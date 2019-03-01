Ella Eastin Becomes 10th Fastest 500 Freestyler In History

2019 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Ella Eastin opted to swim the 500 free at the Pac-12 Championships, a decision that certainly paid off for the NCAA champion. Eastin dropped stunning 4:32.89 to win the conference title tonight, establishing a new lifetime best, and becoming the 10th fastest women’s 500 freestyler ever. Additionally, Eastin is now leading the 500 nationally this year, which is a testament to her ability, because she won’t even be swimming the 500 at NCAAs.

Eastin has landed herself in the top 10 all-time, among a list of freestyle superstars. Here is the new list of all-time top 10 performers in the 500:

On top of the incredible time, Eastin also negative split the race. She posted a 2:17.05 on the first 250, and a 2:15.84 on the back half of the race, including a 53.81 on the final 100.