Indiana Jumps on 2022 Recruiting with Verbal from Mya Dewitt

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.



Fort Wayne Swim Team’s Mya Dewitt is staying in-state with her verbal to Indiana University for the fall of 2022. A rising junior at Carroll High School in Fort Wayne, she joins IU’s class of 2026. Her older brother, Tristan Dewitt, is an incoming freshman with the Hoosiers.

I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to Indiana University to continue my swim and academic career. Indiana is a perfect fit for me; the coaching staff is absolutely incredible and I feel an amazing connection with all of them. The second I stepped on campus I knew it was the place for me; I didn’t want to leave! Thank you so much to everyone that helped me get to this point! Go Hoosiers!!! ⚪️🔴

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.38

100 free – 50.98

50 back – 25.39

100 back – 53.79

200 back – 1:59.12

100 fly – 57.56

200 IM – 2:07.34

Dewitt is primarily a backstroker, though she’s a strong sprint freestyler, too. Dewitt is the 2020 Indiana high school runner-up in the 100 back, while she led off all three of Carroll’s relays at the state meet; all three relays placed second overall.

Right now, Dewitt is already fast enough to have scored in the 100 back B-final at the 2020 Big Ten Championships, while she’s not far off of scoring speed in the 50 and 100 free.

Indiana is in need of talent in both disciplines; top backstrokers/sprint freestylers Cora Dupre and Morgan Scott have both left the program and transferred to Alabama. Top returning sprint freestyler Ashley Turak (22.2/49.3) will get one season of overlap with Dewitt, though. Rising senior Grace Haskett is the only sub-55 100 backstroker returning from last season; she was 52.7 in 2020.

Indiana has plenty of talent on the way, though. They will get incoming freshmen Ella Ristic (23.2/49.2/1:45.6), Elizabeth Broshears (22.8/51.4) and Avery Williams (23.4/51.2) to help rebuild the sprint group, as well as backstrokers Anna Freed (54.9/1:58.4) and Mary Kate Reicherter (55.6/1:58.2). Meanwhile, in their class of 2025, there’s backstroker Elyse Heiser (54.5/1:58.8), sprint freestyler/backstroker Anna Peplowski (22.8/50.1 FR, 55.4/1:57.8 BK) and breaststroker Bre Crawford from New Zealand who has a 26.6 50 free in LCM.

Dewitt is IU’s first ’26 commit so far.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.