Projected vs. Actual: Day 3 Score Update at 2021 NCAA D1 Men’s Championships

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Streaming: ESPN3

Championship Central

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Data provided by SwimSwam’s Barry Revzin.

After three days of swimming and diving, Texas and Cal are still locked in a battle for the NCAA title and it looks like it could come down to the final relay.

The secrets to Texas’ rocket-to-the-top performance on Day 2 –diving and the 400 medley– weren’t as forceful on Day 3 relay, allowing Cal to stay in the game. Texas scored just 23 points in 3-meter diving on Friday versus the 38 they’d racked up on Thursday.

Texas, Cal, and Florida, the top three teams, outscored the psych sheet by 58.5, 43, and 10.5 points respectively. Texas placed four swimmers in the A final of the 400 IM, three in the 200 free, and one each in the 100 fly, 100 breast, and 100 back. Cal had a huge miss when Hugo Gonzalez missed the A final of the 400 IM in prelims. His winning time in the B final was the fastest of the night, and his presence in the A final would have eliminated one of the Texas swimmers. Florida won two individual events (400 IM and 200 free), upsetting Texas’ #1 seeds in both events.

Virginia Tech and Michigan underperformed their psych sheet seedings by 32.5 and 28 points, respectively. Georgia, Louisville, Texas A&M, NC State, and Ohio State all had double-digit misses today.

Current Team Scores (After 200 Medley Relay)

Texas 414 California 372 Florida 282 Georgia 198 Indiana 158 Louisville 150 Texas A&M 127 NC State 120 Ohio St 108 Virginia 102 Michigan 100 Missouri 67 Arizona 66 Virginia Tech 60 Stanford 58 Alabama 53 LSU 52 Tennessee / Miami 38 tie UNC / Purdue 31 tie Georgia Tech 29 Florida St 24.5 Pittsburgh 23 Minnesota 20 Notre Dame / USC 15 tie Penn St 13 Wisconsin 10 Kentucky 9 Utah 6.5

Day 3 Psych Sheet vs Day 3 Actual

School Day 3 Psych3 Day 3 Finals3 Day 3 Delta Texas 129.5 188 58.5 California 99 142 43 Florida 97.5 108 10.5 Georgia 85 70 -15 Louisville 92 80 -12 Indiana 58.5 60 1.5 NC State 29 19 -10 Texas A&M 57 44 -13 Michigan 79 51 -28 Ohio St 75 57 -18 Virginia 20 32 12 Alabama 30 28 -2 Virginia Tech 50.5 18 -32.5 Missouri 15 25 10 Stanford 9 16 7 Arizona 15 15 0 Georgia Tech 27 29 2 LSU 6 13 7 Purdue 10 12 2 Tennessee 15 12 -3 Miami 0 0 0 Minnesota 20 20 0 Notre Dame 12 6 -6 Pittsburgh 11 11 0 Florida St 5 5 0 UNC 2 1 -1 Southern Cali 19 15 -4 Wisconsin 2 3 1 Penn St 11 5 -6 Kentucky 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 Northwestern 1 0 -1 Iowa 3 0 -3

Day 3 Finals vs. Day 3 Prelims

School Day 3 Prelims Day 3 Finals3 Day 3 Delta Texas 198 188 -10 California 136 142 6 Florida 99 108 9 Georgia 70 70 0 Louisville 77 80 3 Indiana 67 60 -7 NC State 20 19 -1 Texas A&M 50 44 -6 Michigan 46 51 5 Ohio St 57.5 57 -0.5 Virginia 36 32 -4 Alabama 27 28 1 Virginia Tech 22 18 -4 Missouri 17 25 8 Stanford 9 16 7 Arizona 13 15 2 Georgia Tech 24 29 5 LSU 13.5 13 -0.5 Purdue 11 12 1 Tennessee 13.5 12 -1.5 Miami 0 0 0 Minnesota 20 20 0 Notre Dame 9 6 -3 Pittsburgh 11 11 0 Florida St 5 5 0 UNC 3 1 -2 Southern Cali 14.5 15 0.5 Wisconsin 2 3 1 Penn St 5 5 0 Kentucky 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 Northwestern 9 0 -9 Iowa 0 0 0

Day 3 Data