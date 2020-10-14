Daily Swim Coach Workout #244

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

8x 100 z1b free k/s/s/k on 1:40 with fins and snorkel [kick in streamline]

300 z1b fly kick with fins and snorkel [streamline, no board]

2x

4x 25 z1b breast drill sequence on 40

4x 25 z1b fly drill sequence on 40

#SR-5

3x

150 z1a free kick on 2:30

100 z1a back on 1:30

4x 50 z1a fly/breast on 50

6x 25 z4a back kick on 30 [no-touch]

100 z1a breast on 2:00 [double pull-outs]

#SR-3, #SR-4

3x

150 z1a free kick on 2:50

100 z1a back on 1:30

4x 50 z1a fly/breast on 55

6x 25 z4a back kick on 30 [no-touch]

100 z1a breast on 2:00 [double pull-outs]

#SR-1, #SR-2

3x

150 z1a free kick on 3:10

100 z1a back on 1:45

3x 50 z1a fly/breast on 55

4x 25 z4a back kick on 45 [no-touch]

100 z1a breast on 2:15 [double pull-outs]

#SR-5

4x 400 z1a IM on 5:20

#SR-3, #SR-4

4x 300 z1a IM on 5:00

#SR-1, #SR-2

4x 300 z1a fr/bk/fr on 5:20



200 z1b choice [mandatory cool down]