California Sprinter Cat Watrous Announces Verbal to Indiana for 2022-23

Larkspur, California native Cat Watrous has made a verbal commitment to Indiana University for 2022-23.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academics and athletics at Indiana University. I am so grateful for all of my coaches, family, and friends that have supported me along the way. Go Hoosiers!!!🔴⚪️🔴”

Watrous is a junior at Redwood High School. She specializes in sprint free and fly and has a Winter Juniors qualification in the 50 free. As a freshman on the Redwood team, she finished 4th in the 50 free (23.90) and 5th in the 100 free (51.74) at 2019 CIF North Coast Section Championships. She also led off the 4th-place 200 free relay (24.04) and swam a leg (51.10) on the 4th-place 400 free relay. She swam all four events again at the California State Meet a week later and finished 26th in the 50 and 23rd in the 100. She made finals with the Redwood 400 free relay, which came in 12th (she split 51.18). Her sophomore year season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the summer of 2019, she competed at Mt. Hood Futures in the 50/100/200 free, earning lifetime bests in all three events (26.81, 58.25, and 2:11.15). She finaled in the 50 free (18th) and 100 free (11th). She notched her best 100 fly time (1:06.52) at 2018 Futures in Santa Clara.

Watrous competed at 2019 Winter Juniors West in the 50/100 free. Her best times in those events date from November 2018 at the 70th Husky Invitational, where she came in 6th in the 50 and 5th in the 100. She also finaled in the 100 fly (23rd).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.74

100 free – 51.21

200 free – 1:54.63

100 fly – 57.65

The Hoosiers had five sub-22 sprinters last season, of which only Ashley Turak will still be there when Watrous arrives in Bloomington. She will join the class of 2026 with Avery Spade, Chiok Sze Yeo, Gracie Olsen, Kristina Paegle, and Mya Dewitt.

Watrous swims club with North Bay Aquatics.

