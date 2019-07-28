Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Minnesota Swimmers Max McHugh and Nick Saulnier Injured in Shooting

The University of Minnesota’s Max McHugh and Nick Saulnier were shot in very early hours of Saturday morning in Minneapolis, Minnesota, SwimSwam has confirmed. They sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

A bullet penetrated the inside of McHugh’s right leg just above the knee, and Saulnier in the elbow, a source said. A report from The Star Tribune from Saturday includes a description of a shooting matching the circumstances of McHugh and Saulnier’s. The Tribune reports that a shooting in Minneapolis occurred at approximately 1:17 a.m. Saturday morning, and two men in their 20s were sitting on a curb when someone started shooting, hitting them in the knee and arm. According to that report, the “police, citing witnesses, said the incident was preceded by an altercation at a nearby restaurant.” The Tribune did not name the victims in that shooting.

There were three shootings within three hours, presumed to be unrelated, in Minneapolis in the early Saturday. A man was killed in one of the instances, and no arrests have been made in regard to any of the three, according to the Tribune’s report.

McHugh, a Wisconsin native, is a member of the 2018-2019 U.S. Junior National Team and became a multi-time All-American in his freshman season, finishing third in the 100 breast (50.52) and second in the 200 ((1:49.41) at the 2019 NCAA Championships in March; he was also on the Gophers’ 10th-place 400 medley relay (3:04.70). McHugh was the 2018 Wisconsin High School Swimmer of the Year

Saulnier just completed his junior season with the Gophers, where he was a part of the team’s fifth-place 800 free relay at the Big Ten Championships. He was also 14th in the 200 free (1:35.72) and 200 back (1:44.47) individually. Saulnier was an NCAA relay qualifier as a sophomore and was named Most Improved Swimmer by his teammates as a freshman. He is from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

