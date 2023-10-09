Tanica Jamison Building Legacy at Helm of Houston Swimming

Tanica Jamison is in her third season as the head coach for the Houston women’s swimming and diving team but she’s looking much further ahead than that. Jamison has a road map of where she would like to see the team go in the next 1 year, 5 years, and 10 years, with the expansion of the Big 12 Conference being a pivotal starting point.

Not only has Jamison put down roots in the pool, but Houston is also where her mother and twin sister live, making it an ideal place to raise her 4-year-old daughter. The ability to have not only her biological family but her swimming family around her daughter is invaluable to Jamison. She’s proud to not only be growing a legacy with her swim team but her bloodline as well.