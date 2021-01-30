Emily Escobedo Explains Pros and Cons of Unexpectedly Making the National Team

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Emily Escobedo, the breaststroking machine that has been on fire this past year. Escobedo had a successful season in the ISL Budapest Bubble, helping a rebuilt New York Breakers team to a semi-final appearance. Less than a month after that, Escobedo suited up in practice and came within .2 of a lifetime best in the 200-yard breaststroke. But she wasn’t done there. At the January Pro Swim in Richmond, she topped the field in both the 100 (1:07.11) and 200 (2:23.46) breast, going even faster than the likes of Lilly King, who competed in San Antonio.

Escobedo talks about all of these swims as well as her breakout into the pro swimming scene, making the national team in 2018 after not expecting to. Escobedo walks us through the process of trying to make things work as a pro swimmer without having a ton of resources readily available to her at that time.