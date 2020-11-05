Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Yui Ohashi Clips Own Japanese Record In SCM 200 IM

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 8

Tokyo Frog King swimmer Yui Ohashi edged out her own Japanese National Record in the women’s 200 individual medley during Match 8 of the International Swimming League’s 2020 season, recording a time of 2:05.04.

Ohashi, 25, set the previous record just two and a half weeks ago, clocking 2:05.09 at the Japanese Short Course Championships in Tokyo. Prior to that swim, Ohashi held the record at 2:05.29, done at the Tokyo stop of the 2018 FINA World Cup.

The Hikone native’s splits were almost identical to her swim in October, including turning at the 100 with the exact same split in 58.68.

Split Comparison, Japanese National Records

Ohashi, 2020 JPN SC Championships Ohashi, 2020 ISL Match 8
27.17 27.39
31.51 (58.68) 31.29 (58.68)
36.16 (1:34.84) 36.21 (1:34.89)
30.25 (2:05.09) 30.15 (2:05.04)

A two-time Long Course World Championship medalist, Ohashi placed second to Melanie Margalis (2:04.18) of the Cali Condors, her first loss of the season in the event. Ohashi placed first in both Match 3 (2:05.13) and Match 5 (2:05.26) for the Frog Kings.

Ohashi maintains her place as the 11th-fastest swimmer of all-time in the event, and now sits exactly four-tenths off of the Asian Record held by China’s Ye Shiwen (2:04.64).

