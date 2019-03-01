Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Abbey Weitzeil Breaks Simone Manuel’s Pac-12 Record in 50 Free

2019 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cal junior Abbey Weitzeil has broken the Pac-12 Record in the women’s 50 yard freestyle with the 3rd-fastest performance in event history.

Weitzel swam a 21.16 in the final of the race on Thursday, which ranks behind only her own American and  US Open Records of 21.12, which she set in 2016 during her gap year before beginning classes at Cal; and the NCAA Record of 21.15 set by Erika Brown at SECs last weekend.

Since starting college, Weitzeil’s previous best time in the 50 on a flat-start is 21.36.

The old Pac-12 record belonged to Olympic gold medalist Simone Manuel, who swam 21.17 at the 2017 NCAA Championships in Indianapolis (and 21.18 at the 2018 NCAA Championships in Columbus). Manuel previously had the 3 fastest times in Pac-12 history in the event.

All-Time Top 11 Performances, Women’s 50 Yard Free

  1. Abbey Weitzeil, Canyons Aquatic Club, 21.12 – 2016 American Short Course Championships
  2. Erika Brown, Tennessee, 21.15 – 2019 SEC Championships
  3. Abbey Weitzeil, Cal, 21.16 – 2019 Pac-12 Championships
  4. Simone Manuel, Stanford, 21.17 – 2017 NCAA Championships
  5. Simone Manuel, Stanford, 21.18 – 2018 NCAA Championships
  6. Simone Manuel, Stanford, 21.20 – 2018 Pac-12 Championships
  7. Olivia Smoliga, Georgia, 21.21 – 2016 NCAA Championships
  8. (TIE) Lara Jackson, Arizona, 21.27 – 2009 NCAA Championships/Olivia Smoliva, Georgia, 21.27 – 2017 NCAA Championships
  10. (TIE) Abbey Weitzeil, Canyons Aquatic Club, 21.28 – 2016 American Short Course Championships/Liz Li, Ohio State, 21.28 – 2018 NCAA Championships

The next-fastest Cal Bear in history is Farida Osman, who went 21.32 in 2016, which was the school record until Weitzeil’s finals swim; followed by Liv Jensen.

swimcoach242

looks like shes back on her stride. will be great for team USA to have her back in the mix

1 hour ago
Ladymanvol

A VERY good swim in that it is the second fastest done by a SHE this season. Downtown BROWN is in the catbird seat heading into NCAAs

1 hour ago
NOFLYKICK

Will those two go head-2-head @NCAAs? If so, live streaming had better be working!

56 minutes ago
Hswimmer

They better start practicing on the live stream NOW!! I’d love to see the whole thing prelims and finals!!

50 minutes ago
Gaucho

Seems like an excellent opportunity for a long form article by SwimSwam on the various roads that lead to success. Weitzel was 21.1 as a high school swimmer. She is back there after many years. Her road has not been easy or straight back to best times. There is a great story there. Brown was 22.8 in high school and saw her biggest improvements from her first to second year in college. Not the typical road to success we think of when we get obsessed with athletes ranked in the top 10 of their graduating class. Also a great story. Profiling both swimmers together in the same article would be great for developing swimmers out there to help them understand… Read more »

24 minutes ago

