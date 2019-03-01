Ella Eastin Becomes 10th Fastest 500 Freestyler In History

2019 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Stanford (2x) (results)
Ella Eastin opted to swim the 500 free at the Pac-12 Championships, a decision that certainly paid off for the NCAA champion. Eastin dropped stunning 4:32.89 to win the conference title tonight, establishing a new lifetime best, and becoming the 10th fastest women’s 500 freestyler ever. Additionally, Eastin is now leading the 500 nationally this year, which is a testament to her ability, because she won’t even be swimming the 500 at NCAAs.
Eastin has landed herself in the top 10 all-time, among a list of freestyle superstars. Here is the new list of all-time top 10 performers in the 500:
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Katie Ledecky
|4:24.06
|2
|Leah Smith
|4:28.90
|3
|Katie Hoff
|4:30.47
|4
|Dagny Knutson
|4:31.18
|5
|Cierra Runge
|4:31.90
|6
|Allison Schmitt
|4:32.08
|7
|Brittany MacLean
|4:32.53
|8
|Missy Franklin
|4:32.66
|9
|Kate Ziegler
|4:32.71
|10
|Ella Eastin
|4:32.89
On top of the incredible time, Eastin also negative split the race. She posted a 2:17.05 on the first 250, and a 2:15.84 on the back half of the race, including a 53.81 on the final 100.
