Maxime Grousset Takes 0.02 Seconds Off His Own 50 Fly French Record, Goes 22.72

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Andrii Govorov, Ukraine – 22.27 (2018)

World Junior Record: Diogo Ribeiro, Portugal – 22.96 (2022)

Championship Record: Caeleb Dressel, USA – 22.35 (2019)

2022 World Champion: Caeleb Dressel, USA – 22.57

Finals Qualifiers:

Maxime Grousset continues to impress in the 50 fly, as he went 22.72 in the World Championships semi-final to take 0.02 seconds off his own French record. His previous record was a 22.74, which was clocked in prelims. With his swim, he moves up to eight all-time in the event and heads into finals as the top qualifier.

Prior to Worlds, Frederick Bosquet and Florent Manadou shared the French record in a time of 22.85, with Bosquet first setting it in 2009 and Manadou tying it in 2015.

Also in the 50 fly, America’s Dare Rose clocked a 22.79 to tie as the twelfth-fastest performer of all-time. His swim was a massive personal best time, beating out his previous best of 23.16

All-Time Top Performers, Men’s 50-meter butterfly:

Andrii Govorov, Ukraine — 22.27 (2018) Caeleb Dressel, United States — 22.35 (2019) Rafel Munoz, Spain — 22.43 (2009) Nicholas Santos, Brazil — 22.60 (2019) Oleg Kostin, Russia — 22.62 (2023) Milorad Cavic, Serbia — 22.67 (2009) Henrique Martins, Brazil — 22.70 (2017) Maxime Grousset, France — 22.72 (2023) Matt Targett, Australia — 22.73 (2009) Ben Proud, Great Britain — 22.75 (2017) Cesar Cielo, Brazil — 22.76 (2012) Thomas Ceccon, Italy (2022)/Michael Andrew, United States (2022)/Dare Rose, United States (2023) — 22.79

Grousset’s best time prior to breaking the French record was a 22.90 from August 2022. Over the last year, he has developed tremendously in butterfly, having also added the 100 fly to his Worlds program. He came into 2023 with a best time of 56.11 from 2018, but dropped down to 50.61 at French Nationals this June to break the French record.

Last year at the 2022 World Championships, Grousset finished ninth in the semifinals of the 50 fly and did not make finals. Meanwhile, he took silver in the 100 free and bronze in the 50 free.