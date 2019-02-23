5 Teams Win Titles on Day 3 of Women’s Ivy League Championships

2019 Ivy League Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day Three

Harvard remained atop the standings after the third day of competition at 2019 Ivy League Women’s Championships, while Yale extended its lead over Princeton for second place. Brown held on at 4th, while Penn moved past Dartmouth for the 5th spot.

Women’s 1000 Yard Freestyle Final

Penn freshman Catherine Buroker, who was runner-up in the 500 free on Thursday, set a program record en route to winning the 1000 free with 9:40.04. That is the 3rd Ivy performance in history after Alicia Aemisegger (Princeton), who went 9:33.43 in 2008 and 9:37.55 in 2007. Harvard freshman Helena Moreno Hernandez placed second with 9:50.54, while Dartmouth freshman Sarah Minnigh, who set the program record in the 500 free with her B-final win on Thursday, finished 3rd in 9:51.68. Minnigh dropped 17 seconds from her seed time to earn the bronze medal.

Women’s 400 Yard IM Final

Princeton sophomore Regan Barney successfully defended her 400 IM title, going 4:13.30 to rank 13th on the all-time performances list. She won this event in 4:13.48 last year. Barney was in 4th after the fly but her middle 200 (1:03.1 backstroke, 1:12.1 breaststroke) was the strongest in the field, and she ended up winning by 1.6 seconds. Harvard sophomore Michelle Owens was runner-up in 4:14.90, while Yale freshman Olivia Paoletti placed 3rd in 4:15.27.

Women’s 100 Yard Butterfly Final

Harvard junior Miki Dahlke picked up her second Ivy League title in the 100 fly, and her second overall at the 2019 meet, in 52.52. She won the event with 51.89 last year. Sharing the podium with Dahlke were Yale junior Lili Margitai (53.22), who won the B final in 2018, and Brown freshman Andrea Wei, who set a program record with 53.38.

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle Final

Harvard freshman Samantha Shelton picked up her second win of the championships, going 1:45.15 in the 200 free to break the DeNunzio pool record. Yale freshmen Raime Jones (1:47.42) and Isabelle Henig (1:47.59) touched out Princeton senior Monica McGrath (1:47.97) and Dartmouth freshman Mia Leko (1:48.03) for second and third.

Women’s 100 Yard Breaststroke

Columbia junior Helen Wojdylo, who was 5th in this event last year, controlled the 100 breast from start to finish and claimed victory with 1:00.19. Her prelims swim of 1:00.11 marks the 4th Ivy performance of all-time, behind Katie Meili’s (also of Columbia) 58.44 (2013f), 58.96 (2013p), and 59.64 (2012). Defending champion Cha O’Leary of Yale went 1:00.79, while last year’s runner-up, Dartmouth sophomore Mackenzie Stumpf, was 3rd with 1:01.14.

Women’s 100 Yard Backstroke

Yale senior Bella Hindley, third in this event a year ago, won the 100 back in 52.34. That erased former teammate Heidi Vanderwel’s meet record of 52.45 and gave Hindley her second Ivy title of the meet; she won the 50 free on Thursday, becoming the first women’s swimmer in Ivy history to win the event four years in a row.

Harvard’s Mei Lynn Colby (54.02) edged Cornell senior Helen Hsu (54.04) for 2nd. Brown sophomore Taylor Seaman won the B-Final with 54.39, breaking the school record.

Women’s 400 Medley Relay Final

Yale won the 400 medley relay in 3:36.20, beating a DeNunzio Pool record by 6/10 but falling 2 seconds short of their own Ivy League record. Hindley (52.14) led off with a new meet record in the 100 back, taking another 2/10 off the mark she had just set in the individual event. She was followed by O’Leary (1:01.11), Margitai (53.37), and Jones (49.58). Harvard placed second in 3:38.58 with legs from Colby, Jaycee Yegher, Dahlke, and Shelton. Brown picked up the bronze, coming to the wall not too far behind Harvard (3:39.21) with swims from Seaman, Audrey Lukawski, Wei, and Marley Cross.

Team Scores After Day 3