Do You Love Swimming? See 524 Swim Jobs You Might Love

HEAD COACH

The Rogue Rapids is a newly-established USA Swimming Team and well-funded nonprofit organization with an exclusive 5-year contract with the Rogue X complex (13 lane, 25 yard competition pool) opening in Jan. 2024 in Medford, Oregon.

FULL TIME ASSISTANT COACH

DCAC is a year-round USA swim club dedicated to the wellness of the whole child while enabling our swimmers to achieve their goals at any level of competition whether it be at the local, regional, or national level. Our membership includes swimmers from as young as 5 years old through high school and beyond.

SWIM SCHOOL INSTRUCTIONAL COORDINATOR

Want a career with a future? A campus worth exploring? A one-of-a-kind community on which you can have a direct impact? MAC is all of those things and more.

TEAM MANAGER

The Triangle Aquatic Center is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit with a mission to develop swimmers for lifelong success. The TAC TITANS Team Manager is a full-time position responsible for assisting the Head Coach and Finance Director in overseeing day-to-day operations of the swim team, ensuring smooth and efficient functioning.

NORTH BAY AQUATICS HIGH PERFORMANCE COACH

North Bay Aquatics in Marin County is looking for a high-performance coach(es) to fill out our staff

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Have a passion for coaching and working with kids? Love to swim? Join our awesome swim family! We are looking for a highly motivated and energetic individual to support our growing competitive swim program. The Head Age Group coach will be responsible for working with our 9-12 year old athletes as well as partnering with our Head Coach to develop a shared vision for technique, training and performance excellence that align with our mission and values.

PART TIME ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Responsibilities are not limited to but include on-deck coaching; assessing and correcting technique; motivating, listening and talking with student-athletes; video analysis and working with underwater camera equipment.

Must be able to commit at least 10 hours/week, preferably during our team’s practice times – early mornings and later afternoons/evenings and weekends

HEAD COACH – GIRLS SWIMMING

The North Penn School District seeks to develop a community that values and adapts to diversity. We strive to acknowledge, respect, understand, and celebrate the dynamics of racial and cultural differences.

HEAD COACH – BOYS SWIMMING

HEAD DEVELOPMENTAL COACH (SIOUX FALLS SWIM TEAM)

The Sioux Falls Swim Team is an established team in the South Dakota LSC with over 250 competitive swimmers of various abilities. SFST is seeking to hire a full time and administrative coach to help with our continued growth and development. The coach will have responsibilities that include on deck coaching and administrative responsibilities. The position requires availability in the afternoons M-F as well as weekends and travel swim meets both locally and regionally.

ZIONSVILLE SWIM CLUB – FULL-TIME ASSISTANT

Zionsville Swim Club is seeking qualified applicants for a full-time assistant to work with both age group & senior level athletes. We are looking for coaches that have a love of swimming and enjoy helping develop young people. Zionsville SC has a supportive community, a professional coaching staff, and motivated athletes.

AGE GROUP ASSISTANT COACH

Scottsdale Aquatic Club is seeking a part-time assistant coach to oversee our 10&U beginner groups. The ideal candidate will have energy and passion for swimming, be knowledgeable about the technical aspects of the sport and willing to help the club in many areas. This coach will support and carry out the mission of Scottsdale Aquatic Club and the philosophy of the Head Coach.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

Beautiful coastal town seeking an assistant age group coach to work with swimmers ages 6 ~ 12 and to assist in expanding our growing program of 80 active athletes. Prior coaching experience and knowledge of aquatic/swim team programs is required.

LAC PART-TIME ASSISTANT COACH

Lakeside Aquatic Club, part of North Texas Swimming, is looking for qualified candidates to fill some part-time roles as assistant coaches. The candidates will be coaching age group swimmers in, at least, 3 workouts per week. Practices will be focused on technique and making the swimmers more efficient as they continue to develop in the sport.

LIFE GUARD

Assists Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and other guests at our beautiful, clean heated indoor therapy pool year-round at our Maumee Campus while monitoring the activity in swimming area to prevent accidents.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH – FULL-TIME

Prime Aquatics, located in Alcoa, TN, is in the process of hiring a Full-Time, Head Age Group Coach. Prime has 100 swimmers on roster and operates in an outdoor, structure covered, 25 meter pool during the short course season and an outdoor 50 meter pool during the long course season.

PROFESSIONAL COACH I & II

Elmwood Sharks, a USA Swimming team in suburban New Orleans and owned by Ochsner Fitness Center, is seeking assistant coaches. Assistant coaches are needed for our competitive and non-competitive groups. Hours needed are approximately 4:00-6:45pm Mon-Fri with some weekend responsibilities throughout the year. Opportunities for coaching 2-3 days/week or additional responsibilities may be available.

HEAD MEN AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING/DIVING COACH

Ashland University is an NCAA Division II institution that competes in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC). Ashland University offers a comprehensive 24-sport athletic program. The university is located off of Interstate 71 in Ashland, Ohio, midway between Cleveland and Columbus.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

Assist the Head Coach with all aspects of the Swimming and Diving program.

HEAD DIVE COACH

Reporting to the President and Executive Director, the Head Dive Coach is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the RBAC’s year-round dive program, including providing and coordinating high quality coaching of athletes ranging ability from beginner to elite levels.

HEAD SITE COACH

Manage a site for Arizona Dolphins, this includes running practice, managing a 3 coach staff on site. Coach will be working with the head coach to develop schedules for practice and meets.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The assistant coach is responsible for assisting with various coaching, management, and administrative duties of the swim program as assigned by

the Head Coach.

LAKE MONSTERS HEAD COACH

The Head Coach of the Lake Monsters Swim Team will be focused on supporting the mission of the Lake Monsters Swim Team and Mission Valley Aquatics. The mission is to create a sustainable, year-round, family-oriented, USA Swimming competitive swim team program at the Mission Valley Aquatic Center.

SWIMSWAM CONTRACT WRITERS

SwimSwam is always on the lookout for new writers and reporters to join our growing team! All writers are paid. Students welcome. All positions are remote.

NITRO SWIMMING SEEKS PERFORMANCE/AGE GROUP COACH

This doesn’t happen often, but Nitro Swimming is looking to add one high quality Swimming Coach to our USA Coaching staff at our Bee Cave, Texas location. We are looking to fill the position sooner rather than later, but will not settle until we find the RIGHT person.

CAVALIER AQUATICS/PIEDMONT FAMILY YMCA SEEKS ASSISTANT SENIOR COACH

Under the direction of the Head Coach, the Assistant Senior Coach will guide the Cavalier Aquatics, year-round competitive swim program by providing leadership, coaching, and mentoring to student-athletes in the greater Charlottesville Community. Cavalier Aquatics is a highly respected team for its ability to develop national-level swimmers while also providing a fun, educational environment for swimmers of all ages and abilities.

NATIONAL HEAD COACH

The Malaysia Swimming Federation (MAS) is on the hunt for an experienced and visionary National Head Coach to lead our elite high performance swimmers to global success.

ASSISTANT COACH MENS AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics, a Division I and Big Ten Conference Institution, is seeking an Assistant Coach for the Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving program. The Assistant Coach is responsible to the Head Coach for assisting in all aspects of the Men’s and Women’s Swimming program.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH WITH LOS GATOS SWIM CLUB

Los Gatos Swim Club is looking an assistant Swim Coach to help with its swim program. Applicants should be energetic, enthusiastic, and comfortable interacting with parents and other staff on a daily basis. We run a year round program as well as a summer league team

FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY – ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH (MEN & WOMEN)

FAU Swimming & Diving is looking to hire an assistant coach for their men and women Swim & Dive program.

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR – MALAYSIA SWIMMING

The Malaysia Swimming Federation (MAS) is on the hunt for a visionary Technical Director to lead the

holistic development of swimming in Malaysia.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN & WOMEN’S SWIM & DIVE

The Assistant Coach will serve the swim and dive program as on deck swim and dryland coach as assigned, and assist the Head Coach in the planning, administering, and evaluating of various aspects of the operations of the Men’s & Women’s Swim and Dive program.

HEAD COACH-WAUNAKEE WAVE SWIM TEAM

In addition to coaching experience, the Head Coach role requires leadership qualities, interpersonal skills, and working with the volunteer parent Board of Directors.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Old Dominion University Athletics in Norfolk, Virginia is hiring an Assistant Swimming Coach. This position will assist in all aspects of running a NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Swimming Program. Duties include but not limited to: managing talent assessment and recruitment of qualified student-athletes, monitoring student-athlete academic progress.

COMPETITIVE SWIM ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Multnomah Athletic Club is more than Portland’s most legendary hub of sports and socializing. It’s like a small city unto itself. Where else can you find four restaurants, three pools, a climbing gym, state-of-the-art studios and fitness suite, a complex of racquet sport courts, full massage and physical therapy offerings, a boutique, plus a grand ballroom and variety of events spaces all in one place? To say that every employee of MAC has room to move is an understatement almost as big as MAC’s 600,000 square feet of recreational possibilities.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

ASST COACHING POSITION DRURY UNIVERSITY

Coaching Staff Full-Time Arts, Media, Sports Springfield, MO, US Requisition ID: 1368

Job Title: Associate Head Coach/Recruiting Coordinator

DIRECTOR OF COMPETITIVE SWIMMING / HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

The YMCA of Greater Spartanburg is seeking an energetic, visionary candidate who has the ability to execute on that vision. Over the past 5 years, we have experienced unprecedented growth leading to record membership, program, and community support numbers.

THE BAY CLUB IS HIRING FOR ASSISTANT SWIM COACHES AND SWIM INSTRUCTORS

We are seeking dynamic and hard-working individual with a passion for aquatics to motivate, encourage, inspire, and change the lives of our members. We are a high-growth company looking for fitness professionals with an expertise in aquatics instruction and swim coaching. Our mission is to make a difference in our communities by making people happier and healthier.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

Responsible for assisting the Head Coach in the management and administration of the Swimming and Diving intercollegiate sports program.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH WITH LOS GATOS SWIM CLUB

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

George Mason University Intercollegiate Athletics invites applications for an Assistant Coach, Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving. This is a full-time, 12-month position. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Mason’s academic and culturally inclusive environment.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The EDGE Swim Club in So. Burlington Vermont is looking for a Head Age Group coach. The right candidate will have a passion for safety, love of the sport, and a desire to help all swimmers improve. Everything in our program is run with the philosophy that what really matters is the well being of the person.

ASSISTANT COACH (NEW FULL-TIME POSITION)

Davidson College invites applications for the position of Assistant Swimming Coach. This position will assist in all phases of Davidson’s Varsity Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving program, achieved primarily by recruiting and preparing promising swimmers. Davidson competes in the Atlantic-10 conference

FULL-TIME ASSISTANT COACH

Sienna Premier Aquatics, located in Missouri City, TX, is seeking passionate, experienced, and positive full time and part time assistant coaches to work primarily in their age group program.

DEVELOPMENTAL COACH (PART/FULL TIME)

The COOL Swim Team is looking for an energized coach for its locations in Johnson County, Kansas. COOL has rapidly expanded in the Johnson County (Kansas) Area, surpassing 300 swimmers in 2016.

AGE GROUP COACH

The Greater Toledo Aquatic Club(GTAC) is looking for qualified candidates for an Age Group Coach position. This is a part-time opportunity to coach select evenings during the week, Saturday mornings, as well as necessary Swim Meet weekends.

TRITONWEAR – TEAM SALES MANAGER

You have a deep background and network in competitive swimming as a coach, and you are experienced in selling to Competitive Swim Teams in the US. You love sales and thrive in a fast-paced growth environment to exceed your targets.

TRITONWEAR – BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT SPECIALIST

You have a deep background in competitive swimming as an athlete and/or coach and are experienced in selling to Competitive Swim Teams. You love sales and thrive in a fast-paced growth environment.

HEAD SWIM COACH

We are seeking a Head Swim Coach to oversee all aspects of our swimming programs, including direct coaching responsibilities. The overall objective of the position is to continue to guide and grow our swimming program to produce the highest attainable levels of competitive excellence in individual and team performance.

