broke her own German record, this time in the women’s 100 fly. The 22-year-old swam 57.05 in the event semifinals, improving on the record of 57.22 she swam earlier this year.

Köhler qualified fifth for the final, which is a big moment for her. She made the Worlds team last year, but finished 14th in this event (58.46). She followed that up by finishing fourth at the 2022 European Championships (57.90). But, this marks the first final she’s qualified for at the Olympic/Worlds level, setting her up nicely for 2024’s Olympic year.

It was Lukas Märtens who earned Germany’s medal. Märtens collected bronze in the opening event of the finals session, the men’s 400 free. While it’s not the silver he earned last year, there are positive takeaways for Märtens. While still off his lifetime best of 3:41.60, he went faster in Fukuoka than he did for silver last year (3:42.65).

For Märtens, that’s important because after his breakout at the 2022 Stockholm Open, he struggled to replicate those times at international meets. This swim, while maybe not the outcome he was hoping for, shows that the new way he’s approached his season has been beneficial. And, there’s still plenty of racing left.

Quick Hits

Marrit Steenbergen pulled off an incredible double in today’s finals. First, she dropped a 2:09.30 in the 200 IM, qualifying for the final in third. She split 29.94 on her freestyle leg, fastest in the field, to secure her spot. Then, about 30 minutes later, she dropped a 51.84 split on the Netherlands’ 4×100 free relay. That was the second fastest split in the field, behind only Shayna Jack .

pulled off an incredible double in today’s finals. First, she dropped a 2:09.30 in the 200 IM, qualifying for the final in third. She split 29.94 on her freestyle leg, fastest in the field, to secure her spot. Then, about 30 minutes later, she dropped a 51.84 split on the Netherlands’ 4×100 free relay. That was the second fastest split in the field, behind only . Obviously, the biggest European storyline was Leon Marchand ‘s world record in the 400 IM (4:02.50). The performance–and surrounding festivities–are a full circle moment in a lot of ways. He took down Michael Phelps ‘ last individual world record and the longest standing long-course record. Phelps was not only on the call for the moment on the NBC broadcast, but he also presented the medals for the event. And, both were coached by Bob Bowman . Marchand said in an interview earlier this year that he had not met Phelps in person but that’s certainly changed now as Phelps was on hand to witness the changing of the guard in the men’s 400 IM. “Records are made to be broken,” he captioned an Instagram post with Marchand and Bowman.

