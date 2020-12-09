WATCH: Emily Escobedo Throws Down 2:05.5 SCY 200 Breast In Practice

Less than a month out of the International Swimming League season, American Emily Escobedo raced the 200-yard breaststroke in practice and nearly hit a lifetime best time.

Unofficially, caught on a stopwatch, Escobedo swam a time of 2:05.50, just three-tenths outside of her personal best. Escobedo, training with her home Condors Swim Club, was swimming at the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Westchester in New York.

Note: For what it’s worth, timing the race three times from video, my average came out around 2:05.9.

The 24-year-old established her PB of 2:05.20 back at the 2017 NCAA Championships, where she finished third in the event as a senior for UMBC. The time ranks her as the 11th-fastest swimmer in history.

The New Rochelle, N.Y., native had a historic four-year career with the Retrievers, leaving as the most decorated swimmer in school history, along with being the first America East swimmer to score at the NCAA Championships. Along with her third-place finish as a senior, Escobedo also took third in the 200 breast in her junior season.

As a professional, Escobedo has come into her own this past year in the ISL with the New York Breakers, earning four consecutive runner-up finishes in the 200 breaststroke over Season 2 before winning the event in her final match of the campaign in the semi-finals. Within these performances Escobedo took more than two seconds off her personal best time, getting down to 2:16.51 which made her the seventh-fastest performer of all-time.

In the long course pool, Escobedo followed up a silver medal performance at the 2019 World University Games by lowering her best time in the 200 breast down to 2:22.00 at the 2019 U.S. Winter Nationals last December, beating the likes of Lilly King and Annie Lazor head-to-head.

Since the beginning of 2019, that time ranks Escobedo seventh in the world and fourth among Americans.