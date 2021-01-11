Fast-Improving NJ Butterflier Lily Hann Chooses Indiana for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lily Hann of the Lakeland Hills YMCA in New Jersey has verbally committed to Indiana University for fall 2022. Hann is a junior at Mountain Lakes High School and will be part of IU’s class of 2026.

I am so excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Indiana University! I would like to thank my coaches, friends, family, and teammates for helping along the way. Go Hoosiers🤍❤️

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 fly – 54.86

200 fly – 2:01.10

100 free – 52.65

200 free – 1:54.28

Hann is primarily a butterflier, and she clocked lifetime bests in the three events listed above in December at the Lakeland Hills Y Big Classic. Her progression since the pandemic began has been very impressive; as of March 2020, she was just 55.51 in the 100 free, 56.24 in the 100 fly and 2:03.04 in the 200 fly.

She first got down to 55.99 in the 100 fly and 2:02.95 in the 200 fly at an October meet, her first post-lockdown raceing. There, she also hit her current lifetime best in the 200 (1:54.28) and dropped a then-lifetime best 53.92 in the 100 free.

Indiana’s fly group this season returns sophomores Ashley Turak (54.0) and Carla Gildersleeve (54.2/1:56.0) and junior Mac Looze (1:57.6).

With Hann’s 2020 progressions, she’s drawn within a half-second or so of scoring speed in both butterfly events at the Big Ten Championships. Indiana placed third as a team at the 2020 Big Ten Champs.

Hann joins IU’s class of 2026 with Cat Watrous, Avery Spade, Chiok Sze Yeo, Gracie Olsen, Kristina Paegle, and Mya Dewitt.

