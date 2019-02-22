Harvard Takes Over Lead on Day 2 of Women’s Ivy League Championships

2019 Ivy League Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Wednesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 23

Day Two

Harvard won two events, Yale took the relay and another event, and Princeton won diving to put the three perennial leaders on top after two days of competition at 2019 Ivy League Championships. The most unusual results came from Dartmouth, whose stellar performances, notably from several freshmen, has elevated the Big Green to 5th in the standings.

Women’s 500 Free Final

Harvard’s Miki Dahlke erased Alicia Aemisegger’s name from the DeNunzio Pool record board with her winning swim to kick off Day 2 of 2019 Ivy League Women’s Championships, but Aemisegger still owns the meet record (4:38.96). Dahlke, a junior, dominated the 500 final, coming to the wall in 4:40.26, 4 seconds ahead of runner-up Catherine Buroker of Penn (4:44.30) to earn her 7th-straight individual Ivy title. Harvard went 1-3-5 in the event, while Yale, who had 3 in last year’s A final, scored at 4th and 8th. Dartmouth freshman Mia Leko, who came within 4/10 of the program record in prelims with 4:49.46, finished 6th. Her classmate Sarah Minnigh won the consolation final with 4:49.44.

Women’s 200 IM Final

Harvard freshman Samantha Shelton came from 6th place at the 150 to win the 200 IM in 1:58.45 over teammate Sonia Wang (1:58.90) and a trio of Yale Bulldogs (Destiny Nelson, Lili Margitai, and Olivia Paoletti). Shelton came home in 26.88, more than 1 second faster than anyone else in the field. The top 4 finishers were all faster than last year’s winning 1:59.67. This marks the 5th straight Harvard event win in the 200 IM.

Also under 2:00 was Dartmouth sophomore Mackenzie Stumpf, who won the B final in 1:59.79.

Women’s 50 Free Final

Yale senior Bella Hindley scored her 4th consecutive win in the 50 free but this time she destroyed the Ivy League, meet, and pool records. Hindley, whose last three winning times were 22.40 (2018), 22.25 (2017), and 22.58 (2016), cracked a 21.83 to miss the NCAA “A” cut by .03 and take down Lisa Boyce’s meet (22.07) and pool (22.45) records. Harvard’s Mei Lynn Colby, 3rd last year, was runner-up in 22.52. Columbia senior Mary Ashby took 3rd with 22.80.

Women’s 1-meter Diving Final

Princeton sophomore Sine Scribbick edged Yale senior Talbott Paulsen 282.10 to 282.00 to win the 1-meter board title. Scribbick won the consolation final last year. Princeton senior Carolyn MacFarlane scored third with 277.00 points. The evening’s highest point-winner, however, was Sophia Peifer of Princeton, who won the B final with 289.10.

Women’s 200 Free Relay Final

Yale’s Isabelle Henig, Raime Jones, Claire O’Mara, and Hindley clipped the pool record but left the meet record intact with a 1:29.76 win in the 200 free relay. Harvard (Colby, Kennidy Quist, Shelton, and Dahlke) finished second in 1:30.80, while Brown (Maddie Salesky, Taylor Seaman, Victoria Center, and Marley Cross) were 3rd in 1:31.67.

Team Scores After Day 2