Do You Love Swimming? See 746 Swim Jobs You Might Love

Looking for a job in swimming! Go here to see 746 Swim Jobs.

ASSISTANT COACH

York Swim Club (Potomac Valley) of Northern Virginia is hiring Part Time Assistant Coaches for the 2024-2025 swim seasons. Practice options for 2/3/4 days a week are available in every age group in Reston, Vienna, Falls Church and Arlington.

LEAD ASSISTANT COACH

The Coeur d’Alene Area Swim Team (CAST), a member of USA Swimming and Inland Empire Swimming, is seeking positive, motivated and qualified candidates for the position of Lead Assistant Coach.

ASSOCIATE COACH

The Coeur d’Alene Area Swim Team (CAST), a member of USA Swimming and Inland Empire Swimming, is seeking part-time associate coaches with both competitive swimming and coaching experience.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Young Judaea Sprout Brooklyn Day Camp, located in Red Hook, is a day camp for children entering Pre-K through 5th grade.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Assistant Swim Coach will be responsible for carrying out coaching assignments during daily workouts, practices, and scheduled events, enforcing team rules, maintaining statistics, monitoring each assigned athlete’s performance, and employing specific coaching modalities to meet needs. Other responsibilities include recruiting student-athletes, assisting with departmental recruiting activities and carrying out scouting assignments. Other duties as assigned.

THE RACE CLUB SEEKS FULL TIME SWIM COACH

The Race Club teaches the most advanced science-based swimming technique using the most advanced technology. We achieve this through our swim camps, online subscription (consultation) and private lessons. We are currently seeking a full time coaching position.

Nitro Swimming Seeks Developmental, Age Group, and Senior Coaches

3425 Farm to Market 1626, Kyle, TX, USA… Nitro is opening our 3rd indoor 50 meter location end of this summer…Finally! We’re assembling our Nitro coaching team for our new location which will be at 3425 FM 1626 in Kyle, Texas – just 15 minutes south of Austin. 40,000 square feet of Awesomeness!

The Race Club Seeks Full Time Swim Coach

The Race Club teaches the most advanced science-based swimming technique using the most advanced technology. We achieve this through our swim camps, online subscription (consultation) and private lessons. We are currently seeking a full time coaching position. This unique coaching position primarily entails teaching swimmers ages nine and up of all abilities through camps, private instruction and online coaching. The position requires basic computer skills, daily social media engagement on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Youtube with incentives for achieving channel growth goals and being a positive team player who brings creative energy to the table.

Head Swim Team Coach

The role of the Head Coach is to develop a regionally strong competitive swim team with 120-160 swimmers while assuring growth of the team competitively and financially. The Head Coach will support the other coaches and interact often with UVAC management staff to assure coordination of swim lane usage, communication about team events, maintenance and cleaning issues, swim meet logistics, and team successes.

ASSISTANT SWIM TEAM COACH

As an Aquatics Assistant Swim Team Coach, you must enjoy working in a fast-paced environment. You will help our Swim Team members improve their swimming in our state-of-the-art recreational and lap pools, both indoors and out. You will work with the Head Swim Team Coach to write and head Swim Team Group Workouts.

Swim Team Coach

The primary purpose of employees in this class is to be responsible for swimmers ages 5 through 18. The coach would be available to coach on week day evenings and weekend swim meets. Responsibilities include coaching swim team practices, building strong and confident swimmers through our Mini Sharks program…

Aquatics Director – North Suburban

137 Lexington Street, Woburn, MA 01801, USA

Under the supervision of the Branch Director of Operations, the Aquatics Director is responsible for the supervision and management of all facets of the Aquatics Department at the Branch. Salary: $49,556 – $74,333

Davidson College Assistant Swimming Coach

Davidson College invites applications for the position of Assistant Swimming Coach.

The Assistant Swimming Coach will assist in all phases of Davidson’s Varsity Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving program. Primary responsibilities include recruiting qualified scholar-athletes and preparing the team’s scholar-athletes for competition. Davidson competes in the Atlantic-10 conference.

Assistant Men’s and Women’s Diving Coach – Oakland University

Oakland University Athletics is a Division I program committed to academic and athletic excellence. Our Athletics Department is looking for a highly organized, driven and detail oriented individual to fill the position of Part Time/Casual Dive Coach. This position reports directly to the Head Coach, Swimming and Diving.

Graduate Assistant – Swim Coach

University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S University Ave, Little Rock, AR, USA

The Graduate Assistant Swimming Coach will serve as an assistant to the Swimming & Diving program in conjunction with completing required coursework for the respective graduate degree program.

Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swim Coach

Franklin College, an NCAA Division III institution and member of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, invites applications for an Assistant Men & Women’s Swimming Coach position within the Athletic Department. This is a full-time, salary exempt…

Swim Director at Girl’s Overnight Summer Camp

Location: 54 Swans Falls Road, Fryeburg, ME, USA

Current certification as a WSI (Water Safety Instructor).

Current certification as a Lifeguard from American Red Cross or equivalent standards or willing to attend required training.

AQUATIC COORDINATOR (ST. THOMAS SWIMMING ASSOCIATION, US VIRGIN ISLANDS)

The Aquatics Coordinator will assist the Executive Director with the overall planning, development, management and supervision of all aquatic programs of St Thomas Swimming Association (“STSA”). This position is part-time, with hourly compensation, and requires approximately 20-25 hours of work per week.

RECREATIONAL AQUATICS SUPERVISOR – MULTNOMAH ATHLETIC CLUB

Multnomah Athletic Club is more than Portland’s most legendary hub of sports and socializing. It’s like a small city unto itself. Where else can you find four restaurants, three pools, a climbing gym, state-of-the-art studios and fitness suite, a complex of racquet sport courts, full massage and physical therapy offerings, a boutique, plus a grand ballroom and variety of events spaces all in one place?

ASSISTANT MEN’S/WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH – WHITMAN COLLEGE

Whitman Swimming has been a rising power within the northwest for the last decade. The 2024 season concluded with the women’s team bringing home their sixth conference title in seven years and the men’s team finishing second. In recent years, one of our swimmers was a Division III NCAA national champion in multiple events and was even awarded NCAA Swimmer of the Meet in 2023.

HEAD DIVING COACH – BAYLOR HIGH SCHOOL

Position Purpose: To lead the Baylor High School Diving Programs, including Baylor Dive Club. The Head Diving coach will be responsible for creating a positive team environment, implementing effective training programs, and fostering the personal and athletic growth of each diver.

JOHN CARROLL UNIVERSITY – HEAD COACH FOR MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM AND DIVE

John Carroll University, a NCAA Div. III institution, is seeking candidates to lead the Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive programs. The Blue Streaks are the 8x defending OAC champions are poised to join the prestigious NCAC conference in 2025.

SWIMSWAM IS LOOKING FOR A NEW HUNGRY SWIMMER!

The Hungry Swimmer series runs once a month (or more!) and features a recipe that is both delicious and offers some nutritional benefit to the athlete. Write a recipe, take some amazing pictures, explain why it tastes good and why it will help fuel an athlete, and away we go!

STINGRAYS SWIM TEAM(RAYS), FREDERICKSBURG, VA – SEEKING TO FILL MULTIPLE POSITIONS

The RAYS are seeking to fill many vacant roles. We were founded in 1979 and operate exclusively around the Fredericksburg area. We have 4 locations spread evenly over the area and they are the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center, Massad YMCA, King George YMCA and Rosner YMCA. Our team is consistently 450+ athletes ranging from Developmental – National Qualifiers.

FULL-TIME ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – CIRCLE C SELECT SWIM TEAM

Circle C Select Swim Team located at the Circle C Ranch community in South Austin, is searching for a full-time salaried age-group coach to assist with our age group programs. The position is full-time, 6 days a week and approximately 4 hours per day on-deck coaching and additional office duties. This position will be approximately 35+ hours a week. The anticipated start date is when filled.

Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach – University of the South

Assist Head Swimming and Diving coach with planning, organizing, and directing one of the University-sponsored athletic programs.

Assistant Coach – University of Alabama Swimming and Diving

The Assistant Coach aids in the development and overall strategy of the assigned sport. Analyzes and interprets data from the performance system to provide targeted programs to improve the performance of competitive athletes. Evaluates, recruits, instructs, supervises, disciplines, and coaches student-athletes to prepare them to compete successfully against major college competition.

Graduate Assistant Coach – Swimming

RESPONSIBILITIES: Conducting practices, coaching at meets, and any other items designated by the head coach. Assist student-athletes with individual athlete development and pre-season and conditioning programs.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

HAC is a non-profit swim club that has a 90-year history in Hamilton, and between 450-500 swimmers across our Swim School, Junior Competitive, and Competitive Programs. HAC is looking for a Head Age Group Coach who will foster the love of the sport, bring positive energy, and focus on engaging our swimmers.

Head Women’s Swimming & Diving Coach

At IWU we are committed to disciple-making – to influencing each other to become more like Jesus in every area of life. Disciple-making leaders are Kingdom seekers committed to Christ, compassionate friends committed to their peers, and world changers committed to the broken world around them.

Head Age Group Coach

The Head Age Group Coach will help grow the base of our program, developing our swimmers’ skills and athleticism while continuing to take Virginia Gators to new levels of success. The coach will lead and/or assist with approximately 12-16 practices a week in addition to about 8-10 scheduled away swim meets per year.

11-12 AGE GROUP COACH

SCOTTSDALE AQUATIC CLUB is seeking a highly motivated and energetic coach to fill the role 11-12 Age Group Coach. The ideal candidate will have high energy and passion for swimming, be charismatic and personable, be knowledgeable about technique and stroke mechanics of the sport and be willing to help drive club growth.

LEAD GROUP COACH (DEVELOPMENTAL)

Rockwood Swim Club (RSCA) has been a staple in St. Louis county for over 30 years. During that time we have introduced thousands of kids to the fun, exciting environment of competitive swimming. Swimmers of all ages and abilities have a home in the Rockwood Swim Club family.

SWIMMING/HOUSING GRADUATE ASSISTANT

This part-time position will assist the Head Swimming Coach and Housing Department with day-to-day operations working 27.5 hours a week. Position located on the Emmetsburg Campus. Applicant must be expected to enroll in a Masters’ Degree Program at their own expense.

HEAD ASSISTANT COACH FOR PARK CITY SWIMMING

Park City Swimming (PCS) is looking for a unique individual who is outgoing and highly motivated. Candidates should possess excellent communication skills, organizational skills, and computer skills, be detail-oriented, and have the willingness to go the extra mile to become an integral member of one of Utah’s premier swim clubs.

SUMMER MASTERS COACH

We are looking for a head coach to oversee our Master’s group practice three to four days a week from 6:00-7:30am and the ability to put together creative workouts ranging from 2500-4000 meter per practice.

HEAD COACH ABERDEEN SWIM CLUB

The Aberdeen Swim Club (ASC), a USA Swimming club in Aberdeen, SD, is seeking an inspiring, energetic full time Head Coach with excellent leadership, communication and team building skills as well as technical expertise to coach and mentor our year-round team of approximately 120 athletes.

DIVING COACH

Liberty aims to identify a coach who demonstrates a strong commitment to the Christian faith and to the mission and values of Liberty University.

PRCA MANAGER – AQUATICS

The Aquatics Manager works under the direction of the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Recreation Superintendent and performs professional supervisory skills necessary to direct the overall operation of the Kettering Recreation Complex aquatic facilities, programs and staff for the maximum safety and benefit of the community at large.

HEAD AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

The Head Age Group Swim Coach promotes and ensures a positive swim team experience for all Darien YMCA Piranha team members. The HAGSC is responsible for coaching the program’s 6–12-year-old age group in competitive swim techniques and developing and improving their skills.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

Prioritize academic achievement and recruit student-athletes who can be successful academically, strengthen ICA’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, and provide consistent education for coaches and sport administrators.

SENIOR AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Under the direction of the Executive Director and responsible to the Vice President of Aquatics Experience, the Senior Aquatics Director develops, organizes, and implements high-quality YMCA aquatic programs. Ensures the aquatics experience is safe, fun, and enjoyable for members and program participants.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

The Assistant Coach is responsible for supporting the Head Swimming & Diving Coach by coaching Cadet-athletes, recruiting, monitoring Cadet-athletes’ academic progress, scheduling, managing travel, overseeing the discipline and conduct of the Cadet-athletes.

Assistant Swim and Dive Coach

The University of Mount Union is currently seeking applicants for a Graduate Assistant Coach II position for the 2024-2025 season. This position provides the opportunity to work with both the Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving teams. Mount Union is an NCAA DIII school competing in the Ohio Athletic Conference.

Aquatics Director – Charles River

Under the supervision of the Branch Director of Operations, the Aquatics Director is responsible for the supervision and management of all facets of the Aquatics Department at the Branch. Salary: $49, 556 – $74,333

Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach/Natatorium Coordinator

This is a 12-month, full-time position responsible for assisting the head coach with all phases of the men’s and women’s swimming program in a manner compatible with department and University philosophies.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING AT THE CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF AMERICA

The Catholic University of America is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Graduate Assistant for Swimming and Diving. Catholic University is located in Washington, D.C. and competes in the Landmark Conference.

AGE GROUP COACH

The TAC TITANS are looking for two part-time Age Group coaches to work with both our Elite and Developmental track swimmers. Position can be a lead or assistant role depending on experience.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $125, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS Twitter (with 114,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 720,000+ fans) and @SwimJobs on Instagram (with 407,000 followers). Follow Swim Jobs on Instagram at @SwimJobs. I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 28,000+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 350,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.