Hawaii, Santa Barbara Down 3 Meet Records on Day 1 of MPSF

Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 23

La Mirada Aquatics Center, La Mirada, California (swim)/Marguerite Aquatics Center, Mission Viejo, California (dive) (Pacific Time Zone)

Defending Champion: UCSB men (2x) & Hawaii women (2x) (results)

The University of Hawaii women won both relays on Day 1 of the 2019 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships, setting a meet record in the 200 medley relay. Despite a 1:45.86 anchor from junior Phoebe Hines, the Rainbow Warriors were more than 6 seconds off the meet record they set in the 800 free relay at last year’s championships. Anna Kotonen (1:49.06), Silvija Djelic (1:49.16), Katie Strachan (1:49.51) and Kotonen combined for a winning 7:13.59, stopping the clock over 4 seconds ahead of runner-up UC Santa Barbara (Elena England, Sydney Rouse, Haley Herzberg, and Emily Ward). In the medley, Hawaii took .64 off the record set by UCSB last year, with a combined 1:38.35 from Karolina Hajkova (24.05), Kionna Clayton (28.19), Lucia Lassman (23.35), and Kasey Schmidt (22.76).

The UCSB and Hawaii men each broke a meet record in one relay event and came in third in the other. The Gauchos combined for 6:21.23 in the 800 free relay, lowering their own mark of 6:21.50 set in 2017. Kian Brouwer (1:35.38), Joseph Lastelic (1:36.53), Justin Nguyen (1:35.54), and Logan Hotchkiss (1:33.78) contributed to that effort. Hawaii’s Metin Aydin (21.28), Olli Kokko (23.37), Mateusz Chaba (20.60), and Reed Wynn (19.32) went 1:24.57, taking a 1.06 bite out of the meet mark of 1:25.63 set by UNLV in 2013.

Team Scores – Women

University of Hawaii 80 UC Santa Barbara 68 University of California, Davis 62 University of the Pacific 58 UC San Diego 56 University of San Diego 52 Brigham Young University 50 Cal Poly 46

Team Scores – Men