Erika Brown Breaks NCAA Record With 21.15 50 Free

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tennesee junior Erika Brown roared to a new NCAA Record at SEC’s tonight, throwing down a blistering 21.15. The time comes in under Simone Manuel‘s NCAA Record time of 21.17, set at the 2017 NCAA Championships. Brown was off the American and U.S. Open Records, both of which are held by Abbey Weitzeil at 21.12. We’ll see Weitzeil and Brown go head-to-head in just a few weeks at NCAAs.

Brown’s previous best was 21.33, which she swam this morning to establish a new SEC Record and UGA pool record. Before today, Brown’s best time was 21.39, which she swam at SEC’s last year (2018). She was slightly slower at NCAAs last year, swimming a 21.51, but she did still come in 2nd, behind only Manuel (21.18). Before she started college at Tennessee, Brown had a personal best of 22.84 in the 50, which she swam at the 2016 NCHSAA 4A State meet.

21.15 is, of course, the fastest time ever in the NCAA, and it comes in 2nd all-time for the SCY 50 free, only behind Weitzeil’s American and U.S. Open Records.