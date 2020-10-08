3x Michigan HS Champion Gracie Olsen Verbals to Indiana for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

OLY Swimming’s Gracie Olsen has verbally committed to Indiana University for fall 2022. She’s a junior at Fenton High School in Fenton, Mich.

To me, the most important aspect of a team is the culture and how well everyone works together. IU feels like home to me. As soon as I stepped on campus I knew that this is where I want to spend my four years! The coaches and swimmers are so easy to talk to and I have had so much fun getting to know them and what the program has to offer. I am so grateful for the opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career at IU and cannot wait to be a part of the Hoosier family!!❤️🤍

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.67

100 free – 50.63

200 free – 1:48.98

500 free – 4:58.67

100 back – 56.84

100 breast – 1:04.63

100 fly – 54.62

200 fly – 2:01.99

200 IM – 2:03.19

Olsen has won three individual titles at the Michigan HS Division II Championships so far. As a freshman in fall 2018, she won the 200 IM (2:03.19) and was the 100 fly runner-up (55.69). As a sophomore last season, she won the 100 fly (54.62) and 200 free (1:48.98), while she added a 51.10 400 free relay lead-off and a 26.51 200 medley relay lead-off.

Olsen also competed at the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East, where her highest finish came in the 100 free (51.06) at 33rd.

Indiana now has two in their class of 2026 on the women’s side: in-state pickup Mya Dewitt and Olsen.

