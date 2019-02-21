2019 Women’s Ivy League Day 1: Harvard/Yale Tie Lead, 3 Records Down

2019 Ivy League Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Wednesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 23

Denunzio Pool, Princeton University, Princeton, New Jersey (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Harvard (1x)

Live results

Live Video – Ivy League Digital Network (Coming Soon)

Championship Central

Day One Results

The Women’s Ivy League championships have gone underway, and already 2 Princeton pool records and 1 Ivy League record have gone done. Leading the team scores is 2018 champ Harvard and Yale, both with 120 points.

Team Scores after Day 1

Yale/Harvard- 120 – Princeton- 106 Penn- 100 Dartmouth/Brown- 98 – Cornell- 92 Columbia- 50

The meet kicked off with a pool record in the 200 medley relay from Yale. The relay of Bella Hindley (24.38), Cha O’Leary (27.68), Lili Margitai (23.71), and Isabelle Henig (22.47) finished with a final time of 1:38.24, breaking their own 2016 mark of 1:39.06.

Taking second was the Harvard relay with a 1:39.34, Penn took third with a 1:40.30.

The 800 free relay also ended with 2 records broken. Starting off the Harvard relay was Miki Dahlke, who broke her own Ivy League record (1:45.38) with a 1:44.26. Dahlke was also joined by Samantha Shelton (1:45.60), Helena Moreno Hernandez (1:48.40), and Sonia Wang (1:48.72) to win with a 7:06.98. Their winning time crushed the 2003 pool record of 7:09.37, formerly held by Cal (with Coughlin as a member).

Yale took second, clocking in 7:10.94, to even out the scores with Harvard. Princeton finished third with a 7:13.35. Columbia suffered a DQ, thus dropping them from 5th to 8th.

Tomorrow’s prelims events will begin a 11 am ET, with the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. 1-meter diving prelims will begin at 1:30 pm ET.