Indiana HS Champion Kristina Paegle Stays Local, Verbals to Hoosiers for 2022

Indiana has added a homegrown talent in sprinter Kristina Paegle, who trains with Indiana Swim Club and attends Bloomington High School South.

I am beyond humbled and excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my athletic and academic career at Indiana University! Having the opportunity to be a part of one of the top programs in the country with dedicated coaches and long standing swimming traditions is truly amazing. I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, family, and friends for their constant support along the way. Go Hoosiers!! 🔴⚪️

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.20

100 free – 49.57

200 free – 1:48.23

500 free – 5:01.41

Paegle is one of the strongest sprinters in the high school class of 2022, especially in the 100 free. In that event, she’s the defending Indiana HS State Champion; at the 2020 champs, she clocked a lifetime best 49.57 to win. At that meet, she was also the 200 free runner-up (1:48.23) and led off Bloomington South’s 200 free relay (23.20). In 2019, as a freshman, she was a B-finalist in the 50 free and 100 free.

Indiana is in need of sprint talent, and their class of 2026 is already shaping up to deliver in that regard. Paegle is already fast enough in the 100 free to have scored in the B-final at the 2020 Big Ten Championships. Further, Gracie Olsen comes in at 23.6/50.6/1:48.9 and Mya DeWitt has been 23.3/50.9.

The Hoosiers have also received a verbal commitment from Avery Spade for the 2022-23 school year, making it four for IU on the women’s side.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

