Hawaii, Santa Barbara Down 3 Meet Records on Day 1 of MPSF

Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) – Men and Women
- Wednesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 23
- La Mirada Aquatics Center, La Mirada, California (swim)/Marguerite Aquatics Center, Mission Viejo, California (dive) (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: UCSB men (2x) & Hawaii women (2x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
The University of Hawaii women won both relays on Day 1 of the 2019 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships, setting a meet record in the 200 medley relay. Despite a 1:45.86 anchor from junior Phoebe Hines, the Rainbow Warriors were more than 6 seconds off the meet record they set in the 800 free relay at last year’s championships. Anna Kotonen (1:49.06), Silvija Djelic (1:49.16), Katie Strachan (1:49.51) and Kotonen combined for a winning 7:13.59, stopping the clock over 4 seconds ahead of runner-up UC Santa Barbara (Elena England, Sydney Rouse, Haley Herzberg, and Emily Ward). In the medley, Hawaii took .64 off the record set by UCSB last year, with a combined 1:38.35 from Karolina Hajkova (24.05), Kionna Clayton (28.19), Lucia Lassman (23.35), and Kasey Schmidt (22.76).
The UCSB and Hawaii men each broke a meet record in one relay event and came in third in the other. The Gauchos combined for 6:21.23 in the 800 free relay, lowering their own mark of 6:21.50 set in 2017. Kian Brouwer (1:35.38), Joseph Lastelic (1:36.53), Justin Nguyen (1:35.54), and Logan Hotchkiss (1:33.78) contributed to that effort. Hawaii’s Metin Aydin (21.28), Olli Kokko (23.37), Mateusz Chaba (20.60), and Reed Wynn (19.32) went 1:24.57, taking a 1.06 bite out of the meet mark of 1:25.63 set by UNLV in 2013.
Team Scores – Women
- University of Hawaii 80
- UC Santa Barbara 68
- University of California, Davis 62
- University of the Pacific 58
- UC San Diego 56
- University of San Diego 52
- Brigham Young University 50
- Cal Poly 46
Team Scores – Men
- UC Santa Barbara / University of Hawaii 72
- –
- University of the Pacific 62
- Cal Poly / UC San Diego 60
- –
- Brigham Young University 28
