Fastest 100 Fly A Final Ever Leads to Record 28 Sub-45 Performances This Season

2021 NCAA MEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Cal (1x) – 2019 results Streaming:

Tonight’s A final of the 100 fly at the 2021 NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships was the fastest of all-time. No, it didn’t have Caeleb Dressel shattering the NCAA Record, however, it was the first time ever that all 8 swimmers in the A final swam under 45 seconds. They cut it close, as UGA’s Luca Urlando touched in 44.99 for 8th, but nonetheless, all 8 clocked a 44-point-something tonight.

Here are the results from tonight’s A final:

The speed of tonight’s A final marks another record as well. There have now been 28 sub-45 second performances in the men’s 100 fly during the 2020-2021 NCAA season. This shatters the previous single-season record of sub-45 performances, and marks the first time there have been 20+ of such swims in a season.

Prior to today’s swims, the most sub-45 100 fly performances we’d seen in an NCAA season was 16, which came in the 2016-2017 season. In fact this is only the 3rd season ever with double-digit sub-45 performances ever. There were 16 in the 2016-2017 season, and 13 the following season, 2017-2018.

D1 Swims only

2020-2021 Sub-45 Second 100 Yard Butterflies:

Rank Time Name School Year Meet Swim Date 1 44.24 Hoffer, Ryan California Senior 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s (Prelims) 3/26/2021 2 44.25 Hoffer, Ryan California Senior 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s (Finals) 3/26/2021 3 44.32 Ramadan, Youssef Virginia Tech Freshman 2021 ACC Men’s Championship 2/26/2021 3 44.32 Albiero, Nicolas Louisville Senior 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s (Finals) 3/26/2021 5 44.42 Murphy, Camden Georgia Senior 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s (Finals) 3/26/2021 6 44.50 Jiang, Alvin Texas Senior 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s (Finals) 3/26/2021 7 44.53 Ramadan, Youssef Virginia Tech Freshman 2021 ACC Men’s Championship 2/26/2021 8 44.54 Ivanov, Antani Virginia Tech Junior 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s (Prelims) 3/26/2021 9 44.66 Kovac, Danny Missouri Junior 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s 3/26/2021 10 44.67 Ivanov, Antani Virginia Tech Junior 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s (Finals) 3/26/2021 10 44.67 Albiero, Nicolas Louisville Senior 2021 ACC Men’s Championship 2/26/2021 12 44.69 Murphy, Camden Georgia Senior 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s (Prelims) 3/26/2021 13 44.77 Murphy, Camden Georgia Senior 2021 Men’s SEC Swimming & Divi 2/25/2021 14 44.79 Friese, Eric Florida Sophomore 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s (Finals) 3/26/2021 15 44.81 Murphy, Camden Georgia Senior 2021 Men’s SEC Swimming & Divi 2/25/2021 16 44.82 Albiero, Nicolas Louisville Senior 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s (Prelims) 3/26/2021 17 44.84 Kovac, Danny Missouri Junior 2021 Men’s SEC Swimming & Divi 2/25/2021 18 44.85 Jiang, Alvin Texas Senior 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s (Prelims) 3/26/2021 19 44.89 Murphy, Camden Georgia Senior 2020 UGA Fall Invitational 11/19/2020 20 44.91 Frankel, Tomer Indiana Freshman 2021 B1G Men’s Swim & Dive Cha 3/4/2021 20 44.91 Casas, Shaine Texas A&M Junior 2021 Men’s SEC Swimming & Divi 2/25/2021 20 44.91 Jiang, Alvin Texas Senior 2021 Big 12 Swimming Champions 2/26/2021 23 44.92 Casas, Shaine Texas A&M Junior 2021 Men’s SEC Swimming & Divi 2/25/2021 24 44.97 Urlando, Luca Georgia Freshman 2021 Men’s SEC Swimming & Divi 2/25/2021 24 44.97 Jiang, Alvin Texas Senior 2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite 12/4/2020 26 44.98 Casas, Shaine Texas A&M Junior 2021 Texas A&M v LSU 1/23/2021 26 44.98 Friese, Eric Florida Sophomore 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s (Prelims) 3/26/2021 28 44.99 Urlando, Luca Georgia Freshman 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s (Finals) 3/26/2021

The swimmer who broke 45 most often this season was Georgia senior Camden Murphy, who did so 5 times over the course of the 2020-2021 season. Texas Alvin Jiang was 2nd in that category, having swum 4 sub-45s this year. Interestingly, Ryan Hoffer, the NCAA Champion from tonight, holds the top 2 times in the NCAA this season, but has also only been under 45 twice this season, both of which were swum today. Another interesting note, Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas has been under 45 3 times this season, but decided not to swim the 100 fly at NCAAs, swimming the 100 back instead (which he won).