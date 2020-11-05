Lilly King Improves 200 Breast Best Time To 2:15.80, Escobedo Now #7 All-Time

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 8

American sensation Lilly King reeled off her third personal best time of the 2020 ISL season early on in Match 8, keeping her unbeaten streak intact in the women’s 200 breaststroke.

King won the event in a time of 2:15.80, chopping over two-tenths of a second off her previous best time of 2:16.04 set back in Match 4. That swim had elevated her into sixth on the all-time rankings, and she remains there after this swim, narrowly missing #5 Rie Kaneto (2:15.76).

Compared to her swim from just over a week ago, the biggest difference for King today came on the second 50, where she was almost three-tenths quicker.

King’s 200 BR Best Time Split Comparison

King, 2020 ISL Match 4 King, 2020 ISL Match 8 30.11 30.24 34.94 (1:05.05) 34.65 (1:04.65) 35.94 (1:40.99) 35.95 (1:40.84) 35.05 (2:16.04) 34.96 (2:15.80)

Prior to her 2:16.04, King held a best of 2:17.03 from last season’s final. She swam to a time of 2:17.11 in Match 1. The 23-year-old now owns the #7 and #10 performances of all-time as well.

The Indiana grad’s other lifetime best swim this season came in the 50 breast, where she lowered the American Record in 28.86.

Joining King in the event’s top-10 historical rankings was fellow American Emily Escobedo, repping the New York Breakers, who improved her previous best of 2:17.77 in 2:16.51 to snag the #7 spot all-time.

Escobedo also out-split King by over six-tenths over the final 150.

All-Time Performers, Women’s 200m Breaststroke (SCM)

Rank Swimmer Time Year 1 Rebecca Soni (USA) 2:14.57 2009 2 Rikke Pedersen (DEN) 2:15.21 2013 3 Leisel Jones (AUS) 2:15.42 2009 4 Yuliya Efimova (RUS) 2:15.62 2018 5 Rie Kaneto (JPN) 2:15.76 2016 6 Lilly King (USA) 2:15.80 2020 7 Emily Escobedo (USA) 2:16.51 2020 8 Annamay Pierse (CAN) 2:16.83 2009 9 Kanako Watanabe (JPN) 2:16.92 2014 10 Laura Sogar (USA) 2:16.93 2012

Rebecca Soni swam her world record time of 2:14.57 in December of 2009, when USA Swimming had stopped recognizing swims as official American Records due to the super suits. However, since Soni’s swim was a world record, it was also recognized as an American Record, according to USA Swimming. Thus, King’s swim is not an American Record. Her 50 breast swim from Match 1, on the other hand, was an official American Record despite Jessica Hardy going quicker in 2009.