NCAA Champions Bobby Finke, Kieran Smith Recall Double Taper After SEC Champs

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021 Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

400 IM – FINALS

NCAA Record: Chase Kalisz (Georgia), 3:33.42 — 2017

(Georgia), 3:33.42 — 2017 Pool Record: Carson Foster (Texas), 3:37.79 — 2021

2019 Champion: Abrahm DeVine (Stanford), 3:36.41

(Stanford), 3:36.41 2020 Top Performer: Hugo Gonzalez (Cal), 3:36.60

Top 3:

Dropping five seconds from this morning to win the B-final was Cal junior Hugo Gonzalez, nailing a solid swim of 3:36.73. That takes down the Greensboro pool record from this morning. Virginia junior Casey Storch touched out Notre Dame sophomore Jack Hoagland by two-tenths for second in the consolation final. At the conclusion of the championship final, Gonzalez’s time would have won the 2021 title.

Into the championship final, freshman Carson Foster flexed his front-half skills with a 1:44.08 fly/back to hold a body-length lead over the field. Foster would continue to hold on to that lead until Florida junior Bobby Finke hit the freestyle. Finke brought his last 50 free home in a mind-boggling 23.83 to quickly pass Foster on the last turn, repeating his 2019 US National title performance when he did the same move on Foster.

Finke touched in with a time of 3:36.90, good enough for the NCAA title yet not the fastest time of the day. Foster settled for second place at 3:38.25, gaining from his morning swim of 3:37.79. Finke’s 400 IM tonight is the 19th-fastest performance in history, as well as sealing his name as the 12th-fastest performer all-time and the 10th-fastest US performer all-time.

200 FREE – FINALS

NCAA Record: Dean Farris , Harvard (2019) – 1:29.15

, Harvard (2019) – 1:29.15 Pool Record: Kieran Smith , Florida (2021) – 1:29.66

, Florida (2021) – 1:29.66 2019 Champion: Andrew Seliskar , Cal – 1:30.14

, Cal – 1:30.14 2020 Top Performer: Kieran Smith, Florida – 1:30.11

Top 3:

Texas’ Drew Kibler took the early lead at the 100-mark at 43.29, a half-second ahead of Florida’s Kieran Smith (43.79). Into the final turn, Kibler had the slightest advantage over Smith, setting up a dogfight to the wall for the 2021 title. Closing in a 23.16, it was Smith who took over Kibler 1:30.10 to 1:30.39.

After three years and one cancelled championships, junior Smith is finally an NCAA champion. Kibler settled for second at 1:30.39, setting a lifetime best and remaining the 7th-fastest performer in history. Taking third place was Cal senior Trenton Julian, clocking in a 1:31.55.