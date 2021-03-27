Projected vs. Actual: Day 3 Score Update at 2021 NCAA D1 Men’s Championships

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
- Streaming: ESPN3
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
Data provided by SwimSwam’s Barry Revzin.
After three days of swimming and diving, Texas and Cal are still locked in a battle for the NCAA title and it looks like it could come down to the final relay.
The secrets to Texas’ rocket-to-the-top performance on Day 2 –diving and the 400 medley– weren’t as forceful on Day 3 relay, allowing Cal to stay in the game. Texas scored just 23 points in 3-meter diving on Friday versus the 38 they’d racked up on Thursday.
Texas, Cal, and Florida, the top three teams, outscored the psych sheet by 58.5, 43, and 10.5 points respectively. Texas placed four swimmers in the A final of the 400 IM, three in the 200 free, and one each in the 100 fly, 100 breast, and 100 back. Cal had a huge miss when Hugo Gonzalez missed the A final of the 400 IM in prelims. His winning time in the B final was the fastest of the night, and his presence in the A final would have eliminated one of the Texas swimmers. Florida won two individual events (400 IM and 200 free), upsetting Texas’ #1 seeds in both events.
Virginia Tech and Michigan underperformed their psych sheet seedings by 32.5 and 28 points, respectively. Georgia, Louisville, Texas A&M, NC State, and Ohio State all had double-digit misses today.
Current Team Scores (After 200 Medley Relay)
- Texas 414
- California 372
- Florida 282
- Georgia 198
- Indiana 158
- Louisville 150
- Texas A&M 127
- NC State 120
- Ohio St 108
- Virginia 102
- Michigan 100
- Missouri 67
- Arizona 66
- Virginia Tech 60
- Stanford 58
- Alabama 53
- LSU 52
- Tennessee / Miami 38
- tie
- UNC / Purdue 31
- tie
- Georgia Tech 29
- Florida St 24.5
- Pittsburgh 23
- Minnesota 20
- Notre Dame / USC 15
- tie
- Penn St 13
- Wisconsin 10
- Kentucky 9
- Utah 6.5
Day 3 Psych Sheet vs Day 3 Actual
|School
|Day 3 Psych3
|Day 3 Finals3
|Day 3 Delta
|Texas
|129.5
|188
|58.5
|California
|99
|142
|43
|Florida
|97.5
|108
|10.5
|Georgia
|85
|70
|-15
|Louisville
|92
|80
|-12
|Indiana
|58.5
|60
|1.5
|NC State
|29
|19
|-10
|Texas A&M
|57
|44
|-13
|Michigan
|79
|51
|-28
|Ohio St
|75
|57
|-18
|Virginia
|20
|32
|12
|Alabama
|30
|28
|-2
|Virginia Tech
|50.5
|18
|-32.5
|Missouri
|15
|25
|10
|Stanford
|9
|16
|7
|Arizona
|15
|15
|0
|Georgia Tech
|27
|29
|2
|LSU
|6
|13
|7
|Purdue
|10
|12
|2
|Tennessee
|15
|12
|-3
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|20
|20
|0
|Notre Dame
|12
|6
|-6
|Pittsburgh
|11
|11
|0
|Florida St
|5
|5
|0
|UNC
|2
|1
|-1
|Southern Cali
|19
|15
|-4
|Wisconsin
|2
|3
|1
|Penn St
|11
|5
|-6
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|-1
|Iowa
|3
|0
|-3
Day 3 Finals vs. Day 3 Prelims
|School
|Day 3 Prelims
|Day 3 Finals3
|Day 3 Delta
|Texas
|198
|188
|-10
|California
|136
|142
|6
|Florida
|99
|108
|9
|Georgia
|70
|70
|0
|Louisville
|77
|80
|3
|Indiana
|67
|60
|-7
|NC State
|20
|19
|-1
|Texas A&M
|50
|44
|-6
|Michigan
|46
|51
|5
|Ohio St
|57.5
|57
|-0.5
|Virginia
|36
|32
|-4
|Alabama
|27
|28
|1
|Virginia Tech
|22
|18
|-4
|Missouri
|17
|25
|8
|Stanford
|9
|16
|7
|Arizona
|13
|15
|2
|Georgia Tech
|24
|29
|5
|LSU
|13.5
|13
|-0.5
|Purdue
|11
|12
|1
|Tennessee
|13.5
|12
|-1.5
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|20
|20
|0
|Notre Dame
|9
|6
|-3
|Pittsburgh
|11
|11
|0
|Florida St
|5
|5
|0
|UNC
|3
|1
|-2
|Southern Cali
|14.5
|15
|0.5
|Wisconsin
|2
|3
|1
|Penn St
|5
|5
|0
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern
|9
|0
|-9
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
Day 3 Data
|School
|D1 Finals
|D2 Finals
|D3 Psych
|D3 Prelims
|D3 Finals
|D4 Psych
|D1,D2,D3 Score
|Diving
|Projected Score
|Texas
|40
|125
|129.5
|198
|188
|130.5
|414
|61
|572.5
|California
|34
|196
|99
|136
|142
|165.5
|372
|0
|569.5
|Florida
|30
|131
|97.5
|99
|108
|67.5
|282
|9
|379.5
|Georgia
|26
|90
|85
|70
|70
|98
|198
|0
|308
|Louisville
|22
|42
|92
|77
|80
|89
|150
|0
|273
|Indiana
|18
|51
|58.5
|67
|60
|52
|158
|35
|228
|NC State
|28
|59
|29
|20
|19
|63.5
|120
|0
|183.5
|Texas A&M
|32
|56
|57
|50
|44
|29
|127
|0
|179
|Michigan
|12
|51
|79
|46
|51
|38
|100
|0
|178
|Ohio St
|6
|6
|75
|57.5
|57
|44
|108
|35
|178
|Virginia
|8
|48
|20
|36
|32
|36
|102
|0
|146
|Alabama
|0
|38
|30
|27
|28
|60
|53
|0
|136
|Virginia Tech
|14
|25
|50.5
|22
|18
|41.5
|60
|0
|106.5
|Missouri
|4
|36
|15
|17
|25
|13
|67
|2
|80
|Stanford
|24
|7
|9
|9
|16
|17
|58
|11
|75
|Arizona
|10
|41
|15
|13
|15
|8
|66
|0
|74
|Georgia Tech
|0
|14
|27
|24
|29
|26
|29
|0
|69
|LSU
|0
|7
|6
|13.5
|13
|15
|52
|32
|67
|Purdue
|0
|14
|10
|11
|12
|11.5
|31
|15
|52.5
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|15
|13.5
|12
|9
|38
|26
|49
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|38
|38
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|20
|20
|20
|17
|20
|0
|37
|Notre Dame
|2
|7
|12
|9
|6
|20
|15
|0
|35
|Pittsburgh
|0
|12
|11
|11
|11
|12
|23
|0
|35
|Florida St
|0
|19
|5
|5
|5
|4
|25
|0
|34
|UNC
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|31
|30
|31
|Southern Cali
|0
|0
|19
|14.5
|15
|11
|15
|0
|26
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|4
|10
|7
|14
|Penn St
|0
|8
|11
|5
|5
|0
|13
|0
|13
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|9
|11
|Utah
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
572.5 to 569.5? Absolutely ridiculous in at least 4 different ways.
Again diving is a separate sport and should be separated 😩
Or make divers one full spot AND they have to swim on a relay 😂
do those final projected scores include diving?
It does not look like it does. So most likely add at least 20 points for Texas there.