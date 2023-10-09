Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Tanica Jamison Building Legacy at Helm of Houston Swimming

Tanica Jamison is in her third season as the head coach for the Houston women’s swimming and diving team but she’s looking much further ahead than that. Jamison has a road map of where she would like to see the team go in the next 1 year, 5 years, and 10 years, with the expansion of the Big 12 Conference being a pivotal starting point.

Not only has Jamison put down roots in the pool, but Houston is also where her mother and twin sister live, making it an ideal place to raise her 4-year-old daughter. The ability to have not only her biological family but her swimming family around her daughter is invaluable to Jamison. She’s proud to not only be growing a legacy with her swim team but her bloodline as well.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!