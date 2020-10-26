Lilly King Moves To #6 All-Time After Dominant 2:16.04 200 Breast

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 4
- Monday, October 26: 3 PM-5 PM Local Time (10 AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 11 PM-1 AM J+1 Japan)
- Tuesday, October 27: 3 PM-5 PM Local Time (10 AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 11 PM-1 AM J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- ISL Technical Handbook
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- How To Watch
- Teams: Cali Condors / DC Trident / Iron / NY Breakers
Lilly King continues to get faster.
Competing in the International Swimming League’s fourth match of the season, King put together a spectacular swim to win the women’s 200m breaststroke in a time of 2:16.04, knocking nearly a full second off her previous personal best of 2:17.03.
King, who represents the Cali Condors, set her old PB at the ISL’s Grand Finale last season, where she closed out the campaign having not lost a single race the entire season. That remains the case thus far in season two, having gone wire-to-wire in all of her events.
During the first week of competition, the 23-year-old won the 200 breast in a time of 2:17.11. She also set a new lifetime best in the 50 breast in the first match, lowering the American Record in 28.86.
The swim elevates King up from ninth to sixth all-time in the event, and also bumps her up one spot to become the second-fastest American ever. Rebecca Soni, the world record holder, holds that distinction with her 2:14.57 from 2009.
All-Time Performers, Women’s 200m Breaststroke (SCM)
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Year
|1
|Rebecca Soni (USA)
|2:14.57
|2009
|2
|Rikke Pedersen (DEN)
|2:15.21
|2013
|3
|Leisel Jones (AUS)
|2:15.42
|2009
|4
|Yuliya Efimova (RUS)
|2:15.62
|2018
|5
|Rie Kaneto (JPN)
|2:15.76
|2016
|6
|Lilly King (USA)
|2:16.04
|2020
|7
|Annamay Pierse (CAN)
|2:16.83
|2009
|8
|Kanako Watanabe (JPN)
|2:16.92
|2014
|9
|Laura Sogar (USA)
|2:16.93
|2012
|10
|Mio Motegi (JPN)
|2:17.25
|2014
King also now owns the ninth-fastest performance ever.
Compared to her previous best, the big difference for King came on the front half, where she was 1.74 seconds faster.
|King, 2019 ISL Final
|King, 2020 ISL Match 4
|31.09
|30.11
|35.70 (1:06.79)
|34.94 (1:05.05)
|35.75 (1:42.54)
|35.94 (1:40.99)
|34.49 (2:17.03)
|35.05 (2:16.04)
King won the race by 1.42 seconds, with New York Breaker Emily Escobedo second in 2:18.46. King earned a total of 15 points for the victory, jackpotting the final three finishers.