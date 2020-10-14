Daily Swim Coach Workout #244

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
8x 100 z1b free k/s/s/k on 1:40 with fins and snorkel [kick in streamline]
300 z1b fly kick with fins and snorkel [streamline, no board]
2x
4x 25 z1b breast drill sequence on 40
4x 25 z1b fly drill sequence on 40
#SR-5
3x
150 z1a free kick on 2:30
100 z1a back on 1:30
4x 50 z1a fly/breast on 50
6x 25 z4a back kick on 30 [no-touch]
100 z1a breast on 2:00 [double pull-outs]
#SR-3, #SR-4
3x
150 z1a free kick on 2:50
100 z1a back on 1:30
4x 50 z1a fly/breast on 55
6x 25 z4a back kick on 30 [no-touch]
100 z1a breast on 2:00 [double pull-outs]
#SR-1, #SR-2
3x
150 z1a free kick on 3:10
100 z1a back on 1:45
3x 50 z1a fly/breast on 55
4x 25 z4a back kick on 45 [no-touch]
100 z1a breast on 2:15 [double pull-outs]
#SR-5
4x 400 z1a IM on 5:20
#SR-3, #SR-4
4x 300 z1a IM on 5:00
#SR-1, #SR-2
4x 300 z1a fr/bk/fr on 5:20
200 z1b choice [mandatory cool down]
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
our training zone codes are based on the 3s system and are roughly equivalent to the standard used by USA-S:
z1b = REC
z1a = EN1
z2 = EN2
z3b/a = EN3
z4b = SP1
z4a = SP2
z5b/a = SP3
our hashtags are for the 5 different lanes/levels our senior group is divided into, ranging from #SR-1 which is age 13+ off-season fitness for high school to #SR-5 which is athletes on a path to sign with an NCAA school.
Shawn Klosterman
Head Coach / C.O.O., Berzerker
