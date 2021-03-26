2021 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
After holding the lead during the first two days of competitions, the Cal Bears will have to fend off the Texas Longhhorns after their massive morning that reeled in 10 up 4 down swims. On the slate for tonight will be the finals of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, 3-meter diving, and 200 medley relay. Top seeds for tonight include Texas’ Carson Foster (400 IM), Cal’s Ryan Hoffer (100 FL), Texas’ Drew Kibler (200 FR), Minnesota’s Max McHugh (100 BR), and Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas (100 BK). Indiana’s Andrew Capobianco took the top prelims spot on the 3-meter diving event with 449.35 points.
Topping off the night will be the fastest-seeded 200 medley relay heat featuring Florida, Cal, Louisville, and Michigan.
CURRENT TEAM SCORES (AFTER 400 MEDLEY RELAY)
- Cal 230
- Texas 203
- Florida 161
- Georgia 116
- Texas A&M 88
- NC State 87
- Indiana 84
- Louisville 64
- Michigan 63
- Virginia 56
- Arizona 51
- Stanford/Mizzou 42
- (tie)
- Virginia Tech 39
- Alabama 38
- Ohio State/Purdue 28
- (tie)
- LSU 23
- Miami 19
- Florida State 18.5
- Georgia Tech 14
- Pittsburgh 12
- Kentucky/Notre Dame 9
- (tie)
- Penn State 8
- Tennessee 6
- Wisconsin 5
- UNC 4
- Utah 2.5
400 IM – FINALS
- NCAA Record: Chase Kalisz (Georgia), 3:33.42 — 2017
- American Record: Chase Kalisz (Georgia), 3:33.42 — 2017
- U.S. Open Record: Chase Kalisz (Georgia), 3:33.42 — 2017
- Meet Record: Chase Kalisz (Georgia), 3:33.42 — 2017
- Pool Record: Carson Foster (Texas), 3:37.79 — 2021
- 2019 Champion: Abrahm DeVine (Stanford), 3:36.41
- 2020 Top Performer: Hugo Gonzalez (Cal), 3:36.60
Top 3:
- Bobby Finke (Florida)- 3:36.90
- Carson Foster (Texas)- 3:38.25
- Sean Grieshop (Cal)- 3:38.73
Dropping five seconds from this morning to win the B-final was Cal junior Hugo Gonzalez, nailing a solid swim of 3:36.73. That takes down the Greensboro pool record from this morning. Virginia junior Casey Storch touched out Notre Dame sophomore Jack Hoagland by two-tenths for second in the consolation final. At the conclusion of the championship final, Gonzalez’s time would have won the 2021 title.
100 FLY – FINALS
- NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 42.80 – 2018
- American Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 42.80 – 2018
- U.S. Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 42.80 – 2018
- Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 42.80 – 2018
- Pool Record: Ryan Hoffer (Cal), 44.24 — 2021
- 2019 Champion: Vini Lanza (Indiana), 44.37
- 2020 Top Performer: Maxime Rooney (Texas)/Nicolas Albiero (Louisville), 44.83
200 FREE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: Dean Farris, Harvard (2019) – 1:29.15
- American Record: Dean Farris, Harvard (2019) – 1:29.15
- U.S. Open Record: Dean Farris, Harvard (2019) – 1:29.15
- Meet Record: Dean Farris, Harvard (2019) – 1:29.15
- Pool Record: Kieran Smith, Florida (2021) – 1:29.66
- 2019 Champion: Andrew Seliskar, Cal – 1:30.14
- 2020 Top Performer: Kieran Smith, Florida – 1:30.11
100 BREAST – FINALS
- NCAA Record: Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018) – 49.69
- American Record: Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018) – 49.69
- U.S. Open Record: Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018) – 49.69
- Meet Record: Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018) – 49.69
- Pool Record: Max McHugh, Minnesota (2021) – 50.87
- 2019 Champion: Ian Finnerty, Indiana – 49.85
- 2020 Top Performer: Max McHugh, Minnesota – 50.67
100 BACK – FINALS
- NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49
- American Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49
- U.S. Open Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49
- Meet Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49
- Pool Record: Coleman Stewart, NC State (2020) – 44.04
- 2019 Champion: Dean Farris, Harvard – 43.66
- 2020 Top Performer: Coleman Stewart, NC State – 44.04
3-Meter DIVING – FINALS
- Meet Record: Samuel Dorman, Miami (2015) – 529.10
- Pool Record: Nick McCrory, Duke (2014) – 531.00
- 2021 Prelims Leader: Andrew Capobianco, Indiana – 449.35
200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: Texas (2017) – 1:21.54
- American Record: Cal (2018) – 1:21.88
- U.S. Open Record: Texas (2017) – 1:21.54
- Meet Record: Texas (2017) – 1:21.54
- Pool Record: NC State (2019) – 1:22.37
- 2019 Champion: Alabama, 1:22.26
- 2020 Top Performer: Cal, 1:22.16
