Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Women’s Ivy League Day 1: Harvard/Yale Tie Lead, 3 Records Down

2019 Ivy League Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

  • Wednesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 23
  • Denunzio Pool, Princeton University, Princeton, New Jersey (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: Harvard (1x)
  • Live results
  • Live Video – Ivy League Digital Network (Coming Soon)
  • Championship Central
  • Day One Results

The Women’s Ivy League championships have gone underway, and already 2 Princeton pool records and 1 Ivy League record have gone done. Leading the team scores is 2018 champ Harvard and Yale, both with 120 points.

Team Scores after Day 1

  1. Yale/Harvard- 120
  3. Princeton- 106
  4. Penn- 100
  5. Dartmouth/Brown- 98
  7. Cornell- 92
  8. Columbia- 50

The meet kicked off with a pool record in the 200 medley relay from Yale. The relay of Bella Hindley (24.38), Cha O’Leary (27.68), Lili Margitai (23.71), and Isabelle Henig (22.47) finished with a final time of 1:38.24, breaking their own 2016 mark of 1:39.06.

Taking second was the Harvard relay with a 1:39.34, Penn took third with a 1:40.30.

The 800 free relay also ended with 2 records broken. Starting off the Harvard relay was Miki Dahlke, who broke her own Ivy League record (1:45.38) with a 1:44.26. Dahlke was also joined by Samantha Shelton (1:45.60), Helena Moreno Hernandez (1:48.40), and Sonia Wang (1:48.72) to win with a 7:06.98. Their winning time crushed the 2003 pool record of 7:09.37, formerly held by Cal (with Coughlin as a member).

Yale took second, clocking in 7:10.94, to even out the scores with Harvard. Princeton finished third with a 7:13.35. Columbia suffered a DQ, thus dropping them from 5th to 8th.

Tomorrow’s prelims events will begin a 11 am ET, with the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. 1-meter diving prelims will begin at 1:30 pm ET.

Leave a Reply

About Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro has had a huge passion for swimming since his first dive in the pool. He joined the sport at age 11 after his diagnosis of juvenile arthritis. Swimming became his second chance at sports and became the love of his life. He was a breaststroker and IMer when …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!