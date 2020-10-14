Arizona D3 State Champion Avery Spade (2022) Makes Verbal Pledge to Indiana

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Avery Spade from Tucson, Arizona has announced her intention to swim for Indiana University in the class of 2026.

“I am BEYOND thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to further my academics and athletics at Indiana University⚪️🔴I’ve absolutely loved getting to know the athletes and coaching staff during this process. I cannot wait to be a part of this outstanding program. A huge thank you to my parents, coaches, and teammates for helping me achieve this dream of mine. GO HOOSIERS🤍❤️”

Spade is a junior at Catalina Foothills High School. She does her club swimming with Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics. She moved to Arizona from Kansas before starting high school, and immediately won the state title in the 100 fly as a freshman. At the 2018 Arizona AIA Division III State Championships, she went a lifetime best 55.35 to claim the 100 fly title and swam to a runner-up finish in the 100 breast with 1:04.54. In 2019, Catalina Foothills competed at the Division II level. That year she placed 4th in the fly (57.61) and 5th in the breast (1:06.54), just off her freshman year pace.

At 2019 NCSA Spring Championship, Spade was a finalist in both the 50 fly and 100 fly and earned lifetime bests in the 100 back (57.20), 200 back (2:04.71), 100 breast (1:04.17), and 50 fly (25.01). That summer, she competed at Arizona Long Course Senior Open Championships and had top-4 finishes in all her events. She was runner-up in the 100 fly (1:03.28) and came in 3rd in the 100 breast (1:12.29) and 4th in the 200 breast (2:38.57) and 200 IM (2:25.43). All were PBs and the breast times qualified her for Summer Juniors and Winter U.S. Open.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 55.35

200 fly – 2:07.27

100 breast – 1:04.17

200 breast – 2:21.38

100 back – 57.20

200 back – 2:04.71

200 IM – 2:06.55

The Hoosiers have also received verbal commitments from Gracie Olsen and Mya DeWitt for the 2022-23 school year.

