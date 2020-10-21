Indiana Women Pick Up Canadian Sprinter Chiok Sze Yeo for Fall 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Chiok Sze Yeo of Ontario’s Scarborough Swim Club has verbally committed to IU for fall 2022.

I’m extremely honoured to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming career at Indiana University! I chose IU because of the outstanding programs it offers and the amazing team! Big thanks to my family, friends and coaches for the endless support! 🙂 GO HOOSIERS!!⚪️🔴

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

50 free – 26.63 / 23.48

100 free – 59.26 / 52.60

100 fly – 1:01.82 / 55.09

Yeo competed at the 2019 FINA World Cup stop in Singapore, reaching the 100 fly final and finishing seventh overall. In the summer of 2019, she also raced at the Ontario Summer Provincial Championships, taking titles in the 50 free (26.66) and 100 fly (1:01.82).

Indiana returns sophomore butterfliers Ashley Turak (54.0) and Carla Gildersleeve (54.1). Turak is also the Hoosiers’ top sprint freestyler back (22.1/48.7 lifetime bests from high school). In the class of 2025, sprinter Anna Peplowski (22.8/50.1) and Canadian butterflier Catherine Minic (1:01.9 LCM) will help shore up their sprint group.

Yeo joins a growing group of sprinters in IU’s class of 2026; Kristina Paegle (23.2/49.5/1:48.2), Gracie Olsen (23.6/50.6/1:48.9) and Mya DeWitt (23.3/50.9). Meanwhile, Avery Spade brings in a 55.3 100 fly, comparable to where Yeo is at in sprint fly.

