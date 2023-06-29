Do You Love Swimming? See 4,385 Swim Jobs You Might Love

Looking for a job in swimming! Go here to see 4,385 Swim Jobs.

HEAD COACH

The individual selected for this position needs to be experienced in the day-to-day operations of a larger swim club, self-motivated, and organized. The head coach is responsible for the day-to-day operations, hands-on guidance, and involvement of all aspects of the swim program, including but not limited to, exceptional communication skills with parents, swimmers, and board members.

ASSISTANT MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Wilmington College, an NCAA Division III four-year private institution in Wilmington, Ohio, invites applications for the position of Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swimming Coach. This is a full-time (10 month) position with excellent benefits. Salary is commensurate with experience.

HEAD VARSITY SWIM COACH, RADNOR HIGH SCHOOL

Radnor High School, 130 King of Prussia Road, Wayne, Radnor, PA 19087. Radnor High School is a school with a tradition of excellence, high values, strong academic and athletic communities and a reputation that is recognized most recently for being the #3 ranked Pennsylvania high school according to U.S. News and World Report.

WABASH COLLEGE ASSISTANT COACH

Wabash College invites applications for the position of Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach, tasked with aiding the head coach in all operations of a competitive NCAA Division III swimming and diving program. Experience competing, coaching, and recruiting in intercollegiate swimming and diving is strongly preferred. A bachelor’s degree is required.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT, SWIMMING OR DIVING APPLICANT ACCEPTED

Assisting with administrative and coaching responsibilities for NAIA women’s swim team located in Jamestown, North Dakota. Responsibilities include driving student athletes in University vehicle to competitions. This GA position is for candidate interested in a Masters of Education in Leadership. Room, board and tuition come with the position.

AGE GROUP COACH OPENINGS

Ensworth Aquatics, a Bronze Medal Club, is looking for three part-time coaches to join our staff. Ensworth Aquatics is one of the premier clubs in the Southeastern Swimming LSC with a track record for competing at the local, state, and national levels while sending dozens of student-athletes on to compete at the collegiate level.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING & DIVING COACH / AQUATICS DIRECTOR

This position is responsible for assisting in all management aspects of the men’s and women’s NCAA intercollegiate swimming and diving programs in accordance with institutional, NCAA Division II and Conference bylaws and regulations.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

This position is responsible for the running of the men’s and women’s swim team; recruiting, budget management, athlete development, and all aspects pertaining to the rules of Lees-McRae College, the NCAA DII guidelines, and Conference Carolinas.

ASSISTANT COACHES

Fairfax Foxes Swimming is seeking enthusiastic, organized and kid-centered assistant coaches to support the development of our age group and high school-aged swimmers. With approximately 240 swimmers on the team, the Foxes are part of the Potomac Valley LSC and operate out of three main sites during the short course season: George Mason University, St. James Recreation Sports Complex and Providence Rec Center.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

We provide high quality swim instruction as on of the branches of programing at Lone Mountain. We work to build confidence and develop safety skills in a student-centered environment. We are committed to training our staff to teach swim lessons, giving them the tools they need to be successful. This is a diverse, inclusive and supportive workplace.

ASSISTANT COACH – WOMEN’S SWIMMING – 500421

The athletics department mission is to represent East Carolina University with distinction and create a challenging and supportive environment for student-athletes to excel in the classroom, in competition, and in life. We are committed to the highest standards of character, honesty, effort, and sportsmanship; respecting all people, their personal identities, differences and beliefs; and to provide a safe and equitable environment for student-athletes’ academic, athletic and personal development.

ASSISTANT COACH, W. SWIMMING

This position reports directly to the Head Women’s Swimming Coach and is responsible for providing coaching and administrative assistance, while serving as the Women’s Swimming contact for assigned athletic support areas.

ASSISTANT/ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH, MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

The assistant coach for men’s and women’s swimming and diving is responsible for assisting the head men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach in implementing and directing all phases of a competitive NCAA Division III men’s and women’s swimming and diving program at DePauw University.

LEARN TO SWIM INSTRUCTOR & DEVELOPMENTAL SWIM COACH

Montverde Aquatic Club is owned and operated by Montverde Academy, a co-edudcational independent college preparatory school for students PreK-12 and boarding students in grades 7-12.

HEAD COACH USA COMPETIVE SWIM CLUB

CAST is looking for a motivated, enthusiastic, and highly skilled Head Swim Coach to provide the necessary leadership to plan, organize, be responsible for the day to day operation of the swim team, and to carry out the objectives of the club.

ASSISTANT COACH I, SWIMMING & DIVING

The Assistant Coach I, Men/Women Swimming & Diving, at the University of Delaware is a valued member within the University and Department of Athletics, Community & Campus Recreation (DACCR), upholding and embracing the departmental mission of ‘Achieving Excellence Together’.

FULL TIME HEAD COACH – SIENNA PREMIER AQUATICS

Sienna Premier Aquatics (SPA) is a year-round swimming program for swimmers at the competitive and developmental levels. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, we represent the Missouri City and Sugar Land, TX communities as an official USA Swimming (USA-S) club that provides quality coaching and swim experiences in a safe and family atmosphere.

ASSISTANT COACH MENS AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics, a Division I and Big Ten Conference Institution, is seeking an Assistant Coach for the Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving program. The Assistant Coach is responsible to the Head Coach for assisting in all aspects of the Men’s and Women’s Swimming program.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH – BOSTON YMCA BLUE FINS ($1000 SIGN ON BONUS!!)

Under the supervision of the Aquatics Director, this position is responsible for the supervision and management of all facets of the competitive swimming program at the YMCA of Greater Boston.

ZIONSVILLE SWIM CLUB – FULL-TIME ASSISTANT

Zionsville Swim Club is seeking qualified applicants for a full-time assistant to work with both age group & senior level athletes. We are looking for coaches that have a love of swimming and enjoy helping develop young people. Zionsville SC has a supportive community, a professional coaching staff, and motivated athletes.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING & DIVING COACH (PART-TIME)

The Assistant Coach reports to the Head Coach and is prepared to assist in the administration, supervision, and development of the sports program. This position supports the decisions made by the Head Coach and executes the assigned duties with a positive attitude.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH (PT)

Founded in 1866, Milligan University is one of the top Christian schools in the South, and is consistently ranked in the top-10 “Best Value Schools of the South” by USA News and World Report. With over 100 majors to pick from, Milligan’s mission is to create servant leaders through it’s pillars of scholarship, community, and faith.

FMC AQUATIC – 11 & 12 AGE GROUP LEAD COACH

FMC Aquatic is looking for an enthusiastic and energetic coach to join our team. The coach filling this position will be Lead Coach for our 11 & 12 Age Group. FMC Aquatic is unique in that we offer two separate 11 & 12 Groups. Each coach has the flexibility to design their own workouts and seasonal plans.

ARCADIA RIPTIDES SEEKS ASSISTANT AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

Arcadia Riptides is looking for an energetic and committed individual for our age group swimmers. We currently have practice from 5:30-8pm Monday through Friday, Saturdays from 7-9am, and are starting morning practices 2 days a week from 6:30-8am. Swim meets are 1-2x per month.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Houston Cougar Aquatics Sports Inc (COOG’s), located in Houston, Texas is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Head Age Group Coach. This position reports directly to the Head Coach.

PENN STATE SEEKS ASSISTANT COACH MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics, a Division I and Big Ten Conference Institution, is seeking an Assistant Coach for the Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving program. The Assistant Coach is responsible to the Head Coach for assisting in all aspects of the Men’s and Women’s Swimming program.

ASSISTANT COACH – SWIMMING

Who is Saint Louis University? Founded in 1818, Saint Louis University is one of the nation’s oldest and most prestigious Catholic universities. SLU, which also has a campus in Madrid, Spain, is recognized for world-class academics, life-changing research, compassionate health care, and a strong commitment to faith and service.

GATOR SWIM CLUB – 3 PART TIME 1 FULL TIME POSITIONS AVAILABLE FOR 8/14/23

Gator Swim Club (Gainesville, FL) has vacancies in multiple positions that we wish to fill prior to August 14, 2023. We are looking for three part-time age group coaches. Hours are limited to Monday-Friday 4:30-7:30pm and Saturday 7-10am. Limited meet requirements, roughly one to two days every other month locally. Previous coaching experience is not required. We are looking for energetic, punctual individuals who love to TEACH!

TRITONWEAR INC. SEEKS CANADIAN TEAM SALES MANAGER JOB DESCRIPTION

At TritonWear, we are the #1 swimming analytics platform helping coaches coach better, and swimmers swim faster. Our patented wearable devices and AI-coaching tools guide swim teams on precisely what they need to do to improve. We’ve started with the swimming vertical and will continue to focus here until we exhaust the market and perfect our offering. However, the long-term vision is to utilize our AI-coaching platform to consume data collected by any wearable and provide much-needed feedback to athletes across any sport.

SWIMMAC CAROLINA AGE GROUP AND SENIOR POSITIONS OPEN

SwimMAC Carolina is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that offers swimming programs for people of all ages and experience levels. Established as the Mecklenburg Aquatic Club in 1977, we’ve grown from a small competitive team into one of the top USA Swimming Clubs in the country! We provide aquatic instruction and training for nearly 10,000 people in the Charlotte region each year. Our mission is to empower young people to be champions in life through excellence in swimming.

LIQUID LIGHTNING HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Liquid Lightning, located in Lake Orion, Michigan, is actively seeking a highly motivated and committed Head Age Group coach to work with swimmers ages 12 & younger. The right candidate will have strong technical knowledge, great work ethic, motivating demeanor, and a competitive nature. The position will entail working with specific groups, create passion, and empower young swimmers to live the ideals of swimming through life.

FLORIDA ATLANTIC AQUATICS – HEAD COACH

Florida Atlantic Aquatics is looking for a Head Coach who is eager to continue to expand our program and develop our athletes, while instilling their vision of the program in consortium with FAU’s coaches and vision.

SACRAMENTO MASTERS HEAD COACH SEARCH

Sacramento Masters “SACMA” in the North Natomas community of Sacramento, California is seeking an experienced and motivated Head Coach to lead the club to new heights. The Head Coach will play a critical role in creating a positive and competitive swimming environment for adult swimmers of all levels.

ASSISTANT WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

California State University, East Bay’s beautiful main campus is located in the Hayward hills with panoramic views of the San Francisco Bay shoreline. Situated above the city of Hayward, the campus offers an ideal setting for teaching and learning and yet easy access to the many cities along the bay.

FIU VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING (TWO POSITIONS)

The Florida International University Women’s Swimming and Diving Team is seeking two qualified candidates for Volunteer Assistant Coach Positions (one for diving and one for swimming). The positions will assist with the organizing, planning and coaching of the Swimming and Diving team.

AGE GROUP COACH

North Hills Aquatics in Pittsburgh, PA is searching for an age-group coach. The position is part-time, 4 days a week in the evenings at North Hills High School. Meet coaching opportunities are also available. The anticipated start date is as soon as possible.

ASSISTANT COACH AT TOP RANKED DII OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY

Assist with normal coaching duties of a top ranked DII men’s (10th) and women’s (24th) swim team of planning sets, recruiting and administrative help. Need to know Team Manager/Meet Manager. Full time w benefits starting at $30k. Summers are super flexible. Season runs Aug 1 thru May 1st. Send resume to or request more info from head coach Josh Davis at [email protected]

CHATTAHOOCHEE GOLD SEEKS FULL TIME STAFF MEMBER

Chattahoochee Gold is a growing coach owned top 30 VCC team located in the north suburbs of Atlanta GA. We have 3 sites and roughly 800 swimmers on the team of all levels up to Olympic Trials. We are looking to hire a full time staff member to join the Gold Family at our Marietta, GA location.

ASSISTANT COACH OF SWIMMING & DIVING

Williams College, a Division III institution and member of the New England Small College Athletics Conference (NESCAC), is seeking applicants for a part-time assistant swimming coach for the Women’s and Men’s teams. This position will have a 6-month appointment, with the possibility of renewal, and provides benefits as well as full tuition-remission of graduate school after six months of employment.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The graduate assistant swim coach will assist and support the head coach to create the most comprehensive development program possible for student-athletes to reach their potential as individuals. Manage a diverse set of responsibilities including but not limited to coaching at practices and meets, assisting with travel arrangements, recruiting, and other duties as assigned.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $125, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS Twitter (with 113,600+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 712,000+ fans) and @SwimJobs on Instagram (with 364,000 followers). Follow Swim Jobs on Instagram at @SwimJobs. I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 28,000+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 342,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.