Yui Ohashi Lowers Own 200 IM JPN National Record

2020 JAPAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The International Swimming League (ISL) team of the Tokyo Frog Kings has a bye week for the opening weekend of season 2, which means many of the squad’s Japanese stars are taking to the domestic competition here in Tokyo. And, they’re putting on a show of their own.

Yesterday we already saw a new 50m fly Japanese and Asian record by Takeshi Kawamoto, as well as a new 200m free national mark by Katsuhiro Matsumoto.

On this final day, it was Yui Ohashi‘s turn to throw down an eye-popping performance, with the Olympian capturing a new national record in the women’s 200m IM.

After snagging the top-seeded time of the morning heats in 2:08.23, the 25-year-old ripped a winning mark of 2:05.09 to not only reap gold but check-in with a new national record. Her time here overtook her own standard of 2:05.29 Ohashi logged at the 2018 Tokyo stop of the FINA World Cup.

Splits for Ohashi’s swim tonight include: 27.17/31.51/36.16/30.25

Ohashi still has a ways to go to beat out Ye Shiwen‘s Asian Record of 2:04.64 she put up in 2012, but the Japanese star does enter the list of all-time female performers worldwide in this SCM 200 IM event in slot #10.

Of note, Ohashi’s time would have rendered her the runner-up in yesterday’s ISL match among Cali Condors, Energy Standard, LA Current and NY Breakers, snagging 7 points behind Melanie Margalis‘ American Record of 2:04.06 for the Cali Condors.

Women All-Time Top SCM 200 IM Performers:

  1. Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2:01.86
  2. Melanie Margalis (USA), 2:04.06 (from ISL match on 10/16/20)
  3. Sydney Pickrem (CAN), 2:04.34
  4. Julia Smit (USA), 2:04.60 2009
  5. Melanie Margalis (USA), 2:04.62 2018
  6. Kayla Sanchez (CAN), 2:04.64 2018 *tie
  7. Ye Shiwen (CHN), 2:04.64 2012 *tie
  8. Evelyn Verraszto (HUN), 2:04.64 2009 *tie
  9. Ella Easton (USA), 2:05.02 2016
  10. Yui Ohashi (JPN), 2:05.09, 2020

