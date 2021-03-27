Fastest 100 Fly A Final Ever Leads to Record 28 Sub-45 Performances This Season

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
- Streaming:
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
Tonight’s A final of the 100 fly at the 2021 NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships was the fastest of all-time. No, it didn’t have Caeleb Dressel shattering the NCAA Record, however, it was the first time ever that all 8 swimmers in the A final swam under 45 seconds. They cut it close, as UGA’s Luca Urlando touched in 44.99 for 8th, but nonetheless, all 8 clocked a 44-point-something tonight.
Here are the results from tonight’s A final:
- Ryan Hoffer (Cal)- 44.25
- Nicolas Albiero (Louisville)- 44.32
- Camden Murphy (Georgia)- 44.42
- Alvin Jiang (Texas) – 44.50
- Danny Kovac (Missouri) – 44.66
- Antani Ivanov (Virginia Tech) – 44.67
- Eric Friese (Florida) – 44.79
- Luca Urlando (Georgia) – 44.99
The speed of tonight’s A final marks another record as well. There have now been 28 sub-45 second performances in the men’s 100 fly during the 2020-2021 NCAA season. This shatters the previous single-season record of sub-45 performances, and marks the first time there have been 20+ of such swims in a season.
Prior to today’s swims, the most sub-45 100 fly performances we’d seen in an NCAA season was 16, which came in the 2016-2017 season. In fact this is only the 3rd season ever with double-digit sub-45 performances ever. There were 16 in the 2016-2017 season, and 13 the following season, 2017-2018.
D1 Swims only
2020-2021 Sub-45 Second 100 Yard Butterflies:
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|School
|Year
|Meet
|Swim Date
|1
|44.24
|Hoffer, Ryan
|California
|Senior
|2021 NCAA Division I Men’s (Prelims)
|3/26/2021
|2
|44.25
|Hoffer, Ryan
|California
|Senior
|2021 NCAA Division I Men’s (Finals)
|3/26/2021
|3
|44.32
|Ramadan, Youssef
|Virginia Tech
|Freshman
|2021 ACC Men’s Championship
|2/26/2021
|3
|44.32
|Albiero, Nicolas
|Louisville
|Senior
|2021 NCAA Division I Men’s (Finals)
|3/26/2021
|5
|44.42
|Murphy, Camden
|Georgia
|Senior
|2021 NCAA Division I Men’s (Finals)
|3/26/2021
|6
|44.50
|Jiang, Alvin
|Texas
|Senior
|2021 NCAA Division I Men’s (Finals)
|3/26/2021
|7
|44.53
|Ramadan, Youssef
|Virginia Tech
|Freshman
|2021 ACC Men’s Championship
|2/26/2021
|8
|44.54
|Ivanov, Antani
|Virginia Tech
|Junior
|2021 NCAA Division I Men’s (Prelims)
|3/26/2021
|9
|44.66
|Kovac, Danny
|Missouri
|Junior
|2021 NCAA Division I Men’s
|3/26/2021
|10
|44.67
|Ivanov, Antani
|Virginia Tech
|Junior
|2021 NCAA Division I Men’s (Finals)
|3/26/2021
|10
|44.67
|Albiero, Nicolas
|Louisville
|Senior
|2021 ACC Men’s Championship
|2/26/2021
|12
|44.69
|Murphy, Camden
|Georgia
|Senior
|2021 NCAA Division I Men’s (Prelims)
|3/26/2021
|13
|44.77
|Murphy, Camden
|Georgia
|Senior
|2021 Men’s SEC Swimming & Divi
|2/25/2021
|14
|44.79
|Friese, Eric
|Florida
|Sophomore
|2021 NCAA Division I Men’s (Finals)
|3/26/2021
|15
|44.81
|Murphy, Camden
|Georgia
|Senior
|2021 Men’s SEC Swimming & Divi
|2/25/2021
|16
|44.82
|Albiero, Nicolas
|Louisville
|Senior
|2021 NCAA Division I Men’s (Prelims)
|3/26/2021
|17
|44.84
|Kovac, Danny
|Missouri
|Junior
|2021 Men’s SEC Swimming & Divi
|2/25/2021
|18
|44.85
|Jiang, Alvin
|Texas
|Senior
|2021 NCAA Division I Men’s (Prelims)
|3/26/2021
|19
|44.89
|Murphy, Camden
|Georgia
|Senior
|2020 UGA Fall Invitational
|11/19/2020
|20
|44.91
|Frankel, Tomer
|Indiana
|Freshman
|2021 B1G Men’s Swim & Dive Cha
|3/4/2021
|20
|44.91
|Casas, Shaine
|Texas A&M
|Junior
|2021 Men’s SEC Swimming & Divi
|2/25/2021
|20
|44.91
|Jiang, Alvin
|Texas
|Senior
|2021 Big 12 Swimming Champions
|2/26/2021
|23
|44.92
|Casas, Shaine
|Texas A&M
|Junior
|2021 Men’s SEC Swimming & Divi
|2/25/2021
|24
|44.97
|Urlando, Luca
|Georgia
|Freshman
|2021 Men’s SEC Swimming & Divi
|2/25/2021
|24
|44.97
|Jiang, Alvin
|Texas
|Senior
|2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite
|12/4/2020
|26
|44.98
|Casas, Shaine
|Texas A&M
|Junior
|2021 Texas A&M v LSU
|1/23/2021
|26
|44.98
|Friese, Eric
|Florida
|Sophomore
|2021 NCAA Division I Men’s (Prelims)
|3/26/2021
|28
|44.99
|Urlando, Luca
|Georgia
|Freshman
|2021 NCAA Division I Men’s (Finals)
|3/26/2021
The swimmer who broke 45 most often this season was Georgia senior Camden Murphy, who did so 5 times over the course of the 2020-2021 season. Texas Alvin Jiang was 2nd in that category, having swum 4 sub-45s this year. Interestingly, Ryan Hoffer, the NCAA Champion from tonight, holds the top 2 times in the NCAA this season, but has also only been under 45 twice this season, both of which were swum today. Another interesting note, Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas has been under 45 3 times this season, but decided not to swim the 100 fly at NCAAs, swimming the 100 back instead (which he won).
- Camden Murphy (UGA) – 5
- Alvin Jiang (Texas) – 4
- Shaine Casas (Texas A&M) – 3
- Nicolas Albiero (Louisville) – 3
- Ryan Hoffer (Cal) – 2
- Youssef Ramadan (Virginia Tech) – 2
- Antani Ivanov (Virginia Tech) – 2
- Danny Kovac (Missouri) – 2
- Luca Urlando (UGA) – 2
- Eric Friese (Florida) – 2
- Tomer Frankel (IU) – 1
that chart really speaks volumes. Pretty wild. Kudos to all the A-final swimmers. It wasn’t easy to get there.