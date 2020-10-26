Lilly King Moves To #6 All-Time After Dominant 2:16.04 200 Breast

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 4

Lilly King continues to get faster.

Competing in the International Swimming League’s fourth match of the season, King put together a spectacular swim to win the women’s 200m breaststroke in a time of 2:16.04, knocking nearly a full second off her previous personal best of 2:17.03.

King, who represents the Cali Condors, set her old PB at the ISL’s Grand Finale last season, where she closed out the campaign having not lost a single race the entire season. That remains the case thus far in season two, having gone wire-to-wire in all of her events.

During the first week of competition, the 23-year-old won the 200 breast in a time of 2:17.11. She also set a new lifetime best in the 50 breast in the first match, lowering the American Record in 28.86.

The swim elevates King up from ninth to sixth all-time in the event, and also bumps her up one spot to become the second-fastest American ever. Rebecca Soni, the world record holder, holds that distinction with her 2:14.57 from 2009.

All-Time Performers, Women’s 200m Breaststroke (SCM)

Rank Swimmer Time Year 1 Rebecca Soni (USA) 2:14.57 2009 2 Rikke Pedersen (DEN) 2:15.21 2013 3 Leisel Jones (AUS) 2:15.42 2009 4 Yuliya Efimova (RUS) 2:15.62 2018 5 Rie Kaneto (JPN) 2:15.76 2016 6 Lilly King (USA) 2:16.04 2020 7 Annamay Pierse (CAN) 2:16.83 2009 8 Kanako Watanabe (JPN) 2:16.92 2014 9 Laura Sogar (USA) 2:16.93 2012 10 Mio Motegi (JPN) 2:17.25 2014

King also now owns the ninth-fastest performance ever.

Compared to her previous best, the big difference for King came on the front half, where she was 1.74 seconds faster.

King, 2019 ISL Final King, 2020 ISL Match 4 31.09 30.11 35.70 (1:06.79) 34.94 (1:05.05) 35.75 (1:42.54) 35.94 (1:40.99) 34.49 (2:17.03) 35.05 (2:16.04)

King won the race by 1.42 seconds, with New York Breaker Emily Escobedo second in 2:18.46. King earned a total of 15 points for the victory, jackpotting the final three finishers.